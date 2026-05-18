DW Shumway

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Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
15hEdited

Hey Dan!

Good, if not great, minds think alike! 😅

I also saw that recent Graham Lyons walk and talk, and upvoted it.

Twiggy, doing country? Great find!

A somewhat philosophical take on 'mindfulness' vs. 'minding 'your own business.' —

https://devanneykathleen.substack.com/p/its-just-this/comments?utm_source=substack%2Csubstack&publication_id=676513&post_id=194893923&utm_medium=email%2Cemail&isFreemail=true&comments=true&utm_campaign=email-half-magic-comments&action=post-comment&r=d530j

And (sigh), yet another book I will only have time to skim through ...

https://annas-archive.gl/md5/2c1bb7670cfac4f201b812f7be980755

Just about finished with the transcription and narration of "Hippocrates' Blind Spot".

Will keep you in the loop.

Cheers buddy!

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Tess's avatar
Tess
2hEdited

Your Zionist church member reminds me of Trump's disgust at being asked by the reporter about the Epstein files - ..."are people still talking about this guy"? They both talk about what is selective to them.

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