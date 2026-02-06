DW Shumway

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Real Mary Rose's avatar
The Real Mary Rose
1d

Because we're sort of alike, I think, I am going to say: Pass on the candidacy/political office thing. When I say we're alike, I mean, we've got a lot of talent in many areas, and when one gets frustrating or (insert other reason here - of course not saying the reason wouldn't be legit), we change hats and focus on a new, equally intriguing or interesting project to put our efforts into. I am not saying ANY of these efforts or projects are not needed, or are a waste of time, but the changing of the hats/guard means that it also might fall to the wayside once a new challenge presents itself.

I think you just launched a radio platform - correct? And I know you were putting all your efforts into that before Japan. So I am wondering what happened to that and why you are now focusing on this? I may have missed that part, and I'm legitimately interested.

Also: Of course you would be good at whatever you choose. But what you're not factoring in (maybe) is the relentless pressures and culture of elected office. I honestly don't see you having the stomach for it, being a man of integrity and all.

I think you have a gift for public speaking and interviewing people and a great mind for connections and how systems work. I think your work communicating to people about the issues and independent journalism is more important than what would be a symbolic political effort - because it would be largely symbolic. You have acknowledged: 1) that you know you can't make a difference IN office; 2) there's a good chance you wouldn't even be elected, so that's what, months of $$ and effort down the drain; 3) you have an untested (maybe) system of honesty that you wish to try out. That seems more experiment than anything else (not that there's anything wrong with that - but is it worth your time?).

Just weighing your talents and aspirations against each other, I'd say your best bet is doubling down and working on your radio presence and reportage. Why? It's way more valuable - especially now. People don't trust politicians. You becoming one won't change that. Also, our entire political body is about to implode and collapse: Who wants to be part of that? No matter your stances, you will be seen as ONE OF THEM.

OK, analysis over.

Thanks for all you do, Mr. Shumway!

Reply
Share
2 replies by DW Shumway and others
Harold Shinsato's avatar
Harold Shinsato
21h

It sounds like an awesome experiment, but I'd be more confident in finding a good way to execute it with the Montana State Legislature or Senate, not the federal. We have a better shot at taking back Helena than D.C., it'd be less corrupting, and if it works for this state, other states could follow (or make variations), and if it works for states, it could then move on to the feds. It'd be easier to engineer a local district polling system than one for the whole state - and help work out the bugs. Also - just because you say you'll obey the majority of the polling electorate - I'd hope you'd also research things and educate the electorate and make recommendations. Be a leader, even if you'd ultimately submit to the voters via the polling system.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DW Shumway · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture