I recall a trip to Hawaii from my childhood. My dad was a pilot and they had a special deal for United employees at the Ilikai Hotel. This is the hotel where cool Steve McGarrett poses for that shot from the penthouse balcony in the Iconic intro to Hawaii 5-0. I remember the lagoon next to the marina, the glass elevator that hugged the side of the building, and the swimming pool with round windows looking into a basement bar. I remember thinking this was the coolest thing in the world and wanting to go into the bar to see swimmers from the other side, but only getting a peek from the entrance.

I also remember a trip to the North Shore. It was somewhere along Sunset Beach. I went in the water with my dad and remember piggy-backing with my arms around his neck as the scary ‘big’ waves made us bob up and down. I think it was summer, so small wave season, but we still got slammed into the beach and I got sand in my ears, up my nose and in my mouth.

Since then I’d never been back to the North Shore. While a regular, but goofy, heh, surfer, I’d never had any desire to go to the north shore. Who wants to just look at waves you’d love to ride, but the level of talent and localism makes getting waves almost impossible? Now that I’m old enough that I almost certainly wouldn’t chance a big day at Pipeline even if I had the wave to myself and a couple buddies, I actually want to go to the north shore and see how the pros do it.

On Tuesday I checked the surf report. Oh man, Thursday was looking good. I decided to go on a hike Wednesday and get a bus to the NS on Thursday.

In our dorm room on the 4th floor there was this Turk named Mustafa (29-30). There was an old white guy (65-ish), English or Dutch I’m guessing, who didn’t talk much and had trouble getting down from the top bunk for midnight bathroom runs; a friendly, clean-cut Hong Kong guy (22-25); a talkative short dude from Oregon with tats and a goth girlfriend; a super-friendly Australian girl named Kaitlin (18-20) from the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, who had a distance-runner physique and was doing all the normal touristy Hawaii stuff like snorkeling and Luau dinners with Hula dancing, etc. and loving it; and another girl just a year or two older than her from South Africa, named, you guessed it, Kaitlin! Both Kaitlins were petite and pretty. The South African, of Indian origin, wasn’t as talkative as the Aussie Kaitlin but she was sharp and a decent conversationalist if you engaged her. She spent more time on her smart phone than Kaitlin 1 but not an inordinate amount. Like everyone else, she was loving Hawaii and usually out and about, and if not you could find her relaxing with her nose in a novel.

The only one not out and about during my first two days at the hostel was Mustafa. He just lay there in his bottom bunk next to the door, scrolling on his smart phone. Finally I said, “Mustafa! When are you going to get outside and go see the sites? This is Hawaii, man!”

M- Yes, Daniel. I must go to the beach and swim in the ocean.

D- Haven’t you done that yet?

M- No.

D- It’s only a block and a half from here. Come on, man! You’re missing out.

That was the conversation we’d had on Tuesday. Since I wasn’t going to the north shore on Wednesday, I said, “Hey Mustafa, how about you join me for a hike up Koko Head tomorrow?”

M-Oh, Daniel. May I go with you?

D- Of course! Let’s do it!

M- Oh, thank you so much, sir!

Everybody at this happy hostel seemed to be having no trouble enjoying themselves in Waikiki and meeting new friends. So many of the conversations were simply, “What did you do yesterday? Where are you going today/tomorrow?” etc. and it was natural that people would pair or team up on their adventures.

But Mustafa seemed to be the loner. OK, he was a bit fat, and maybe a little hairy and swarthy, but fcol, it doesn’t mean he’s a raving jihadi! At the beginning I wondered about him a bit myself- his countenance was not exactly welcoming, with his silence and serious expression. But a friendly introduction and a couple nice words made him open up and I found out right away he was an eager to please, kind-hearted fellow. He was an Istanbul baker, youngest of 8 children. I asked about his life in Turkey and he was so happy to share his thoughts about his country. Food- “The best!” Towns- “The most beautiful!” Mountains, beaches, parks, etc. “All wonderful!” This was one proud Turk.

Proud, but not very physically fit. The hike up Koko head isn’t a switchback trail, but a steep, straight line right up the mountain. And it’s not a trail, but a stair climb, in the form of old railroad ties from an old, defunct cog railway.

It’s gotta be the best stair-climb anywhere. All kinds of tourists were on the ‘trail’. From tough, fitness freaks, sweating in their tank tops to slow-moving, exhausted tourists; Americans, Aussies, Chinese, Euros, Brits, Japanese, Eastern Euros, etc. I talked to a friendly Belarusian couple, a Spaniard who worked in an Italian restaurant in Honolulu, an Australian who was a former pro basketball player in the Aussie league and his tall and pretty wife who played pro basketball too, and others.

I arrived at the summit way earlier than Mustafa. I figured he’d feel bad about holding me back, and he’d said, “Please, you go. You go. I make it up later.”

Mustafa was a smoker, and drinker and big eater and his extra heft and lack of conditioning really slowed him down on this hike. I actually took a nap at the top and headed back down to find M. still trudging up, with 1/4 of the hike still in front of him. There was a false summit with a platform that M. mistook for the end of the hike. “Here you are Mustafa! Well done!” I said, only to have a good laugh when he cleared the ridge and saw the remaining steep steps to the top.

When he finally made it, he was exceedingly happy.

After taking a million pictures from every possible angle, Mustafa and I sat down for a rest. I just had a water bottle but Mustafa made sure he had everything he needed. Before rolling himself a cigarette and grabbing some food, he handed me a can of Budweiser. “Please, Sir, enjoy it!”

He also offered me any food he had in his pack. He said I was very different, for an American. “Nobody at the hostel talk to me. And in mainland America, people are very cold, not friendly. It’s different from other places. And why do the black people swear so much?”

M. kept thanking me for being so generous, even though all I’d done was invite him up for a hike. OK, the night before I’d offered a little of my dinner, but he offered me more of his. My goofy antics on the way down amused M. immensely. He was easy to please. I did my Hoggit jump (the farmer from Babe) and he practically fell over laughing. By the end of the day he was calling me “father” which the Turks might use in cases of deep respect. It was charming and he said it so convincingly I didn’t have the heart to say, “Hey man, just call me Dan.”

Waiting for the bus, walking back to the hostel from the bus stop, and in the kitchen that evening, Mustafa told me about his family, his bakery, his travels and his thoughts on life. I have a feeling I have place to go in Istanbul where I’ll be very welcome!

There were other characters at the hostel.

Taz- a thirty-year-old Jordanian with impeccable English- a highly intellectual travel junkie. We spent three hours one evening, talking about everything. Once he asked me, “What would you say about your country’s behavior toward the rest of the world?”

I said this wasn’t the way that America was supposed to be set up- George Washington and others warned us about trying to police the world. We were warned that imperialism would lead to tyranny and that’s what we’ve got. I said I couldn’t think of a justified war since the Revolution. I said with all the patting ourselves on the back we do about spreading democracy and going after bad guys, our foreign adventures often just create chaos and destruction, and the wars are never for the good of the people conquered, nor for the good of average Americans. These are mere pretexts. I said I thought America would have to pay dearly for its bad behavior toward the world. Taz said, “You are unique. I’ve never heard an American talk like this. These things you say are common things that everyone in the Middle East knows, but people in the West don’t see it. It’s strange.”

I met Andriy from Ukraine in the dining area. He had a styrofoam cup in his hand and he turned to me to ask, “How many ounces are in this cup?”

D- Uh, I guess about 8.

A- Okay then, this cocoa packet says I need 8 ounces of hot water, so it’s perfect. Thank you.

Andriy sat at the table beside me and said he was a truck driver with a CDL (commercial driver’s license). I asked, “How did you get a CDL? Those courses are expensive.”

A- It didn’t cost me anything. My company paid.

D- How did you find a company that would pay for that?

A- I worked my way up by hanging around the Mexicans. At the beginning I worked all the shit jobs with them. I was the only white guy, hah! But they always showed me how to get better jobs. And I ended up a truck driver and I make pretty good money. Some day I’ll have my own truck, or my own business, not in trucking necessarily.

D- You’re an opportunist, man!

He got that I meant it as a compliment and he said America is the land of opportunity. He said that he was in Sacramento and he wanted to live in New York, probably but it was very hard to decide.

Charlie from Quebec City is a linesman making good money, taking some time off from the cold winter to see Hawaii for the first time. He looked strong and confident, and reminded me of some of the contractors you see getting their coffee and whatever in the morning before work at the Super-1 here in the Bitterroot.

D- What are you going to do while you’re here?

Ch- Oh, I like fishing. I think I’ll go fishing, and drink some beer.

Galina was a big, blonde and buxom Russian, standing about 6’1”, with heavy makeup and a bored expression. She was a bit overweight with a couple folds of fat protruding out her bare midriff. She was one of very few hostel guests who never smiled. She was never seen talking to anyone except the people on her phone. She sat alone for hours at a table in the corridor, either talking on the phone, scrolling on the phone, or looking at magazines, with a bored look and always a big, open bag of potato chips in front of her.

Patrick from Denmark played a mean ping pong game and seemed to have it made. He was tall and handsome, easy going and friendly. He’d graduated from engineering school recently and was most likely going to marry his girlfriend soon. Things were all set up. I asked, “Hey, there are always these ‘Happiest Nations’ surveys in the magazines and Denmark seems to always come out on top. Is that true or just a load of bull?”

Patrick, the polite gentleman, didn’t want to brag. “Well, I guess people are fairly content in Denmark. You know, the jobs pay pretty good and we have good health care and we take care of each other. I guess you could say that those surveys aren’t far from the truth.”

I wish I could say I gave Patrick a run for his money at the ping pong table. I had a couple good streaks in my three losses, and he complimented me on all my good shots, but he knew he had this oldster in his pocket from the get go, I imagine.

Brian is a 19 yr. old from Indiana, traveling the world, doing the Workaway program. You work in the mornings 5 days a week, unpaid but you get 7 days of food and lodging. It’s a good deal for travel. He’s loving it. His parents back in Indiana were mildly opposed to him leaving home, but they support his wanderings now. He’s a sweet kid and it was sad to see that someone had stolen his wallet. He was in a bit of a tizzy for a day, and other hostel guests were offering to help. “No. Thanks but I have a couple sandwiches and a couple bucks to make it through until I can get my parents to send me some Western Union money.”

All the seasoned travelers were telling him that the $200 bucks he lost would be a tiny, speed-bump, only slightly unpleasant memory some day and maybe something good would come out of it.

Then there was my moment of Fun Dan antics in the 2nd floor kitchen when Mustafa and I were making dinner. Taz was at one table and three pretty girls at at another. I was feeling good after the hike, the bus ride and long walk back to the hostel, and a shower, with a Guinness in my gut and dinner cooking on the stove. I’d run up to get something in the room and these beauties had appeared at the table on the right.

‘Rose’ (her adopted English name) was a Japanese girl studying at Eastern Washington University.

Dan- Eastern Washington?! I’m from Washington and the secretary at the English Academy in Japan where I worked, named Madoka, also studied at Eastern. You must be in the same program! (I thought to myself, hmm. Two pretty Japanese girls, almost 30 years apart, at this desert outpost school in rural Washington state. They must have quite a recruiting program.)

Rose- You lived in Japan?!

D- Yep. Then I spoke a bit with her in Japanese while all looked on.

Next I turned the girl to Rose’s left. Her name was Claudia and the by the way she said it I knew she was hispanic, but from where? “From Spain I presume,” I said in Spanish and she said yes that’s right. “Claudia de la madre patria!” I said, along with a bit more small talk in Spanish, and she asked where I was from. I told her then turned to the last girl, who had an Asian/SE Asian look and could have been from a number of places. Rose said, “Lilly is from the Phillippines.”

“Well, Lilly, since your English is no doubt perfect, I guess I won’t address you in Tagalog,” which was disingenuous, not just because I don’t speak Tagalog, but because if that was my M.O. I would have spoke only English to Rose and Claudia, and not taken the opportunity to show off. One Guiness and the vanity emerges I guess. Hey, it was all in fun. Plus this light banter in multiple languages further convinced good Mustafa that I was truly a rennaissance man, heh. I can’t let down the guy calling me ‘father’!

Lastly there was Jarno from Finland. I was sitting on a sofa on the far side of the commons lounge and had just finished a conversation and was opening up a book, when Jarno approached. “I heard you talk about San Diego. It’s a nice city.”

D- Yes, it is. I lived there for six years.

Jarno regaled me with stories of his adventures in the US and around the world. He was an entrepreneur, trying to open up a gun importing business in the US.

“Trump screwed up everything with his tarrifs. I can’t sell anything in America now with these high import taxes. I’m being driven out of business. I might have to go to Thailand or something and wash dishes!”

I asked about the business, where the guns were made and such, and about life in Finland. Jarno was mildly interesting but his Trump kvetching got old. Worse than that, he whipped out his smart phone and began showing me his photos. Dozens of them- each with commentary. “That’s a nice car, isn’t it? I had three Corvettes like that one. Three!”

Jarno showed me Finland pics, Europe pics, America pics. Everything. Twice I said I need to get to my book but he didn’t take the hint. Finally I said, “Well, thanks for showing me the pictures. I think I’ve seen enough.”

A- OK, I’ll leave you alone then.

Jarno went back to the sofa at the far end of the lounge. Then he redeemed himself and the boring slideshow was forgiven. Two young Americans were talking politics and Jarno had to jump in. He said he was a pure libertarian and explained to them why. The guy was polite enough but the girl kept trying to give her friend the “Who is this weirdo?” look, which was a bit unappealing. I’d seen the girl earlier walking around the lobby of the hostel, taking selfies with a canned smile.

Then apropos of nothing, since what he was about to say didn’t really match Libertarianism or Anarchy at all, Jarno says, “I think what we need now is direct voting. We’ve got the technology now to just tell our political representatives exactly how they should vote, every time. Why aren’t we doing this? It’s logical. Direct, computer voting and be done with these compromised idiots in our capitols.”

Bless you, Jarno!