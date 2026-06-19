DW Shumway

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grahamlyons
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I look forward to the Jason interview, DW. For some time I have realised that direct, ground-level action at local Council level is the only way to stop the gathering enslavement dystopia. This includes "dealing with" surveillance infrastructure.

"Prosperity is an action killer": how true. In the Zionist-controlled "West" things will have to get a lot worse before there is a turnaround. Good on the [less prosperous] Albanians for their demonstrations...the last thing they want/need is evil shysters like Kushner (have you ever seen a more bland, empathy-deleted psychopath than that individual?) buying up their country.

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