MASSIE DEFEATED
TO ALL HOPEFUL PATRIOTS INCLINED TO WEEP...
…I grant thee leave to mourn.
AND TO ALL ACCELERATIONISTS…
Ye may celebrate.
But back to the hopeful patriots. Do not lose heart! Massie will lose his seat in Congress but Shumway could gain his house seat from district 88! A new Massie arises from the West!
-(sigh) Shumway, will you give it up already?
-I can’t! The ad in the Bitterroot Beagle is already out!
-Oh, my word. Tell me this is CGI, DW.
-It’s real. Came out yesterday!
For crying out loud, DW, nobody thinks you’re going anywhere with this. Why irritate your readership and torture yourself, to boot? How much did you spend on that ad?
-A hundred and seventy bucks.
-That could have gone to the March of Dimes, or Jews for Jesus, or something.
-Look here, friend. In five days it will be all over. Either I have the signatures or not. If I don’t get them, I stop talking about it and accept my station in life, as a pond-rake throwing muck merchant and pretend radio guy.
-You’re not going to get those signatures. Embrace the swamp.
-I will not! I mean to clean out that swamp!
-I’m talking about ponds. Anyway, you’re not getting those signatures.
-Probably not, but I have one last ace up my sleeve. It’s a Hail Mary and it just might work.
-(sigh)
OK, folks. I do have one last idea- a signature blitz over the weekend, mainly on Sunday. I’m not doing this alone, though. If I can’t get a little interest from friends to help get signatures, I’ll throw in the towel.
In the next post, which you can ignore if you are sick of this stuff, I outline my plan.
Meanwhile, here’s Graham Lyons, part 3!
-Hey, wait a minute, Shumway. Why do you link these goofie intros with a solid interview?
-I’m piggie-backing! Call it an omnibus stack.
In this portion of the interview I do a YNP10 with GL and we discuss dissident heroes. Are they really heroes, or just pied pipers?
Graham Lyons, part 3 (37 minutes):
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Re: Thomas Massie. This is a comment I posted on The Unz Review just a few days ago when it became apparent that Massie had lost as a rebuttal to another comment. Read it here. https://www.unz.com/article/americas-century-of-humiliation-has-begun/#comment-7626317
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“…if Thomas Massie is lost in Kentucky then the U.S has no future…”
Viewed from a religious stance, this might be taken as idolatry, complete trust placed in only one human individual for salvation, and if he is taken out (as Massie has been) then all hope is lost and there is nothing more to live with.
Isn’t this exactly the same thing as the hordes of MAGA putting their hopes and dreams at the disposal of Donald Trump, expecting that he was going to “save” America? Or those poor, disillusioned souls who believed in Barack Obama when he promised them “hope and change”? Or, further back in time, those who overwhelmingly voted for FDR during the depths of the 1930’s depression because he “gave” them something to put their trust in?
The US has no future because Thomas Massie lost? Get out! America is still filled with millions and millions of people who can stand on their own feet and make their own way…IF the government removes itself as the primary impediment to their individual sovereignty and success.
Laissez faire, laissez passer!
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And this just preceding.
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"Thomas Massie has lost and this is not necessarily a bad thing. Note that I fully support Massie and contributed to his campaign.
Nevertheless, I look at this as a glass half-full. Because Trump ordered his defeat and worked to remove him, then everything which happens now is going to be fully on Trump’s shoulders. Massie can legitimately claim that he had nothing to do with the upcoming fallout and can also claim that, if he had won, he might have been able to mitigate the looming disaster…at least to some small extent.
Now, Massie can simply wash his hands of the whole shebang, serve out his time in Congress honorably, and go home with a clear conscience, letting Trump carry the whole load and take all the blame. When the “patriots” of Kentucky complain about the future results, all Massie has to say to them is that they should have voted for him. They didn’t, so now they can deal with it."
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At the very least, Massie for Precedent! Yes!! Massie for Precedent! Along with Gary Barnett and Chuck Baldwin.
Baldwin for President. Massie for vice president.