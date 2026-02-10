One who didn’t mind roughing it could wear surf trunks all the time in Waikiki and never have to bathe or do much laundry. If you get a little sweaty you just head down to the beach and take a swim, then get the salt and sand off in the open-air showers. You could wear your t-shirt as you get in the shower, then take it off halfway through, and later dry it in the sun. However the clothes I’d worn in Tokyo hadn’t been washed and I wanted clean clothes for the hike the next day- to not repel the riders on the bus ride to Koko Head. The washing machines at the hostel were all being used so I stuffed my day pack and headed for a coin-op near the golf course. At the laundry I met Kent, a surf dude from California who had graduated from U of H and was living the fun life in Oahu with his girlfriend.

Running a load in the large washers cost 4 dollars. Not cheap but not bad for a place that was a stone’s throw from Waikiki.

I pay $7 for the same size washer in Weedville. If I drive ten miles down to Birch Glen and use the Hutterite washers it’s still 6 bucks. Montana- what gives?!

So not everything is exorbitantly expensive in Hawaii. Compare this barbershop’s prices with your place:

Hmm. Do I qualify for the senior deal?

I gave some of my Japanese 7-11 laundry soap to burly Kent and skinny Brianna, who came empty handed soap-wise, and started off on a walk while my wash was running. Just a couple blocks away I found a surf shop. I figured I’d ask them about surfing Diamond Head and went in. “How ya doin’, man?” said a big Hawaiian guy, I guess around my age, from a chair in front of the register. For the next 30 minutes Johnny and I did nothing but talk surfing. First he talked about bringing clients down to the local beaches. His clients consisted of the whole range of tourists who want to learn to surf, and beginners/intermediates who’ve never surfed Hawaii, from average Joes to well-known big shots.

Everybody has the North Shore in mind when they think of surfing Hawaii, but Waikiki and Diamond Head and some other local south-side spots get good waves, especially in summer when the south Pacific swells are pumping. Johnny had his phone out and showed me some pics. One was of himself and some big-name pro golfers with a classic longboard behind him. He had rented the board to the TV people so they could use it as a backdrop for interviews and photo opps at the local PGA tournament which had just ended. After he talked about all the surfing-related stuff he does for work, we traded surf-travel stories.

I say we traded stories but really we related an uncanny number of experiences surfing the same breaks. Traded sounds like he told one story, then I told a different one. This was more like us just doing a lot of confirming, again and again, that he and I indeed had surfed the same spots.

First we talked San Diego. Ocean Beach- check. Sunset Cliffs- check. North County Spots- ✓. Wind n’ Sea- ✓. His favorite spot was Torrey Pines. I wondered why that was his favorite. He’d surfed higher quality waves, like at Swamis, or bigger and stronger surf, like at Blacks. I’ve surfed nearby Del Mar but never bothered with Torrey Pines. Google: The Vibe: A more local, tranquil, and scenic spot beneath sandstone cliffs. Maybe it figures that a laid back Hawaiian would go for that- So Cal surfers can be pretty aggressive and territorial at the well-known spots. And truth be told, though I too have surfed some of the heavier, high-quality breaks, like the aforementioned Blacks, one of my favorite spots was Shumway Reef, an uncrowded, mediocre break that could nonetheless handle large swell, in between Ocean Beach and Sunset Cliffs.

-Wow. There’s a reef with your funny surname on it in San Diego?

-Well, no. I never knew the name of the spot. It was the closest spot and only a five minute walk from my apartment so I called it that and forced my surf buddies to call it the same. The name stuck for all of us. It’s nice when the goofy name you coined for a spot ends up being used regularly and matter-of-factly, even if only among your small tribe. I didn’t ask Johnny if he had surfed Shumway Reef. Why spoil things and run the risk of learning the real name?

After San Diego we talked about Taiwan. TaiTung- ✓. Donghe- ✓. We both liked the super-laid back feeling of Southwest Taiwan, the region where there is still a large population of indigenous Pacific Islanders who were there before the Han Chinese. Johnny said, “I looked around at the people in TaiTung and felt right at home!” He probably liked the weather too. Honolulu and TaiTung are just inside the Tropic of Cancer, so tropical but not equatorially brutal. As for spots in northern latitudes Johnny never got further north of San Francisco. We both talked about the heavy surf at Ocean Beach in San Fran. It wasn’t the heavy waves that kept him from returning, but the cold. I mentioned surfing Oregon and before I could mention the Washington coast and winter surfing in the Straight of Juan de Fuca Johnny said, “Man, you just say ‘Oregon’ and I’m cold. I’m an island boy. Forget about it!”

The uncanny part came when we talked about Japan.

Dan- Have you ever surfed in Japan?

Johnny- Oh, tons, man. I was a professional in Japan, sponsored and everything!

D- Really! That’s amazing. We’ve probably surfed some of the same spots there too.

J- Where’d you live in Japan?

D-Hamamatsu.

J- Hamamatsu!! No kiddin’?

D- Yeah. I lived there 23 years.

J- Dude, you know J and R surf shop?

D- Yeah, I pass it all the time on the way to the beach.

J- Bro, I opened that shop. It’s got my name on it!

Small world. And then we went through the routine again. Nakatajima- Check. Maisaka- ✓. Omaezaki- ✓. etc. Johnny said he loved Japan and every trip out there was magical.

It was a great conversation, both of us reliving our favorite surf experiences at our favorite breaks, and our descriptions and experiences were totally relatable due to our common familiarity with these areas. Though I didn’t feel envious of him still living the surfing life and me in Montana, I did think wistfully of my favorite spots in Japan. The only downside to the conversation was when he started mentioning girls. I’m 60 and don’t need to hear it. Plus I’ve followed the law in this area since getting married, which of course could be considered uncool among many in the surfing world. You’re on a surf trip, dude! Get what you can, man! Really, when you’re trying to play it straight, there’s no joy or vicarious pleasure to be derived out of some lifetime pro surfers’ romantic conquest stories. Johnny got real excited talking about Japanese, beach groupy-girls but I didn’t want to hear it.

The other sex-related thing he told me about was a video he’d seen of the recent Tom Brady celebrity roast. The gag was some pretty celebrity actor or singer or someone like that talking about all her experiences with handsome Tom, all made up stuff I’m pretty sure. She kept gushing about all the ways he was the perfect guy and that he could do anything. He can do this. He can do that- all perfectly! Then the punchline. “The only thing that Tom can’t do is make me .…” (achieve release)

Ha ha. Great fun that. Camera pans on Tom. He takes it like a good sport; it’s a celebrity roast. Totally unfunny in my mind, though, and pretty crass. I guess I can’t fault Brady too much for reacting how he did, playing along with the tasteless joke. He didn’t want to ruin a nice evening. And truth be told, I played along too, giving Johnny a little courtesy laugh after all of our great surf talk. Didn’t want to spoil things. I guess I could have said, “That’s not funny, Johnny.”

Those parts notwithstanding, I’m glad I stopped by Johnny’s Surf Shop, and he’s a real nice guy. After the shop, I went back to the laundromat to put my stuff in the dryer, and then I took a happy walk around the neighborhood. I would have clean socks for the morrow!