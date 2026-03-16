Tis again the season of No Kings rallies. I mentioned the one that was cancelled in my last post, and the one that hasn’t been cancelled nearer to home here. I’m planning on attending the cancelled rally. I’ll miss marching arm-in-arm with the blue-haired Missouleans; there’s much we disagree on, but I agree with them that Cap’n Warpspeed has to go. But as always, the question needs to be asked, And then we replace him with who, exactly?

The answer to that, for them, is easy: Why, we replace him (and by extension as many Republicans as possible during this midterm) with Democrats! Problem solved!

How do you get people, on both sides, stuck in this left/right, lesser of two evils crap, to pull their heads out? I read a recent, popular substacker talk about how “We’re gonna flip Texas!” The commenters were all abuzz, gleefully predicting the same: Let’s flip Texas! Yes! We’re gonna do it! We’re gonna flip Texas! Yay!

I still hear friends on the conservative side say “I don’t like what Trump’s doing, but I’m glad I voted for him. Think about where we’d be if X (Kamala, Clinton, etc.) was in power!”

Dewd! The country is slated for destruction. Both sides in DC are the wrecking ball; they’ve done a fantastic job, working hand in hand for over a hundred years, to slow-kill the nation. And now, national suicide is fast-tracked! Your position is precisely the same as the Democrat who says Anything but Trump!

A worse than crappy Democrat like Biden is meant to disgust enough of the public to get behind a charlatan like Trump. Both do the bidding of the satanic elite, of course. Then when Trump fails to deliver and gets us into yet another unpopular war and here come the higher gas prices (to speak of matters of concern - not leveled cities or dead schoolgirls charred black or stuck under the rubble of an elementary school) we’ll vote in the damned Dem and go through the cycle again. .

We don’t need to FLIP. We need to grab the WHIP and drive them all out.

Now that’s strong rhetoric and there’s still free-range chicken and beer in the fridge, so calm down, DW.

OK, I’m sorry. But if it’s still not axe and pitchfork time, at least we should stop voting for the War Party and consider an Independent.

Ha! You think you can vote them out, Shumway? Man, you really are naive!

I know, voting doesn’t work. We’re just feeding the monster. The voting is rigged anyway. Bla bla. But, I think if enough people reject the current paradigm, things could happen. Let’s say you’re right and voting does nothing. Even then, if we’re dealing with people who still think voting matters, let’s try to get liberals to reject the Democrat Party and conservatives to reject the Republican party. After all both of these voters probably really do want something besides the status quo.