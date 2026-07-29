Personal news roundup with line dividers rather than effort-dependent, skilled transitions as a bridge from one story to another.

I only worked a four-day week last week, but that was plenty with all the heat we had. Lars Hansen is re-building a big house that had been abandoned before it could be finished, because the owner ran out of money, and it sustained severe weather damage. Lars had heard that there weren’t too many pond jobs at present so he figured I might be interested in some construction work with him and Rick so he called me up; I generally don’t turn down offers in Montana work season. We’re doing framing and roofing. The work is actually pretty interesting and sometimes even fun, but 90-degree-plus temperatures on a roof with asphalt sheets can get very tiring quickly. Try standing on a 25%-angle roof, with sun beating down at 90%, drilling a screw upward into a board you can’t see because to see it you’d have to duck under the rafter and lie on your back looking up with sawdust falling into your sweat-stung eyes! Luckily Lars and Rick are patient with my mistakes and slowness.

On Friday Will Harper, motorcycle racer and Hollywood stuntman visited the church and gave a talk on his amazing life. You can see a 9-minute version of his story in a link below. Will’s pastor is none other than Pastor John here at Ditch Valley fellowship.

On Saturday we had the regular men’s breakfast and the subject was faith. Larry DeVries expressed some frustration about the complacence of Christians in the valley (something along the lines of “OK so you have all this faith- where are your works?”) and I scribbled some notes in my binder. When I had a chance I read aloud what I’d written. I thought it was semi-profound but based on the reaction I don’t think I moved anyone; it was another rant about the curious case of born-again Christians being the biggest supporters of the Synagogue of Satan (Israel). Old stuff- maybe the Saturday group tires of the Shumway schtick.

Saturday afternoon I did another read-aloud of Haslam’s Covid 19- Mystery Solved. In the preface to that I told the reader that chapter 7 could be a bit dry and meant for experts. Some sections of the reading were a challenge, and caused me a bit of frustration:

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I will continue reading from that book, though. My goodness, if Haslam’s right, and Covid was cooked up right here at Rocky Mountain Labs, this is the story of the century for the Bitterroot Valley. I shall read the next chapter with more enthusiasm!

On Saturday afternoon Miss Lorraine told me that Artur Pawlowski was in town and was giving a speech at a local Republican Legislator’s barn. The place was all decked out for a rally. You’ll be familiar with Pastor Pawlowski from his heroic and tenacious fight against the Branch Covidians of Calgary, Alberta. Remember this gem? Over one weekend in 2021, this was the most watched video in the world:

click here: https://www.youtube.com

Arthur meets earnest Caleb at the God and Country Jamboree.

Pawlowsky is no greenhorn at these speaking events; he’s done hundreds if not thousands. He read the crowd well here at this Republican-sponsored event. He threw this MAGA bunch a bone or two- even mentioning that he admired Trump. In my interview with him on Monday, he was a bit less sanguine about America’s prospects, and he made no mention of Trump. After his speech to the God loves us more Republicans, a few more speakers got up to talk. Two of them were politicians from our area. They came from the super-conservative-God-and-Constitution faction, which is currently at loggerheads with the stay the course trust the GOP faction. The first group is very pro-Trump and in fact there was a big 2024 Trump/Vance election poster in the barn. The second group will swallow their pride and would sooner elect Satan or even Lindsey Graham than a bonafide Saint with a D after their name (if that were possible- and I don’t mean electing Satan, I mean electing a saint with a D, heh.) You’ll likely find Reagan-in-Cowboy-Hat framed pictures at both groups’ headquarters. I assume both of these uber-conservative-wing speakers, as fans of Trump, were also big Israel supporters. I know that one of them recently took the obligatory Holy Land for venal American politicians (to be redundant) junket complete with first-class accommodations, wailing-wall-shuffle tour, and bombs-for-Iran munition-signing opportunity. When they were done stumping for local initiatives, including getting more donations, a woman in the crowd raised her hand. “I’d like to ask the speakers, what are two things in particular that we can do.”

The recent Israel-junket politician had a long answer. After that she announced that “Chester would like to say something,” and an old guy in the front row with a sad face and watery eyes shuffled to the podium. I thought they were changing the subject and I blurted out, “I’d like to hear what Pastor Pawlowski’s answer to the woman’s question is.” Chester’s speech was short and pretty standard, “We all need to stand together” etc. Pawlowski bolted up out of his chair and stood next to Chester, ready to give his answer. I can’t remember the first, but the second thing he wanted us to do was Not Give Up. (cue thick Polish accent) “If you decide you are in the fight for truth and against evil, then engage in the fight 100%, and never give up! That is the only way!”

That hit me as I’m still contemplating returning permanently to Yuka’s delicious food and proximity to surfing at our house in Japan.

The interview on Monday with Pastor Pawlowski was even better than his speech on Saturday evening. I’m pretty sure kla.tv will be broadcasting it. The only thing I disliked (hated) about it was how I looked. The Pastor is a big, strong guy and sits in a confident way with one arm resting on the back of the booth. I sat looking straight at him with a meek smile and my usual bad posture, in a bland, a little too tight polo shirt and a gut that is fatter than usual thanks to Kenny and Andy’s cooking. This has prompted me to swear off go easier on beer, chips and ice cream for the time being. I’m wondering if kla.tv can CGI my gut out of existence for the final cut!

Yesterday was an 11-hour pond-cleanout marathon in the heat. Sub-forman Adrian never buckled, but Andy, temp-worker Gregory, and I had our moments of sheer exhaustion. I remember watching football games as part of the band at my jr. high, Dinglehoff JHS. My best friend, quarterback Jimmy Reichenbach, was too good to bench while the offense was off the field, so Don Don-Fitness Corliss the PE teacher and football coach, often put Jimmy in for defense and special teams too and he played the whole game. I remember one game that Dinglehoff won- Jimmy was so exhausted he couldn’t celebrate but instead just fell on his back and looked up through his helmet at the fluffy clouds in the sky for a while. Andy did that two or three times yesterday.

On the way out to the pond job, Adrian drove the diesel Chevy truck and dump trailer with Andy, and I drove the Dodge and tool trailer with Gregory from Alpha-Omega temp agency. At first encounter I thought Greg was going to be typical of so many temps- they can’t shut up. In the first five minutes of knowing Gregory I found out that

He was originally from Washington State and went to such and such high school and jr. college and transferred to bla bla and was a bit of a delinquent in his younger days. He lived with his girlfriend in Mountain View. He was a practicing Christian (I know, I know. Points 2 and 3, right?) He was sorry he couldn’t drive out to the site because he might need to make an emergency trip to the hospital. You see he was having chest pains just above the heart and the doctor told him this could be a warning sign for stroke. (“Oh well,” I thought, “We’re only going to be heaving heavy weeds and muck under the blazing sun for a brief, nine-plus hours.”) etc.

So Greg could talk. But as we drove south along the 93, his monologue became a dialogue with me; he could listen as well as speak! Gregory said he was a bit of a Biblical scholar. He actually studied officially and used a word to describe himself that I forget- not seminarian or theologian but something like trained biblicist. “I took the courses but didn’t finish,” said Greg. Indeed he showed he had plenty of Bible knowledge so I asked, “Well if you’re a hot-shot Bible expert then I have a question for you.”

Greg- Go right ahead.

Dan- What is your take on the passage in Hebrews that says that the Old Covenant is, quote, obsolete?

Greg’s answer included a bit about what obsolete really meant in the original Greek and his explanation seemed so long and convoluted I didn’t know if

I was misunderstanding him, or

he actually wasn’t qualified to answer the question.

I got the impression that in order to sustain his claim that he was a bit of a biblical scholar, he had to have an answer for me. That’s not the case; there are plenty of biblical quandaries and I’m content with the fact that nobody out there can answer all of them.

Catholic Reader- Except for the Catholic Church!

Dan- OK. Fine. Except for your church.

I had a thought about bridge the other day.

-Hey Shumway, what’s with this obsession with bridge?

-It’s not an obsession. I just have happened to discover a game that is quite fun and challenging, and a great way to involve my kids socially. What other reason would they have to hang around with me, besides work? They aren’t surfers and 9 out of 10 times they pass on the hikes too! That leaves boring conspiracy talk and they’ve had enough, I reckon. The other day my daughter in Japan said she had great fun playing with her brothers on the online app and it felt like old times when they were all together.

My thought was this: Bridge has been structured so that skill and memory take precedence over luck. Sure, you have to deal with the cards you’re dealt, and you can get a run of bum hands, but the bidding system evens things out and favors the studious, diligent and bright. (And yet the good hands you get sometimes makes it still fun for the not-so-bright, heh.) So why in the world are you awarded honor points?

Honor points in bridge:

It’s a bit like the dumb rule in cribbage that you get an extra point for a red jack. Why introduce an element of pure chance into a game of skill?

So, to complete the thought I asked the search engine whether any famous bridge players over the years had expressed the same distaste for this element of pure luck. I was vindicated by a few famous names that were instrumental in removing luck from the game

Tournament pioneers like Milton Work and the early American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) explicitly stripped honor score bonuses out of duplicate play because they mutually agreed that getting an extra 150 points just because you were dealt specific cards was pure luck and ruined competitive skill.

Charles Goren disliked the element of luck too. He helped create the modern duplicate bridge game, where all players at a tournament are dealt the same hand and must compete against each other in making the best of that hand. It’s a death blow to luck!

-For Pete’s sake, Shumway. Sometimes games of luck are fun! I bet you’re a real gas at a game of Sorry.

-For your information, hairdo, I don’t play Sorry, or Parcheesi, or Go Fish either.

In any case, Andy and I are thinking about joining the local duplicate bridge game after summer work season. We’ll probably embarrass ourselves, but then again we might not; if things work out we could graduate to the big time on the Missoula circuit.

And now for one serious snippet: The US-Israel joint defense agreement has been passed by the House.

Americans: Call your senator before your own country’s military becomes the iron fist that enforces the Noahide Laws domestically and around the world.

7-minute video of Stuntman Will Harper’s story here .