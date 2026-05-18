In this walk and talk where I actually just sit, I talk about a recent sermon at the fellowship in which the substitute preacher, Carl, proposed that we hush up about Israel already. How convenient, I remark in the video.

There are three main ways to deal with Israel and the JQ in an American church:

Support Israel fully and continually, as Sean Hannity, Don Trump and Bibi would want you to. If you like, go full Zio and fly the flag of Rempham to show your allegiance. Shut up about it (the idea behind Carl’s sermon). There are differing opinions on this in the congregation so let’s just let sleeping dogs lie. Tackle the JQ and Israeli malevolence head on.

Of course options 1 and 2 are the popular options in American churches. I would say option three is exercised by less than half a percent of our churches, if that.

Next I talk about my interview with Graham Lyons and some stuff we discussed, including having a good presentation style vs. just getting the truth out. I actually don’t know what the best way to go about this is. Would Jeremiah have been more convincing if he took a couple Dale Carnegie courses before he faced that reluctant, hostile and contrarian audience of Judahites?

Graham dropped a comment on the nature of government. I was reminded of it the next morning while reading my thick tome on usury by EMJ, Barren Metal. I read a couple interesting passages from the book and briefly discuss different types of money.

And speaking of minding your own business: