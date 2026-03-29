i'm sitting out here at the trailhead to blue Mountain in Missoula trying to get some signatures and I'm doing this all on my iPhone so excuse the bad punctuation, bad spelling, and whatever else happens in this Substack post on the fly.

“Hello. Direct democracy via voting I created with my tech team so that the politicians in Washington can't vote based on lobbyist stoners and blackmail.

“We created an app where any important function that they have in Washington will have to be cleared with the populous first you can see it yeah you can. You can see it at montana forest senate.com and I'm trying to get on the ballot so I'm getting signatures to put me on the on the general election ballot if you're think about it and sign later if you want thank you, I'm good. How are you? Yeah, OK.”

OK, what the heck was that? Well, some people saw my sign and wanted to know what was up and I’d left the microphone on and that was the conversation.

“It is basically a voting app where the population tells the senator he hast to vote and he has no control so2donor lobbyist or blackmailer will have any influence over him so me and my tech team created a an app or you can vote on any important issue at any time and so he'll get that he'll get the message a day before his vote in the Senate and he hast to vote that way check out the”

OK, I was interrupted again by curious people so this is gonna be the weirdest Substack post I've ever put up. Even on this cold day there's a bunch of people out hiking so I'm going to potentially be busy so I'm just gonna sign off here and here, my posters buddy.

lol- I was talking to a dog there.

anyway, there's lots of friendly dogs and friendly people here and this politicking isn't too much torture, but it's a bit cold in the wind is banging my signs around and knocking them down