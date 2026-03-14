Message to the World
People everywhere, here in the US and abroad, have to hear how crazy our politicians are.
If you missed this morning’s post, 4 Politicians - 4 Quotes, click here to see it in English. Here are the Japanese, German and Spanish versions of today’s 4 Politicians - 4 Quotes post.
Send it to your good friends Etsuko, Hildegard, and Flor.
My foreign language proficiency is largely in my mind. Sounds great to me when I speak aloud to friends, and boy do I play the big shot on the international soccer field, but then I hear it on a recording and I cringe. Here I trip over some words in Spanish:
Cut me a little slack, will ya? That was a tongue twister. Try saying this one four times real fast:
nuestros líderes políticos
You- No fair! I didn’t spend years in Spanish class like you!
Me- OK, then try it in English. Four times, real fast:
Our political leaders
Ha! Gotcha!
After all three of these videos you can find the link to the Rumble or Odysee version, in case you want to send to someone in Tokyo, Berlin, or Tuxtla Gutiérrez.
Incidentally the Odysee link after the Japanese version connects to my JAFA page, of interest to Japanese and Japan-interested gaijin.
Here’s the Japanese:
Japanese Odysee version here.
German:
German on Rumble here.
Here’s the Spanish:
Spanish on the Rumble channel here.
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That’s journalism. Holding people accountable for the words that come out of their mouths. With those four languages, you have more than half the world covered. Nobody should be able to say “I had no idea!”
nuestros líderes políticos
nuestros líderes políticos
nuestros líderes políticos
nuestros líderes políticos
There. That wasn't so difficult. Try this one.
El martillo de mi hermano no es muy bueno.
Fact is, after 45 plus years of construction work, my opinion is that the POS which most people call a hammer is exactly that, a piece of shit.
Mierdo! Basura! Da me un herramiento realidad, por favor.