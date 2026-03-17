The dire straights we’re in- it’s getting to me. Time for a light and fluffy post.

This is how you get back to Montana from Japan- stopping in Hawaii on the way. So glad I found the cheap tickets, Tokyo-HNL and HNL-Seattle, which came out to be less than Tokyo-Seattle direct (could have backtracked into Shanghai, then west on the marathon flight to Seattle on a budget Chinese carrier but I’d prefer to spare myself the immune system assault, 4-day post-flight bout with the flu and 3-week back out of whack. Better to split things up and wind down in Waikiki - winter, then the tropics, and back to winter).

I’ve already told you about the youth hostel I stayed at in Hawaii episodes one and two. Here I’ll finish up the Hawaii series with a word about my first day and my last.

For three bucks you can avoid the taxi or uber fare and take the bus to Waikiki. They used to say, “No luggage,” but now they don’t care and all kinds of tourists ride that bus to their hotel, or hostel, as in my case.

The first thing I did, of course, after settling in was throw on the trunks and take a dip at Waikiki beach, only a block from the hostel. After swimming I wanted to catch a few winks; long flights with jet lag do me in and I wanted to be chipper for the evening - my Honolulu-local friend Rocco invited me out to a hula show and dinner!

Alas, it was too wonderful swimming at that splendid beach and I lingered too long in the water. So with no nap and no shave, I put on some dry clothes and met Rocco out on the street in front of the hostel lobby. He gifted me a cool lei and said Aloha, Dan!

Every Monday evening there is live music and a hula show at The Barefoot Beach cafe in the park just down the way from the hostel. Rocco was quite the host, and really put out the red carpet for this weary but happy traveler. Good food, great music, great wine that his friend snuck in, great dancing (and yes, the obligatory audience participation thing that I joined- I just watched the lovely local Japanese lady with the stick barrette in her long black hair and tried to copy her- it was fun!) and a great welcome from all of Rocco’s friends. What a way to spend your first evening in Hawaii!

The sunset sailing cruise is a popular attraction for tourists.

Me and Rocco at the hula show.

The musicians were very good and the man had the most mellow, relaxing voice. Everyone, from the mainlanders, to the Japanese tourists, to the locals were smiling and having a good time. This kind of goofy young guy from the Bay area sat down beside me and talked about hula. He loved the music, knew all the songs and danced quite a bit on his own. I didn’t take a video of the music and dancing but you can get a bit of a feel for the vibe that evening in this video from the pics and videos on google maps. The guy dancing in the video was here this night. [edit- it doesn’t key up to the right video but you can scroll and see enough of the place to get the feel]

There was also this guy from East Germany. I think Klaus is in his 40s, but he’s super fit and could pass for much younger. He loves the hula and everything about Hawaii. I think he was Hawaiian in another life. He got up to dance a few times and it was very 2nd nature to him. He smiled and moved effortlessly and looked like a pro. He was a long way from Leipzig!

On to the North Shore. In case you missed them, here are my shenanigans on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday Rocco invited me out to breakfast near his Honolulu condo. I was to meet Neil, another substack follower and friend of Rocco, and hopefully make a new friend, but I let the bus I should have ridden go by and arrived too late- Neil had to run. After breakfast, Rocco walked me down to the bus stop for my trip to the North Shore. Whatever the reasons one might make this trip, I had one thing on my mind- go watch the surfing at Pipeline, the world’s most famous surf break. Pipeline is the dream wave for surfers all over the world. If you really want to appreciate it, with proper camera work and editing, check out the video at the end of this post.

After the Honolulu bus dropped me off at Haleiwa town, I milled about for a while, waiting for the next bus to head up the coast to Sunset Beach, about 9 or 10 miles away. I went into a surf shop and they said they weren’t renting boards today because of heavy surf. We passed Waimea bay on the way and though it wasn’t big enough for Waimea to break, the famous brutal shorebreak was certainly slamming the beach. I saw the heads of a few tough body surfers and boogie boarders in the water. Soon we came to the Banzai Pipeline, part of Sunset Beach, and I was the only one in an almost empty bus to exit.

There was a good crowd of tourists watching the action from the beach, and a pretty large crowd in the water.

Good luck competing with these guys for a wave!

I plopped myself down in the sand next to a big group of Canadians on vacation in Hawaii for a church gathering of some sort. I talked to the guys next to me. They enjoyed the spectacle but were a bit bored waiting for the sets to come in. One guy said, “It’s interesting when the waves come but in between it’s kind of like watching paint dry.” I had to laugh at that because I was mezmerized the whole time. Every wave I was thinking, Hmm could I catch that one? For this wave, would I prefer the left (Pipeline) or the right (Backdoor)? Where would I position myself in this crowd? etc.

Here are a few short vids of a few waves at Pipe.

Over the falls: At 2 seconds, watch the surfer above the guy in the hat on the beach chair eat it.

two directions: Here’s a good example of two guys at the take off going different directions. The guy on the right, taking the left which is Pipeline, sets his rail early and angles sideway and makes the wave, getting his tube. The guy on the right, taking the right which is Backdoor, free falls just long enough that he’s too late to set his rail and angle down the line, and misses his chance, the wave crashing down just behind him. Check out the successful tube rider at six seconds doing a little skateboard hop to not slice the guy doing a duck dive!

color commentary: This is only a 13 second clip but for explanatory purposes I explain what’s going on here, a bit like I explained the situation to the guys from Vancouver, which helped them appreciate the spectacle a bit more. (you’ll need to turn up the sound here to hear my commentary):

I had to wait in the dark a bit for my return bus, but I made it back to Honolulu/Waikiki early enough to get a quick shower and grab the bus to the airport. It was a fun day at the North Shore.

Here’s a pic that Rocco took from the Ilikai hotel: