If all else fails they take you to war.
If you don't speak up, the blood is on your hands.
Until all files are released and all redactions reversed, I’ll assume this insanity in Iran is Epstein-blackmail fueled.
Saturday walk and talk. Two short vids. 1. Senate stuff. 2. Yay for war:
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Restacking your walk and talk is my speaking up so far. Personally l consider the whole Epstein operation as providing nothing more than the lubricant to the demonic machinery of Jewish supremacy. Still need to get up to speed with your direct democracy Senate campaign👍.
Iranians around the world are cheering and waving American and Israeli flags amongst their own upon the news that Khamenei is no more.