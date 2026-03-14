I need people to do other languages. Hey Yvette, Ekatarina, and Jingfang, sign up to volunteer here!

If you missed this morning’s post, 4 Politicians - 4 Quotes, click here to see it in English. Here are the Japanese, German and Spanish versions of today’s 4 Politicians - 4 Quotes post.

Send it to your good friends Etsuko, Hildegard, and Flor.

My foreign language proficiency is largely in my mind. Sounds great to me when I speak aloud to friends, and boy do I play the big shot on the international soccer field, but then I hear it on a recording and I cringe. Here I trip over some words in Spanish:

Cut me a little slack, will ya? That was a tongue twister. Try saying this one four times real fast:

nuestros líderes políticos

You- No fair! I didn’t spend years in Spanish class like you!

Me- OK, then try it in English. Four times, real fast:

Our political leaders

Ha! Gotcha!

After all three of these videos you can find the link to the Rumble or Odysee version, in case you want to send to someone in Tokyo, Berlin, or Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

Incidentally the Odysee link after the Japanese version connects to my JAFA page, of interest to Japanese and Japan-interested gaijin.

Here’s the Japanese:

Japanese Odysee version here.

German:

German on Rumble here.

Here’s the Spanish:

Spanish on the Rumble channel here.