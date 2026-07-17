St. George as a Knight, with St. George’s Cross

On the one hand, I talked to an old friend and teaching partner from back in Japan. He said he had a fail-safe teaching program for eikaiwa classes (conversational English), that I could use and be confident I wouldn’t muck up. That’s my kind of program- lesson plans already figured out- apart from that all I have to do is use my natural teaching ability and congeniality.

On the other hand, yesterday on the local, dissident Signal feed, we talked about the latest outrage, the NDAA which would integrate the Israeli military with ours. Or wait, was it we were discussing the other latest outrage, the Jewish-American Security Act? By golly, I think we were discussing both. Things are beyond the pale! So here is my list of one encouraging, and three dangerous current trends:

· The increasing general awareness of Zionist influence on our government and institutions

· The approaching criminalization of criticism of Israel and Jews

· The coming integration of our militaries (US and Israel)

· The nearly-complete ability of the government to silence us and stifle dissent.

(I will assume that this readership need not have these points explained. When it’s time to write a public manifesto along these lines, I will elaborate.)

With this in mind, two crime-think thoughts emerge:

1. The early Soviet Union had an almost-complete ability to silence the public and stifle dissent. Bolshevism, like communism in general, was a Jewish operation and the Jews had an inordinate influence on ‘Russian’ communism, especially regarding the Soviet police state. Criticism of Jews became a capital crime in 1920s Russia. Tens of millions of ethnic Russians and Ukrainians were murdered.

2. There are powerful people with names like Chertoff, Adelson, Shapiro, Emmanuel, Specter and Netanyahu who seem to be every bit at keen to destroy this nation as we know knew thought we knew it as the eastern Jews of the early 20th century wished to destroy their historical nemesis, Tzarist, Christian Russia. Of course there is no shortage of useful goyim who eagerly assisted/assist them in both projects.

Hey Gentile! Do you want to repeat the 1920s and 30s Soviet Union, right here in the good ol’ USA, with even better, more modern means of control in the hands of the oligarchs?

If there ever was a time to fight, it is now.

What is your role in this fight? What sacrifices might you have to make?

The Knights of the Round Table Summoned to the Quest by a Strange Damsel, by Edward Burne-Jones

And what is my role in this fight? Is it to continue ‘dabbling’, with the occasional blog post, the occasional interview, and the even less frequent video presentation on kla.tv? That’s a serious question- not all of us are destined to be the dissident, hero-influencer. There’s a lot of talent out there and it’s a flooded market for sure. No need to reinvent the wheel, right? There’s not one professional influencer, not a single Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Ian Carroll, Jake Shields, etc. among the two thousand volunteers who work for kla.tv. They are ‘normal’ people (if not normies) with jobs and families, and do what they can in their free time to help the cause. That really might be the best way; I’m happy to keep working with them and just dabble a little in BBR and soon-to-be censored Substack if that’s God’s plan for me.

The reason I set up BBR and my Substack is because I wanted to not only work with KLA, but be free to publish whatever I wanted without having to go through the filter of what’s acceptable for KLA, the German/Swiss, religiously-affiliated organization, always having to consider what would pass muster for my superior Bernd Pfeiffer (30 years my junior), the Frankfurt Team, and the top brass at the mother ship in Switzerland. The laws are different in Europe, as we know.

If God and my posse here in the Bitterroot have more audacious plans for me, I’m in. Notice I’m not saying, “I’m going for it and now I need your support!” That was the approach for my short-lived political campaign. I knew the whole time that many friends were supportive but skeptical of that venture; for many, the support was simply because they were well-wishing friends, not because they liked the idea. My new strategy is different. It’s not, “I’m going for it,” but “If you tap me for it, I’ll do it.”

The Arming of Sir Launfal, by Garrett



In the latter half of the 1970s, the Vatican was facing huge pressure to come clean about their finances. An internal audit was done. Canadian Archbishop Edouard Gagnon was the legal expert tapped to conduct the audit. The shocking revelations he unearthed in his investigation were brought to Pope Paul VI. The pope agreed the revelations were conclusive and damning, but he lacked the youth and stamina needed for the great fight to clean out the church. Gagnon thought that if the problem weren’t dealt with immediately, the church would be destroyed. The church higher ups, many of them complicit in the financial scandals, probably figured that revealing the information would cook their golden goose- the church - as well as their own geese. Gagnon was told he’d have to hold on to the information and wait for a younger pope. The younger pope, a vigorous and healthy (according to the doctors) John Paul 1 soon arrived, and it looked like the investigation would proceed. John Paul died in 33 days, his papacy the shortest in history. John Paul 2 took over and the investigation died. Archbishop Gagnon said, “Alrighty then!” and off he went to Colombia to finish his years doing what he loved, missionary work. In the 1990s Jesuit priest Malachi Martin said in an interview, “Lucifer has paralyzed the Church.”

I would say that Lucifer is in the final stages of the process of paralyzing America, a country in an existential crisis.

Four and a half centuries before Rome’s first emperor Augustus sat on the throne, Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus was tapped to assume the temporary role of dictator, in order to save a republican Rome in existential crisis. A favorite motif among classical painters is a group of senators and patricians visiting Cincinnatus on his beloved, humble four-acre farm, The Quinctian Meadows, along the banks of the Tiber. They are there to convince him to abandon the plow and take up politics, if only for a spell. You can judge for yourself in those paintings whether or not he was reluctant; the important thing is, he took the job, and in doing so saved Rome, according to tradition.

I’m no Gagnon or Cincinnatus- faaaaar from it! I like surfing and soccer and drinking beer with a ball cap and wife-beater on, burrrp. In fact I’m always looking for someone else who is a leader. In the case of the congressional run, I was hoping to get someone younger, with less baggage than me, to do that. I figured their chances would be better. In the case of the latest Zionist outrages, I asked the Signal group, “Who is spearheading opposition to this in our state?” I bet Cincinnatus asked this as they petitioned him to lead. The nobles and soldiers probably answered, “Nobody.”

Cincinnatus wird zur Diktatur berufen: Cincinnatus is appointed dictator.

I think I’d rather sit by the side and report on things- and interview the heroes at the forefront of our resistance. With the internet, I could report/write/interview from anywhere. I miss Japan. I like the idea of ‘retiring to Colombia’ to ‘my farm along the banks of the Tiber’. For me that would be the paid-for house I share with my wife, in a peaceful neighborhood, with a 3rd-floor loft I use for a studio, and a 25-minute drive to my favorite local surf spots, and an easy train ride to my Japan-based kids. Yes, I’d still have to schlepp at English teaching, but at least that low-paid, thankless job leaves me with enough residual energy to dabble in part-time dissident stuff.

Nevertheless, I got a DM from Leon yesterday. It was after I’d asked the group, “Who is our champion?” Rick Dyer had answered, “I think you’d be a good one.”

Leon’s question went something like this:

Dan,

In response to your question this afternoon. Who is going to be our own “Cincinnatus, or Erin Brokovitch?”

What if it should happen that you, or I, are tapped to fill this role?

Are you ready? Are you willing? Am I?

These are the questions we must answer. Everything else is peripheral.

My answer: I’ll do it if I’m asked (or better yet, commanded), but I’m finished running for office. I’m not campaigning for the position of Montana muckracker. I’ll only do it if I’m ‘tapped’ and supported. Leon says the support is already there, and Who can be against us if God is for us?

That’s nice, and I wouldn’t want to begin anything without God’s imprimatur, but let’s deal in practical realities. I have a son in college, possibly three sons next year. I have a wife who, though not unsympathetic, is a TV-watching, semi-normie, not a dissident, tin-foil, muckracking, hero wannabe. I can’t do this and keep her totally in the dark. She doesn’t have to know everything I’m doing, and she probably doesn’t want to know, but I have to let her know I’m doing this. Well, I guess she’ll probably support me if I just keep my end of the bargain, with the $upport coming in.

-Wait, DW. What exactly do you think you’re going to be ‘tapped’ for?

-Simple. ‘Tapped’ to run BBR full-time, and to spearhead a righteous movement or two (see below).

Pond work has nearly dried up. I can start right now. With minimum financial support, I’m in. (to my Perky Pelican bosses- I know that you know that I’m a dreamer; unless and until I’m fully funded for BBR, I’m still here to work when the jobs come in!).

-Well, DW, how much do you think you need? What’s your minimum?

-Hmm. I’m not asking for much. What’s the most ridiculously underpaid job in the valley?

-Well, that would probably be a schoolteacher. But they pay poverty wages here. You have to be married to someone with a real job: You can’t live off that crappy salary, let alone save any money!

-I bet I could. I’ll never be a homeowner here. I’ll never own a Rav-4 newer than a 1999 model. I don’t care where I live and I’m good at freeloading for meals and stuff, heh.

-OK, the average teacher salary in Weedville is $XX,XXX but new teachers make in the low XXs. And you have 35 years of experience in education. The salary here would be an insult!

-Sounds good. I’ll take $XX,XXX to do God’s work. X thousand and change a month. (I leave these figures blank as who knows, some billionaire might want to sponsor me at five times the rate I chose.) At that rate, my contractor buddies would sooner throw in the towel and eat arsenic-laced Twinkies, but that’s my number- otherwise I think I’ll go enjoy surfing and Japan and home cooking again. Over there I can get a decent, used k-truck for a couple thousand bucks. Let Montana and this God-forsaken country figure things out without me

-Well! That’s not very nice.

-Look. I don’t mean that. I’ll be part of the resistance wherever I am. Anyway, about working on BBR and stuff full time and getting paid: It could be a trial. We could have a probationary period. Say 9 months to give it the old college try. So ¾ of $XX,XXX. After that, I throw in the towel or up my rate!

-That’s nothing. I bet Jerry Kressler would put up half or more of that himself. It’s a deal, DW!

-(exhales) Hhhh. OK.

Leon has asked me to put in writing my vision for BBR. Here it is:

1. Offer a free-speech platform to all views.

2. Provide news, commentary and opinion on matters important to Bitterrooters, Montanans, Americans and World People.

3. Do interviews

4. Spearhead popular/populist movements, like

-Opposing the Sheep Creek Mine

-Exposing goings on at the Rocky Mountain Lab

-Opposing the Zionist takeover of USA and Montana’s participation in it

Leon also asked me to get four hours of content up on bitterrootbeaconradio.com. More content than that is up and looping. Nobody is listening yet- haven’t done any public promotion. The last thing he asked me to do is form a BBR Sanhedrin- an advisory council. I’m on it.

I must add here: There’s another reason I need to be tapped rather than grabbing my spear and going for it no matter what people say, like a lone knight on the quest: I don’t trust myself. I fear I’ll let everyone down. The super-short-lived political campaign thing was proof I aint doing jack ____ on my own. It would be too easy to give up if I did this all on my own accord. Being tapped means I can’t skulk away as easily and say “Sorry- surf’s up!”

So I guess you could say that soon, I’ll either be full-time at the studio here in Montana, or back in Japan, or maybe doing a volunteer, media internship plus German-language intensive study program in Germany or Austria or along lake Constance in Switzerland- beautiful hikes everywhere just like here, except without bears and moose but with wurst und weizen at refreshment huts all along the way. Surfing in konnichiwa! Japan. Hiking in Grüezi! Switzerland. Sounds like heaven. I’ll wait for God’s voice, or the two-by-four to the head, to direct me.