“This idea that it’s the Jews. It’s not!”

Thus stated David Icke in a recent interview.

He is of course responding to the idea that the evils that plague us can somehow be blamed on the Jews.

People notice that Hollywood is largely a jewish operation and conclude that Hollywood depravity is a Jewish thing. People see that banking and finance is largely Jewish. Ditto the publishing industry and television entertainment. Of course we must mention the press. Then there are the higher powers of the medical/pharmaceutical and IT industries. People also notice that those who counsel or bribe/blackmail (see Epstein/Maxwell) our presidents and representatives are often Jewish- this leads to wars that have no value for gentile society but benefit Israel. Of course David Icke, a longtime truthteller and keen observer of cultural trends, powers behind the scene, and mass psychosis, understands all this, and wouldn’t disagree with the idea that the Jews have power well beyond their numbers. What he wants us to do, however, is be careful with our wording, so that loose generalizations don’t sound like definite blanket assertions. This is prudent advice. If you say, “The Jews,” people are likely to assume you mean All Jews, and that’s just plain unproductive.

I’m currently reading a book that Leon Bollinger gave me, called Subtracting Christianity, by Joseph Sobran. It’s a collection of about 100 articles detailing the decline of Christian values in Western Society. These articles are divided into eleven thematic sections. Section ten is entitled, For Fear of the Jews. In these ten articles, the words ‘Jew’ and ‘Jewish’ are used dozens of times. Sobran makes the mistake that David Icke is trying to call attention to. Once he was a popular TV pundit and senior editor at National Review, where he wrote for over 20 years. After certain articles critical of Israeli influence on US politics he ran into trouble with NR founder/editor-in-chief William F. Buckley. Sobran accused Buckley of pandering to the Jews and placating Israeli interests.

What did these sweeping generalizations get Mr. Sobran? He was fired from National Review and lost most if not all of his mainstream opportunities to get the truth out. No longer invited on the talk shows, blacklisted from speaking engagements, and without a major publication like National Review to publish his work, he ended up editing a small newsletter and publishing articles that focused largely on the fringe issue of the true authorship of the works of Shakespeare. Had he been more prudent, as David Icke would probably advise him, he could have kept his ‘voice’. Interestingly, in his book, Sobran mentions that he likes Jews! He maintained friendships with a number of significant and influential Jews. Then why oh why the sweeping accusations that got him canned?

In the interview I mention above, and will post below, David Icke mentions that his close friend who invited/prompted him to accept an anti-government speaking engagement in Holland was indeed a Jew! Here David shows us- how can you cast such a broad net and blame an entire race or ethnicity when in fact your good friend and brother-in-arms against tyranny is a member of that race? No doubt David’s loyal Jewish friend, just like David himself, was aware of the risk and danger inherent in being involved in such an event. Indeed, this planned anti-government appearance and speech got Icke banned from the Netherlands and over 30 other countries!

When Icke says, “It’s not the Jews,” I think he might be telling us, “Look folks, be careful with your wording. Know exactly who you are talking about and don’t get in trouble by throwing words around recklessly. This is good advice for us now and would have been good advice for Joe Sobran back in the day. We have to be prudent and effective. I must admit that I’ve been a little incautious with my language in this regard right here on this blog. Perhaps the forlorn ghost of Joe Sobran speaks to me through David Icke!

Maybe at this point you are asking yourself, “Well, since David Icke points out, quite correctly, that ‘it’s not the Jews’, who does he finger as the culprits behind the scene?” He talks incessantly about ‘The Cult’, but who exactly does he mean?

Thankfully, he doesn’t leave us in the dark. He answers that question quite definitively in the very next breath. He gets right down to nuts and bolts.

Icke: “This idea that it’s the Jews; it’s not! It’s a strata of Jewish people.”

This!

Icke hits the nail on the head! Man, I am so tired of people generalizing and taking our truth movement back two steps.

The next time someone says “Hollywood is Jewish,” stop them right there and remind them about Cruise, Pitt, DeCaprio and Hanks. And directors/producers like Christopher Nolan and James Cameron! OK fine, if we’re talking Hollywood management and ownership, sure, it’s mostly Jewish, but again, Icke helps remind us it’s just a certain strata of Jews.

From now on, I’m adopting this careful distinction in my pronouncements.

Lately I’ve heard quite a lot about the malfeasance of the Masons. Wrong! I know a number of Masons who have nothing to do with and want nothing to do with evil; they’re merely hard-working, well-intentioned, local members of society in good standing, usually Christians. It’s time to stop saying “The Masons this,” or “The Masons that.” Instead, start being accurate and say, “A strata of Masonry worships Satan.”

Think of how much more careful and accurate, and therefore credible, our pronouncements will be when we adopt this language!

Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna do not accept money from AIPAC, so don’t tell me our representatives are beholden to the Israel lobby! A strata of our politicians are beholden.

Don’t tell me that Jewish money financed Communism and Zionism. A strata of Jewish money did!

It wasn’t the Chinese who surprised Company X on a freezing night offensive at the beginning of the battle of Chosin. It was a strata of Chinese! (Henry Wong of Wong’s Chop Suey House in San Francisco did not participate!)

On that note, Americans did not fight North Koreans and Chinese in the Korean war. It was a strata of Americans. (I know because my dad did not fight in Korea. His aircraft carrier was on the way but the war ended while they were still sailing the Pacific!)

It wasn’t the Babylonians that built the tower of Babel, because many Babylonians were not involved in building that tower. Therefore, it’s an anti-Babylonian slur and a canard to say that the Babylonians built that tower, when in fact it was a strata.

It wasn’t the Mexicans who attacked the Texans at the Alamo. There was no shortage of Mexicans who wanted nothing to do with that battle!

The Norwegians did not win a record number of gold medals in the recent Milan Olympics. It was a strata of Norwegians that did. (I know this because my friend Lars says his cousin Arne from Stavanger in the old country did not participate.)

Etc.

Frankly, if we want to start being honest in all areas, we should revise our history books and be specific and stop generalizing. This process could even be applied to the Bible.

1 Thes 2:14 (my helpful additions in brackets): “[a strata of] the Jews, who killed both the Lord Jesus and their own prophets and drove us out as well. They are [A strata of them are] displeasing to God and hostile to all men,”

I hope this helps all of us speak with more clarity and effectiveness.

Thank you.

Now here is David Icke pithily putting it all into a couple sentences:

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And here is the entire, 12-minute Icke interview: