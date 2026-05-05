This is my new conversation starter.

Technically I’m a GenXer, but I can put on a mean, you talkin’ to me? boomer glare.

What kind of conversations or brief verbal exchanges might this hat and my gray hair produce?

Veteran discount, sir?

No, I’m just a Remember the Liberty kind of guy.

Are you a navy vet?

No, when I found out how our government treated the men on this ship, I knew I couldn’t join the navy.

Was that your ship?

No, I’d have died long ago from my injuries sustained during the Israeli attack if it was.

What kind of ship was the Liberty?

It was the world’s most state of the art communications ship, loaded with antennae and radar systems, unarmed, with huge US Navy identification, and flying a giant US flag, that was strafed in broad daylight by unmarked fighter jets of Israel, our greatest ally, twice, and torpedoed at close range by gunboats, and had its survivors fired upon, and left for dead in the water by our president and the naval command, who had the ability to send help but didn’t. This greatest ally, knowing our bought-and-paid-for government would side with them, not the crew or the American people, made up a whopper and claimed they thought they were firing at an aging Egyptian cattle-carrier ship, this after their attack helicopters hovered directly over the ship. We lost 34 and over 170 were wounded, and the perpetrators were never fingered, the survivors were threatened and muzzled and if I have anything to do with it, people will be forced to

REMEMBER THE LIBERTY

…AND JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED.

Can you think of any other good ways to get a conversation going with this hat?