Kenny had a good day today. He got his wash done in Valley Center at a cheaper laundromat - Weedville Fluffy-Clean being the most expensive coin-op this side of the Mississippi. Then he went down to Jefferson City and bummed around town, visited the library and went to the park. At the park he was accosted by two Mormon missionary sisters.

D-Were they pretty?

K- They were OK. They were very nice, of course.

D- They always are. It’s the rule!

K- Yeah. They seemed pretty happy.

D- They’re always happy too. Or it seems that way. Maybe it works like this: You have to be friendly and appear happy to the heathen. So they do that and after a while the friendliness and happiness grows on them. Anyway, what did they say?

K- They asked me, “Where do you find Jesus?” I said, “If there’s a creator, he’s right there in your heart. So you find Jesus inside you and inside others, in their heart.”

D- What did they say to that?

K- Oh, man. They loved my answer. They said they totally agreed.

Kenny then said that one of the girls’ father had done his mission in Nagoya, and maybe some day K. could talk to him in Japanese. The other girl gave him a Starburst chew for answering their questions. I said, “Careful with that Starburst. They’re addictive.”

K-I liked answering the questions more than getting the candy.

And he said they got his phone number.

D-Of course they did. Serves you right for being friendly. You’ll be hearing from them!

K- Heh…yeah.

I didn’t mention my experience with the local Jehovah’s witnesses, who pursued me for a while, even after I made very clear that although I was happy to engage and learn, they weren’t likely to get very far, recruitment-wise. “In that sense you might be wasting your time,” I had said.

Friends at Ditch Valley Fellowship! Take it easy- the Mormons are probably wasting their time with Kenny, recruitment-wise, but like me, K. will be happy to let them do their friendly-neighbor schtick and make their pitch. More serious is Kenny’s feeling of awe at the Cathedral in Helena. Nobody was out front confronting and evangelizing. We just happened to be in town one summer evening, admiring the architecture and realized with all the well-dressed families going inside that it was Saturday evening mass. We sat down in the back row and I could sense that Kenny was bowled over by the masonry, the marble and gold, the stained glass, the stone floors, the pillars, the woodwork, statues, and above all the solemn and beautiful music, with an amazing choir and even more amazing soloist. Now that is what I call competition, dear fellow Protestants!

PentaChariBaptiCostal reader, with Granny-Clampett voice, rattler in hand: DW Shumway! Now you keep young Kenneth away from those heathens and their baubles!

DW- OK. Sorry.

Kenny also went to the library, one of his favorite places in Jefferson City and Weedville. In Jefferson they have a little free-books gazebo. I’ve scored some great finds. I have two gorgeous, thick college dictionaries from the free book rack, one for home and one for the studio. Kenny got a coffee-table picture book called, The Encyclopedia of Cars. Now we just need a coffee table.

A big, fairly rotund older guy with round, rimless glasses and thick, unkempt gray hair was also looking at books. Kenny said he looked like he could be from Ditch Valley. “He started talking to me, and it was like he was apologizing. He said, ‘We’re screwed and you young people are going to suffer the most! This administration has broken the 1st, the 4th, the 5th and the 10th amendments and they are total lawbreakers.’”

D- He said that?!

K- Yeah, he said he felt sorry for me and people my age. He said he was 70 and would die in a few years, but that I would have to live throuh all this. He said sorry a bunch of times. I told him, “You sound just like my dad.”

K. and I both laughed at that thought.

The doom and gloom guy didn’t upset Kenny. Quite the contrary; he was happy to talk with this frustrated but friendly stranger, and that encounter was part of a fun and eventful day. If he could just get a girlfriend to have someone to hang with on such a beautiful, springlike Saturday in late January! Darnit Kenny, gather ye rosebuds already!

And that settles it, maybe. The encounter with the apologetic, hippy Boomer tells me I should make that Senate run. I’ll run the platform by you readers first. If my idea is a dud, you’ll let me know and spare me the wasteful, empty pursuit of Dan Idea #1,364. That’ll be the next stack.

photo credit:

Sisters Margaret and Claire: Thank you, Mormon Church. https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/comeuntochrist/belong/share-goodness/who-are-the-missionaries

