DW Shumway

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
5h

Hey D.W. (ha, it's become a habit).

Just a short note to say I gave you a heads up in a comment to Tessa (Fights Robots) ... https://tessa.substack.com/p/reading-the-world-mcm/comment/203291733

Cheers!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DW Shumway · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture