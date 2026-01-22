Tokyo has lots of good walking. Get lost in the narrow streets, or follow one of many good walking paths.

The oldster cleaning crew will keep things looking sharp.

They still have pay phones. Nobody’s using them, but they still work. I used a ten-year-old phone card to call Andy and see how he did on his university placement exams.

They are running out of employees. Cumulative effect of years of well-below replacement level fertility means places that always used to be well-staffed are empty. Crying shame. A very obvious case is the entry/exit station-employee booth at the ticket gates. Now you talk to a screen:

There’s action underground in the passageways connecting station to station and exits to ground level. One station had the KitKat Team all dressed in red, handing out mini candy bars. Here teenage girls find meaning:

The soft, effeminate look is the in thing for male models these days.

Store naming sometimes has me head scratching. Cyclery Lipit Ischtar? Eewkay.

For our restaurant name, let’s choose a collection of words that are a mouthful for anyone to say, native or foreign.

This guy has had enough of Trump. Wants to put an end to the Gaza slaughter, or some such nonsense:

This guy has had enough of America all together, Trump or no. Oddly thinks Japan hasn’t faired well under US dominion. You got a problem with state-sponsored suicide, buddy?

A Jordanian guy asked me last night how I felt Japan had faired under US domination for the past 80 years. He thought I might say something about benign America setting up a post-war system for Japan that allowed them to conquer industrially and become a wealthy, important nation. My answer, “Japan is disappearing and being replaced by foreigners. Does a brief economic flourishing make up for the death of your country?”

But is this the US’s fault? Well, our regime is the main state actor in the Kalergi-Plan madness killing the West. The US legacy population; The UK; Germany and all of Western Europe; Honorary-Western-Nation Japan, etc. All places see their legacy population dwindling and being replaced. What better measure is there of the disaster of US hegemony?

But hey, I can go into lots of new Indian, Chinese, Thai etc. restaurants now and sample delicious foreign food, ‘cause Japanese are so bad at adopting foreign cuisine into their restaurant culture without importing half of Asia to cook it.

Remember before the wave of foreigners came in? Why, you couldn’t get a decent bowl of tan-tan men unless you went to China Town. Wait a sec., I’ve been eating delicious tan-tan men, cooked by Japanese, since ‘97. Hmm.

Nevertheless, this Chinese-cooked version was pretty darn good. And they had Mao on the wall!

I was the only non-Asian in this restaurant. And all the not non-Asians were non-Japanese. I think the folks running the place had been here a while, however. The lady was nice and told me where to get a bottle of black, Chinese vinegar for a friend outside Ikebukuro station.

I wonder how this guy’s business is going with all the crap going on. With the wars and the bombs and the brash, Trumpian bullying, has America fatigue settled in?

Demographic collapse or not, they sure do keep the trains clean and shiny. Imagine the NY subway in this condition: