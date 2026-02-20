They haven’t declared war against Iran yet, so hopefully that title won’t get me guantanamoed (or alligator alcatrazzed) under the Insurrection Act. I don’t wish any of our fine sailors harm, but like you, I’m against war with Iran.

I got that name for the naval flotilla heading to Persia, Epstein Armada, from Kevin Barrett. Next week I will again interview Vanessa Beeley, Middle-East correspondent/expert. I’m going to ask her if perhaps that moniker fits perfectly. We know Trump is a, no, probably the, lead protagonist atop the dramatis personae in the current and ongoing thriller, FOES (Friends Of Epstein).

Is he being blackmailed into a war with Iran? Imagine that!

In other news, Bart Lambert assures me that the voting app can be done without great difficulty. That’s great news because in my research yesterday AI tried to tell me I’d need a team of 3 to 5 programmers, 4 to 6 months of development and trial, and about $75,000 to get started. Meanwhile there are voting apps that work pretty well that you can download for free. Is there an anti-Shumway-for-Senate bug programmed into AI, to flummox and discourage? Banish the thought- full steam ahead with the app, which I hope will come out soon- at least a beta version.

Speaking of Epstein, I’ve been thinking of T-shirt slogans:

Is your senator Epstein-compromised? Are you tired of rule from Epstein DC? Are you tired of lobby/donor/Epstein-compromised politicians? Then GET THE APP!

Speaking of lobbies, which one convinced Trump that Glyphosate is healthy for the nation? Would it be the Big-Ag lobby or Blackrock/Vanguard or just Jared and Stephen, doing their thing, pushing the planned sickening and destruction of the nation?