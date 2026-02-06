I gotta start this by asking,

I have the first Senate campaign flowchart in my mind. Remember the flowchart is meant to give me jump off points- as in, Abandon Ship, DW! I could ask Grok to make me a flowchart but then I’d have to sign into Google. Sod it- I’ll just explain it. Begin flowchart:

START: Imagine a reliable vote-counting system, in which Montana residents are queried on each issue or action to come before their senator. Votes are tallied. Now he is compelled to respect the result of the vote and act accordingly.

Q: Is that better than sticking with the current thing (electing another swamp creature)?

Mind you the answer might not be obvious here. One might argue that the Montana electorate will actually do more damage than Senator Daines. Or one might assume Daines would do more damage, but an accelerationist could argue that since the only way out of this mess is a complete breakdown of the current system, better to get the whole thing over with quicker. One might also argue the evil or sin of political involvement. etc.

Answer to Q1: NO= It’s decided- the whole thing ends. I’m done. Exit point.

A. to Q1- YES. Proceed to Q2.

Q2- Should DW Shumway be the guy to be the app-vote automaton senator?

A. to Q2- NO. Then I’m done. Another exit point.

A. to Q2- YES. Proceed to Q3 (which I haven’t thought of yet).

This weekend I hope to get a response to these two questions from people I trust. By Sunday evening I could be free from this madness.

The question of electability

First, Kenny made an interesting point this morning. I asked him the questions in the poll at the end of this post. He didn’t bother answering but said, “You’d be going to Washington as a puppet.”

And then I thought, Hey, you’re right. I would be a puppet. In that case I would be no different than the current crop of evil characters out there in Washington right now; they are all puppets. I would be going to Washington to be a puppet just like them. The only difference would be that we would have different puppet masters. Those holding the strings of the current crop of Congressmen are the satanic oligarchy (Do the Epstein files make this clear yet?). In my case those holding my strings are the people of Montana. Different puppet masters for sure.

Look here, folks. You don’t have to educate me and tell me I’m not going to change the world in an eyeblink the minute I step foot in Washington. I get it. I’m just saying I think it would be interesting to have a candidate who is beholden to his constituents. And yes, a fairly failsafe voting system, I have been assured by some very smart tech friends, could be instituted.

I don’t care if it’s not me doing it. Wait, I take that back. It would be fun to be in Washington and sniff around and let the world know, to the best of my knowledge, what’s going on there, and perhaps there would be room for a beer hall putsch or two, heh. (See, this is the kind of joking around I won’t be able to have if I campaign as a cipher.)

But that’s not my campaign, is it? If I am the know-nothing candidate, then I guess I stop doing dangerous interviews; I stop expressing dangerous opinions; I stop writing editorials on Substack, except ones that are limited to promoting the campaign; I stop poking fun at protected groups. I’ll probably have to stop having fun. I stop being DW Shumway, and I pretend that after I am elected and I am in office I am going to be the same political cipher for six years, as I was during the campaign. But that’s probably not going to happen, is it?

Therefore. I’m thinking of a new angle. I want this experiment to be tried. I’m wondering if the best chance of it working is to recruit the person most likely to be elected. If the opinions of the new senator have no bearing on how he will vote, then maybe it doesn’t matter so much what kind of political animal he is. His politics, his political orientation, his preferred delusions, are irrelevant. So, in order to get someone into office and get them through the electoral process, let’s get some absolute political cipher. If this platform simply requires that a senator vote, according to the wishes of his constituents, then it doesn’t need to be a intelligent, clever, politically astute guy. Let’s get someone as a candidate that is so apolitical that nobody could have a beef with his politics. Let’s get some Mennonite or Amish dude. Let’s get some nice grandmother or schoolteacher or whatever. Someone who maybe is retired and was so hard-working at her job and raising her family she didn’t have time for politics. And she’s just a real nice person. Likable and willing to go to Washington and cast a few votes. What could they then say about her in the campaign?

You see, when George Stephanopoulos, after I have gained some traction, looks me in the eye and says what do you think about X, I’m going to say, well, that’s irrelevant, George, because I’m just gonna vote according to the wishes of the Montana electorate. And he’s going to say well Dan actually, it does matter because you are going to be in the role of a senator, which is much more than just voting on bills. You are going to be involved in all kinds of stuff, like diplomacy and statesmanship and and networking with business and industry and reporting to your constituents, and in that sense who you are truly does matter. And guess what, George would be right. And therefore, if I was to be honest and agree then he would say so tell us who you are and what you believe. And I would either lie and evade or tell the viewing audience who I am and what I stand for. And if I did that I would be canceled as a candidate and George would have done his job – hit piece successful. The point is, I think the Montana electorate really is ready for trying out such a system as direct representation through frequent voting but I don’t think they are ready to be represented by someone with my radical opinions. So maybe we have to find an attractive political non-entity.

Now I will list all the things that will cancel me should I choose to answer George’s question.

People – understand me. I love this country in many ways, and In some ways I am the uber-American; my girlfriend in Spain once said, ¡Dios mío! Anyone can see you are an American from a mile away!

But now I am just going to list just some of my unpopular-in-America opinions. That would be a sure fire way to get me canceled as a candidate. It’s just a list of negatives only.

I hate Bro Country (fake modern cowboy songs)- probably the most popular genre in music right now.

I think Americans are overweight and unhealthy largely because they use their cars to get everywhere.

I think this cars-for-everything and cars-all-the-time culture has uglified the nation.

Here goes. ehem. I think the Jews are in charge of too many things and are doing a fine job of making things worse.

I am not in love with Israel.

And it wasn’t 6 million for crying out loud.

I think American craft brews are some of the best in the world, I had one yesterday that had this taste of Pineneedle and man was it delicious, but American mass produced beers like Miller and Bud Light, while drinkable, are inferior to mass produced beers in Mexico, Japan and Germany.

I like and welcome immigrants.

I dislike immigrants and want to remove the welcome mat.

I don’t like saluting the flag.

I don’t like the Pledge of Allegiance.

I don’t like cheap, treacly patriotism. However,

I think standard, mass-produced taco seasoning is about the best thing for seasoning soup.

I don’t like American exceptionalism.

I don’t think the US military is a world force for good.

I can’t stand commercials- OK, on that one I’m definitely with the majority, but the point is those commercials that have stuff like tough guys in pick up trucks are aimed at the huge bro-country demographic, so with them I’m cancelled a flag-burning wuss.

I could continue this list ad infinitum. And then, once the electorate gets the sense that I am a curmudgeon that hates everything and can look at my list and find four or five things they disagree with me vehemently on, they can comfortably dismiss me, dismiss my direct representation idea, and go happily contribute to the continuation of our demise by voting for the lesser of two evils as they have been doing the last 30 years.

In a nutshell, what I’m saying is, maybe we had better recruit a nobody with regular ‘Murican values, or at least no political values at all. We have to find someone who’s agreeable in order to win the election. And how can you disagree with the opinion of someone who doesn’t have one?

poll: what should I do? And believe me, there’s no throwaway answer below – I’m considering all of them

-Wait a minute, Shumway. You already did a poll! We voted unanimously to recruit you for senator. Five to zero, man!

-I know. I expected a couple voices of reason to come out of the woodwork and vote this idea down. Thought I’d give them another chance here. Anyway, this poll is different. You’ll see.

Preface to Poll

You can only fit so many words in the poll box so I’ll explain A to E here first.

A. Totally abandon this idea on any level. get back to your job and your broadcasting projects, but forget this senator nonsense, for you, or anybody or some silly app.

B. Promote the app-voting idea, but let someone else run. May she/he be pretty/handsome. and likable. Put your journalism skills to work and support them via Substack, Rumble, BBR, etc.

C. Run for Senate but try to be a nobody and just focus on the platform. Erase this post after a few days and keep insisting that my opinion doesn’t matter, and just be a total political cypher for the next eight months

D. Run with your app-voting idea, and don’t hold back – don’t worry about electability and shout your opinions and observations out loud and clear. Take on the evil elite with seriousness and fire!

E. Don’t be so serious. Keep your day job. Keep doing your journalism work. Run for senator on a lark, and keep being Fun Dan the jokester. Don’t spend any money (the ‘98 Camry is back in the garage.) If you somehow get elected in ‘26, go to DC and report on the degeneracy, corruption and madness. Then the electorate will be well-informed and disgusted enough to vote me in as interim, ten-year dictator in '32. Fix the country. In ‘42 follow in Washington and Cincinnatus’ footsteps and at 77, a fitting number, resign absolute authority and either return to root rake and pond in Montana, or surfboard and ocean in Japan, and live in obscurity the rest of my days, surrounded by half and quarterling grandkids.

So here’s the new poll. As you can see, options A and B allow me to run for the hills. C,D, and E are more interesting, but will require a lot of work and a heavy dose of divine intervention to be successful.

At this early juncture, I’m kind of partial to options 1, 2 and 5. What sayeth you?