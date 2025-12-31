After breakfast on Sunday I still had just enough time to take a walk down to Angle Lake before getting packed up and heading to the airport. Unlike lots of newer airports, built in the outskirts and surrounded by nothingness, you can walk out the doors of SeaTac and within a few minutes you can eat out for regular, not airport prices. If you’re connecting in Seattle to head to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii or the Orient, it’s worth your while to get out of the airport and take a walk.

The commercial area is gas station and corporate franchise blaa but walk a couple hundred yards and things get nice.

Alaska Airlines headquarters. Even architecturally uninspired buildings like this look OK amidst the tall firs and greenery of Western Washington.

Angle Lake Park:

Would you rather live in one of these fancy houses on this pretty lake, near all the city conveniences but with the airport noise, or in a rustic cabin, well-water, outhouse, on a rough dirt road out in the middle of nowhere, but quiet?

incoming:

I didn’t have enough time to chill with the geese, so I snapped one more photo of my beloved doug firs, and headed back.

I saw the truck I want to have back in Montana. A fine ride for the Bitterroot, but a bit of overkill on the snow-free pavement of Seattle.

Ah, civilization:

My Yorkshire flat cap from Germany must be my lucky charm. The flight was packed and the lady at Hawaiian could have stuck me in the middle seat way in back, but she gave me a bulkhead with extra leg room. As I put my book on the seat, the guy sitting there looked at the title and said, “Oh, I see you like history!”

Turns out they were not always so grand. A fine fighting force for sure, but also a ragtag band of brigands, pillaging their way through Europe. The classy, civilized Italians and Austrians were scandalized I tell you! Maybe it’s fitting that the Grand Army suffered its most humiliating setback at the hands of the equally brutal and coarse Russians. OK, Google says the Russians were significantly more brutal than the French, but I think we can assume that those who run Google have the same opinion of Russia as those who run our foreign policy. In any case, I know, I know, the victor was winter, not any superiority of the Russian army. Same dynamic with the Swedes in the 18th and Germans in the 20th centuries.

Jihan, let’s call him Ji, had his book out too, The Brothers Karamazov. This young Chinese man said he loved history, and his favorite, no, his specialty, was European history.

Ji was an interesting character. His bachelor at U of Virginia, Charlottsville was in Classic Greek. He loves living in America, has no plans to return to China to live, is very-well traveled in Europe, especially France and Greece, is a self-described expert in European history, loves Opera, and is a just a bit contemptuous of his compatriots who come to the states only to get their STEM degrees to be able to make a buck in tech.

“I’m not interested in the anticipated life.”

Dan- The what?

Ji- The anticipated life. The typical life of the Chinese student abroad. You know, get your engineering degree from MIT or Berkeley and then go work at Google or Amazon.

D- Oh, you mean the expected route or we just say doing the normal thing.

J-Yes, that’s correct. You know, I visited the Amazon area here in Seattle.

D-Down by Lake Union.

J-Yes.

D-Chinese all over the place down there.

J- Yes. I find that area boring, and oppressive really.

Okay, I find the Amazon area a bit boring too, but I thought Ji was a little hard on his compatriots who probably worked their asses off to get to the level you need to score that 200K job and afford Seattle living. Ji was an only child and his dad was a New York City big shot at some company before moving back to Beijing to retire. They obviously had the money to send Ji around the world, and did not demand that he study something more prudent and bankable.

J- But now I’m getting my law degree.

D- Where?

J- I’m still at UVA.

D- You must like it there. I’ve seen pictures of the campus. It looks beautiful. And then there’s Monticello and all that.

J- Yes, it is beautiful. But I didn’t stay because of the beauty alone. I got a scholarship for the law program.

-What kind of law are you studying?

-What kind?

-Yeah. You know, criminal law, civil litigation…

-I’m studying corporate law.

Ji looked at me as if I was a fellow bon vivant, culture vulture who looked down on such base careers. “I know,” he said, “but you have to pay the bills, right?”

D-I guess so.

J-Litigation actually doesn’t interest me. Not that corporate law is particularly defensible in many cases, but like I say, it pays the bills. By the way, UVA is nice, but do you know which university campus is the most beautiful?

-In America?

-Yes.

Having not seen many eastern campuses, and expecting (incorrectly it turned out) that Ji had not seen many western ones, I said, “Hmmm. Yale?”

Ji rolled his eyes and chuckled, scoffing at the idea that Yale could make the top ten in American campus splendor. “Yale?! Oh no!” He gave me a chance to try again. I gave up on the east and thought of the West Coast universities. Of course Stanford and Berkeley are beautiful, but out of pride I nominated my own alma mater. “University of Washington?”

J- I do like the University of Washington campus. In fact I was able to visit it just the other day on my layover in Seattle with some friends, but I’m not terribly fond of the commercial zone near the UW. It’s a bit run down. I would rate Princeton as the most beautiful campus. Far and above the most beautiful, in fact.

D- So you studied Greek and now you’re in law. Can you speak Greek, and have you been there?

J- Yes, I lived there for a summer and I could speak it, but not anymore. It’s been a few years and frankly Classic Greek doesn’t teach you what you need to know to communicate in modern Greece.

-How did you like life in Greece?

Ji chuckled again and said modern Greece was anything but modern by Northern European and Chinese standards. “Actually I preferred Paris, where I lived for a semester.”

Certainly the choices in museums, concerts and operas was superior in Paris. I alluded to all the things you can do there.

J-Yes, but it’s also expensive. Actually my most pleasant opera experiences were in the Balkans.

Ji looked closely into my eyes to see if I was at all familiar with that word and area. Apparently the initial impression I made with the thick history book was wearing thin- not knowing Princeton was the most beautiful school could mean that I was actually a cultural philistine, like the lowly engineering majors at the Amazon campus. I had to regain my status.

Ji- The Balkans. You know, like Croatia and Serbia.

D- And Macedonia.

J- Well, yes, Northern Macedonia.

D- I’ve seem some (one) opera in central/Eastern Europe. I saw Carmen (gulp, is this a cliche preference, like popular favorite Merlot being your red wine of choice?) in Prague. It was a fine performance and very cheap.

J- Some of the best Opera I’ve seen was in Belgrade.

D- What’s your favorite Opera?

Ji had to think. So many to choose from.

J-I can’t settle on one.

D- Have you seen The Magic Flute?

Ji grimaced a bit at that. “I’m not a big Mozart fan, only in terms of his opera though. Otherwise, he was a genius, of course.”

D- Yeah, but you gotta like that part where the Queen of the Night goes, “La la la Ah, ah ah ah ah ah ah ah aaaaaahhh.”

J- (smiling- I think I regained a little respect. This fly-over American is perhaps no polymath like me, but he’s somewhat experienced and has some appreciable quirkiness.) Yes! That’s good. La la la Ah, ah ah ah ah ah ah ah aaaaaahhh.

The conversation continued and we talked about the merits of different European countries. I asked, “If you could be given a stipend which would support an upper-middle class lifestyle for two years, which European country would you choose to live in?”

J- Well, I would choose Switzerland but an upper-middle class stipend wouldn’t even cut it there. You have to be rich to live in Switzerland.

D- What about a Mediterranean country, like Spain, France in the South, Italy or Greece?

J- I think these places are not even viable countries, really. There is so much infrastructure decay and corruption. When I was in Italy, there were always disruptions to the transportation network for example. If it wasn’t a strike, it was a shut down for some other reason, like a power outage or accident bringing things to a stop. I can’t live in a place like that.

D- You sound like some German truckers I met at a rest stop in northern Spain. But, look, you don’t have to make a living there, you can take things slowly and accept the inconveniences and appreciate the more relaxed atmosphere.

J- No, I think I would choose a northern country. I probably would choose Norway, but here again it’s so expensive. Maybe the only country more expensive than Switzerland. Wait, do I have to stay in my chosen country or can I travel around.

D- You have to stay at least Monday through Friday. You can cross a border or two on weekends. So if you live in Italy you could cross into France or Switzerland on Saturday and Sunday.

J-Hmmm. I think I would still prefer a Northern country. Norway it is.

Our conversation continued and we killed a good few hours of the flight, covering a range of topics. Ji didn’t much like Trump. He didn’t like the attitude of people in southern states. He was big on the struggle against racism. He hated the ICE raids going on. He was against white supremacy. Ji seemed like he internalized the philosophy of his required diversity classes from his undergrad years and had the attitude that would win him favor in the corporate setting.

I questioned whether White Supremacists were really a thing and if in fact whites who just wanted to be left alone and not have their state/country inundated by unassimilated foreigners weren’t supremacists but just realists pointing out an alarming trend.

D- Why should whites welcome each and every race around the planet, coming into their country by the millions?

J- I think that’s a good question in Europe, but it doesn’t apply in America.

Ah yes, America the melting pot. All and sundry are welcome to come and lay claim and take over the country they didn’t build.

D- Why should the people who built this nation, the vast majority Europeans, allow any and all races to come and live here?

J- Because it wasn’t your nation to begin with.

D- The land belonged to another group, but the country that was built on this land, from scratch basically, was European from the start.

J- I still say you can make this case for Germany, for example, but not the United States.

D- But not even the land of Germany was German 3,000 years ago. Most of France and significant parts of modern Germany were Celt. It was the Romans and Germans who came later displacing or conquering the Celts.

And on went the conversation. Whenever we got close to alternative viewpoints, like revisionist history or conspiracy theory, Ji shook his head in disbelief and disdain. When you’ve got it made financially and your future looks good, why bother with fringe viewpoints and stuff that will get laughed at? If your family has profited nicely from the status quo, why question the official version of events? This is partly why dissident, conspiracy theory circles always have a significant percentage of goofballs- people who have it made don’t want to rock the boat.

I didn’t ask Ji about girlfriends in the states or sweethearts back in Beijing he intended to marry some day because, honestly, having not mentioned girls, considering his interest in opera, his near mastery of English and his willingness to match and even better my lalalala, I wondered a bit about his sexuality.

In Narita we parted ways and I wished him a nice trip. He’ll be working alongside those compatriot, anticipated-life engineers in Silicon Valley soon enough, only in the legal department, not R & D.