DW Shumway

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Mitchell's avatar
Roger Mitchell
1d

Find out where Lyndon Johnson is buried, go there with a "Remember the Liberty" hat, hang it on his tombstone, and conduct an interview with that scoundrel for the world to see.

Reply
Share
Tess's avatar
Tess
1d

Amen!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DW Shumway · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture