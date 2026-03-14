DW Shumway

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Patriot Pilot's avatar
Patriot Pilot
20h

That’s journalism. Holding people accountable for the words that come out of their mouths. With those four languages, you have more than half the world covered. Nobody should be able to say “I had no idea!”

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Roger Mitchell's avatar
Roger Mitchell
19h

nuestros líderes políticos

nuestros líderes políticos

nuestros líderes políticos

nuestros líderes políticos

There. That wasn't so difficult. Try this one.

El martillo de mi hermano no es muy bueno.

Fact is, after 45 plus years of construction work, my opinion is that the POS which most people call a hammer is exactly that, a piece of shit.

Mierdo! Basura! Da me un herramiento realidad, por favor.

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