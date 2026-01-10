In yesterday’s interview with Graham Lyons, we talked about the horror and discomfort of making one’s way through the zombie world of the pandemic times.

I said something along the lines of My normie friends weren’t nearly as fazed by it. They saw it as a problem that would be dealt with and we’d all move on. But I was going insane!

Graham agreed and said it all troubled him terribly too.

As summer break for my high school where I was teaching in 2021 came to a close, vaccine-related events were ramping up to a crescendo: Reports of death and injury after vaccination were coming in fast. Japan had introduced the vaccine later than many countries but now clinics and institutions were ready. In early summer the vaccine was offered to the staff, who lined up to get their clot shots at school despite my outburst at the staff meeting a week earlier when they announced it. Luckily, it took the country longer to have the stocks necessary to poison all the healthy and resilient-to-covid student bodies, so they would have to wait until after break in September to get clot-shotted. I of course remember handing out the vaccine-warning information sheets that I later got hauled into the office for, but I actually don’t remember doing this lesson. Maybe because my insanity from that time has clouded my memory.

There’s an English language picture-book series with a name like Easy Stories that I used with the kids at this low-level, last-chance high school that offered me work when I returned from my Montana hiatus in 2020. The format was simple. On one page was a photo and a story in super-easy English below it. On the next page was a set of 12 cartoon boxes telling the story in pictures. You could do various activities with the pictures- the most obvious being making the students tell the story with these straightforward, frame-by-frame prompts. Even that was tough for these kids, so I would always make out a vocabulary sheet for each story to help them get through. Sometimes I told other stories that I made up, or I made an easy story out of something from real life- current events or history. My gay mentor teacher wanted me to make Greta Thunberg or Global Warming stories but I chose more fun stuff, like 911 and the JFK assassination, heh.

In the summer of ‘01 I was following the deaths of athletes who had taken the shot. Roy Butler was a 23 yr.-old Irish soccer player and Yusuke Kinoshita a 27 yr.-old professional Japanese baseball player. They both died soon after the shot. Here was my vocabulary cheat sheet to help the kids tell the story in easy English. I gotta laugh. Get the shot and Rest in Peace for students who have mastered good morning but still have trouble with This is my pen.

Part E. was another fill-in-blank vocabulary thing. Part A was blank on the students sheet and they had to write in the words as best they could while I spoke them. You get the idea. Simple stuff. Like I said, I can’t remember if I gave this lesson, but I do remember talking to the 10th graders about these athletes. Most of the class stared at me dumbly. I like to think that I got to a few of these kids and they convinced mom and dad to opt out of the shot. A couple kids did thank me. That was nice.

I found an article about the young Irish footballer, from 2024, three years after his death:

Oh, now we can talk about it.

The family of a young Waterford soccer star who died days after getting the Covid-19 vaccine said they “just want the truth” about his death.

Roy Butler, 23, was described as being very fit and healthy up to the day he had one dose of the Janssen – Johnson & Johnson - Covid vaccine on August 12, 2021, in a local pharmacy in Waterford.

Apparently no such inquest was demanded in Japan for the death of Yusuke Kinoshita. I didn’t find any recent articles on the baseball star. He has a Wikipedia page, though.

Wikipedia: On 20 October 2016, Kinoshita was selected as the 1st round development draft pick by the Chunichi Dragons at the 2016 NPB Draft and on 9 November signed a provisional contract with a ¥2,000,000 sign-on bonus and a ¥3,000,000 yearly salary.[3]

On 23 March 2018, Kinoshita was upgraded to a fully rostered contract and presented with the number 98.[4]

Kinoshita collapsed due to cardiopulmonary arrest[5] on 6 July 2021, during rehabilitation training on his right shoulder at Nagoya Stadium and was rushed to the hospital, where he was put on a ventilator. He died without regaining consciousness on 3 August 2021. There was some media speculation that his death was connected to his having received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine eight days prior to his collapse, but no such causal link has been established.[6]

Rest in peace, boys. Sorry we let you down.

photo credit:

Young Roy Butler. Thank you Waterford News and Star. https://www.waterford-news.ie/news/inquest-opens-into-death-of-young-waterford-footballer-who-died-days-after-getting-covid-vaccine_arid-32749.html