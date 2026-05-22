…I grant thee leave to mourn.

AND TO ALL ACCELERATIONISTS…

Ye may celebrate.

But back to the hopeful patriots. Do not lose heart! Massie will lose his seat in Congress but Shumway could gain his house seat from district 88! A new Massie arises from the West!

-(sigh) Shumway, will you give it up already?

-I can’t! The ad in the Bitterroot Beagle is already out!

-Oh, my word. Tell me this is CGI, DW.

-It’s real. Came out yesterday!

For crying out loud, DW, nobody thinks you’re going anywhere with this. Why irritate your readership and torture yourself, to boot? How much did you spend on that ad?

-A hundred and seventy bucks.

-That could have gone to the March of Dimes, or Jews for Jesus, or something.

-Look here, friend. In five days it will be all over. Either I have the signatures or not. If I don’t get them, I stop talking about it and accept my station in life, as a pond-rake throwing muck merchant and pretend radio guy.

-You’re not going to get those signatures. Embrace the swamp.

-I will not! I mean to clean out that swamp!

-I’m talking about ponds. Anyway, you’re not getting those signatures.

-Probably not, but I have one last ace up my sleeve. It’s a Hail Mary and it just might work.

-(sigh)

OK, folks. I do have one last idea- a signature blitz over the weekend, mainly on Sunday. I’m not doing this alone, though. If I can’t get a little interest from friends to help get signatures, I’ll throw in the towel.

In the next post, which you can ignore if you are sick of this stuff, I outline my plan.

Meanwhile, here’s Graham Lyons, part 3!

-Hey, wait a minute, Shumway. Why do you link these goofie intros with a solid interview?

-I’m piggie-backing! Call it an omnibus stack.

In this portion of the interview I do a YNP10 with GL and we discuss dissident heroes. Are they really heroes, or just pied pipers?

Graham Lyons, part 3 (37 minutes):