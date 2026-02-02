DW Shumway

Patriot Pilot's avatar
Patriot Pilot
2h

Hazy IPAs!

I needed a laugh. Thanks.

But…there’s a lot of truth in the need for openness. I’m at the point where I need a dose of that. Unfortunately, it might not do much for church attendance if everybody was forced to take a turn in the hot seat!

Brucero D4
5h

Yikes it's more of a public flogging! Me thinks your right...it's better to just imagine the dialog and then, well, uh, physician heal thyself!

