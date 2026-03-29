DW Shumway

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
8h

Yes Dan, "cathartic exercises" lift the spirits, but effective follow-up needed...otherwise "the same old same old" prevails/continues.

I am back of my farm in South Australia after ten days visiting family in Queensland. Alas, my rooster, Dino, has disappeared, probably claimed by a fox. He was the architect of his own demise...refused to return to the chicken coop before dusk. But my little cat Pixie, my best friend, is safe.

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DW Shumway's avatar
DW Shumway
11h

lol- lobbyists, stoners and blackmail. that was supposed to read, "donors," obviously.

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