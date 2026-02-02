I got the subtitle there from church on Sunday. I scribbled it down right after Sloan Youngblood said it, so I’d remember to hash it out with him later.

I think I’ve mentioned here that I had a friend who succumbed to poker addiction. ‘Succumb’ not as in, let it kill him physically, but allowed it to destroy his life, and in the sense that a destroyed life is no life at all, you could still say it killed him. Over the course of some years, there was talk of the need for an intervention. The short version is, after more talk and pessimistic estimates of success or even whether or not he would agree to participate, we never got around to it, and Jeff remained on his downward path of addiction. Today, in his 50s, outside of work he spends his life largely alone and plays online hold’em in the basement of his parents’ house, empty beer bottles all over the room.

There’s that Dr. Phil saying, “How’s that worked out for you?” which I suppose is something that could be said in this case. To the mutual friend who said, “Jeff is going to have to work this out on his own. Nobody’s gonna save him but himself,” we could say “How’s that worked out?” But we could say the same to ourselves- we who toyed with the idea but decided to not act. “How’s that worked out, lads?”

A corollary to the Dr. Phil saying is one of my favorites that I like to tack on to any idea or solution: “compared to what?” You can make all sorts of arguments against intervention and build a case for staying out of Jeff’s life, but to be fair you should say, “compared to what?” and list the negatives of not intervening, the other alternative. It’s like my Senate run idea. I can of course see the negatives of my idea, and I want my readers to point out all the potential flaws, so that I can address them, but the idea is simply that I’m offering something I consider better than the default alternative. Would you like to try an experiment with a new, fresh senator that has to abide by the will of the citizens of the state, or would you prefer a continuation of the status quo and for the next senator, either the R-incumbent or the D-challenger, to be influenced yet again by all the regular crap?

In any case, we should have intervened with Jeff, which brings me to

The Holy Church of the Blessed Intervention

Brothers, if anyone is caught in any transgression, you who are spiritual should restore him in a spirit of gentleness. Galatians 6:1,2

My brothers, if anyone among you wanders from the truth and someone brings him back, let him know that whoever brings back a sinner from his wandering will save his soul from death and will cover a multitude of sins. James 5:19

Interventions as a Matter of Course

What if interventions were a regular thing, as normal as confession used to be in those days of yore when Catholics were pious? What if when we saw a brother or sister stumble, there wouldn’t be any question about whether they would be approached, as it was already scheduled according to a program and calendar?

I told Kenny about my idea and he said that if people had to confront their negatives in front of their friends as a regular thing, the world would be a different place.

D- As in a better place?

K- Yes! Much better.

So here’s Fun Dan Idea #1,375: Your Church institutes interventions as regular thing. Yep, on April 18th, after Sunday service, brother Bob is forced to sit in that chair in the intervention room with the half-circle of close friends around him, giving him the business. How many congregants would go for it? If the congregants of church X agreed to this, how many souls could be saved, or paths straightened, or disasters avoided? Again, this needn’t occur only in a church. It could be among members of a club, or a team, or a business community, or an extended family. As for my group:

The Hall of Intervention in the basement at Ditch Valley Fellowship

friend-You go first, DW!

DW- OK. I will. You guys schedule it, and I’ll sit in that chair. Let’s see what you got!

friend 2- Reeeaaaally?

D- Yeah.

(Jacque Cousteau voice)- Three weeks later.

DW and friends assemble in the Hall of Intervention

D- All right, tough guys. Hit me with your best shot! I can guess what’s coming anyway.

friend 1- Okay. What do you think is coming?

DW- You guys are going to tell me my family situation is not right. A man and a woman are to become one, but my wife is 5,000 miles away, across the sea. I've been remiss as a husband and father in letting this happen. I have been too lazy in correcting this situation. I am negligent in my duty as head of the family. I haven’t sorted out my money issues and I don’t call home enough and …

friend 3- Actually, I wasn’t going to bring that up. We all know that you know that you’re goofy in that area and are looking for a solution. I was actually going to bring up some other things.

D- (drip of sweat on brow) Like what?

friend 3- SLOTH! Your headlights are still aimed up at the trees. You replaced your lights two years ago after you hit the deer. When are you going to fix that? How many more drivers are you going to blind?!

friend 4- IRRESOLUTION! All this talk about a 24/7 radio station. “BBR this. BBR that. Bla bla bla!” Pull the trigger already! Poop or get off the pot!

friend 5- Yes! That’s DOUBLE-MINDEDNESS too! What are you already? A journalist? a DJ? an interviewer? a pond-cleaner? …a United States Senator for crying out loud?! (the room erupts in laughter. Shumway drops his head).

friend 6- It’s INGRATITUDE too! How much generous help have you already received to get you situated here and get your projects going?! A studio to do your work at; free advice; free help; a free car for your son; free or ridiculously low-cost repairs; job offerings for work that you’re unqualified for; free lodging from friends; clothes; boots; bedding; furniture; tools; appliances, cutlery; sound equipment; video equipment; a new apple computer; and a truckload of food, including snacks, cakes, pastries, artisan bread, organic produce and choice cuts of local meat to fill the freezer! By the way, how many meals have you sponged since you came to the Bitterroot!? You’d think after all the help, your projects would have come along a lot further by now! Isn’t that the bargain you have with your benefactors?!

friend 4- It’s also FAITHLESSNESS! Always worrying about how you’re going to pay for things. “I can’t afford a nicer apartment! I can’t afford a set of Sure X2800 Studio mics! Bla bla bla!” Is there no money in your bank account? Spend it! Don’t you think God will provide, for crying out loud?!

friend 2- Yes, and that is also PARSIMONY! Look at that old jalopy you’re driving. The only older and junkier car in the lot is your son’s banged up, ‘98 Camry! What is this, South Tacoma?!

D- That car was a gift. And I’ve put at least 1 thousand, six…

friend 4- And COWARDICE! Why do you have to recruit friends all the time to do something? Are you afraid to face things alone?

friend 1- And PRIDE! “Oh, I speak Spanish. Oh, I’m a surfer. Look at me, I’ve been to Europe a bunch of times! Bla bla bla.” HUMBLE YOURSELF, PRIDEFUL SINNER! (DW has head in hands now, shoulders shaking.)

friend 7- Indeed! And allow me to add one: DRUNKENNESS! I personally witnessed you drinking at the restaurant last week, with a little too much giddiness in your demeanor!

DW- (sitting up straight) Hey, I’m always giddy at the pizza restaurant; it’s a thing since childhood. Plus that was only two beers, with food and copious amounts of ice water on the side. I doubt I even hit 0.02!

friend 3- WRONG! I WAS PAYING ATTENTION! THEY WERE 6.4% HAZY IPA’S, YOU LUSH! REPENT!!

Anyway, you get the idea. I’m double-sure the lads could come up with some dirt on me in addition to and even more serious than all that. And I kind of like the idea of these regular interventions as a way of helping a brother not slip. I’m willing to give this a try as the mark, just to get the ball rolling. Maybe an intervention will help me drop the crazy Senate-run idea!

