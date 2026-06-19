Tough times will make activist citizens- we hope.

Yesterday’s interview with Jason Bassler was a good one. It’s a kla.tv production so I’ll wait until the Frankfurt team, with the editing chops, publishes it before bringing it to you here. Early in the interview we both expressed the need for action, not just awareness. Jason implicitly praised the balaclava-clad Blade Runners in England who go around disconnecting, dismantling and destroying the surveillance cameras. I say ‘implicitly’ because both of us try cover our own skin by not openly promoting lawlessness, so we use words that imply approval rather than issuing directives to listeners. We agreed on a slogan: We certainly appreciate, but don’t advocate this behavior (slogan includes sideways look and wry smile).

I have a few naughty directives I’d like to issue to the men in the dissident groups I’m part of (here Substack-monitoring FBI and Palantir-AI renegaydars start pinging). Alas, with the wifi on, the meetings shared live with the world on Zoom, and a smart phone voice-recorder/movement tracker in front of every bold-talking, dissident patriot, I know we’re not serious about civil disobedience.

-You go first, Shumway!

-Oh, for crying out loud. You always say that. I’m not saying I’m any different than the men in the group in my love of self-preservation and righteous inaction, I’m just telling you the situation.

I reckon not a whole lot is going to change until there’s a bit more struggle and pain. The Bitterroot seems to have lots of renegade, maverick dissidents, but compare the number of truly-willing-to-stick-neck-out-and-fight rebels with the happily-normalized percentage of the population here, and it doesn’t bode well for the short term anyway. I alluded to this when I said to Jason, who doesn’t believe things are going to change under current political realities and thinking, “I guess we are laying the groundwork for after the collapse.”

He seemed to agree with that and said we have to keep plugging away with the information war, or something to that effect- you’ll have to watch the interview.

Speaking of the happily normalized, I type this from Weedville Coffee, which is the better-located of the two coffee places in town. You can angle park on Main street right in front of the shops. I look out at the beautiful Japanese cars of WC (Weedville Coffee, not water closet, you goof) patrons. There’s a Honda mini-van (hey, it’s beautiful to me- perfect surfmobile), a lime-green Toyota FJ cruiser, a white Nissan Murano, and a sweet Lexus RX 350, in dark, bottle green.

After observing the cars and the clientele here at Weedville Coffee, two thoughts enter my head.

Spandex needs to be banned. The revolution aint happenin’ here- not now anyway.

Say what you will about Mussolini, but the trains ran on time and he banned Spandex. Ladies, you either have it or you don’t. The have its, body-wise, are a small group, but either way the Spandex is a negative, imho. For the vastly larger group (pun intended), the stretchy stuff highlights your unsightly imperfections- cover that &#$% up! For the remaining genetically-lucky (and calorically self-restrained) ones, stop it already! You cause this married, near-boomer unnecessary unease!

As for thought #2 above, this conclusion rests on my observation of people eating expensive omelettes and avocado-toasty type things, taking their time, happily chatting, and driving off in their Lexus RX 350s.

-How’d you know it was an RX 350? What are you, a car nerd?

-No. I just went up and asked them.

People love to hear compliments. I recently complemented a hiker on the smooth and beautiful coat of her Italian greyhound. I complemented a new soccer player at the pick up game on his beautiful family. And I complemented this retired couple on their cool Lexus. They beamed! The lady said, “We love that color too. And it was pure luck; we didn’t order it that way- it just came like that!”

Don’t get the idea that I’m sour grapes here without my Lexus or Nissan SUV or mountain-view property with a pond or better-than-Goodwill clothes. I don’t begrudge anyone any of this (within reason- the 3rd home on the golf course at Bozeman, occupied 2 weeks of the year is pushing it- Mussolini would have something to say about that). I’m just saying that the Lexus is the reason you remain a normie; you gotta drive a beat-up, ‘98 Camry to not care about them taking your stuff.

Prosperity is an action killer.

Which brings me to Albania. I think I’ve mentioned here the posters that used to adorn the concrete pillars supporting the I-5 viaduct over Dearborn Street, on the way to the M’s ballgame at the Kingdome.

Not this poster- the one in Seattle actually said Hail Albania . But you get the idea.

And now, at the risk of sounding like a no-good commie, I’ll say it:

HAIL ALBANIA!

Why? Because over the past few months, crowds of tens or hundreds of thousands of angry citizens have packed the streets of Albania, protesting the latest oligarchical/globalist outrage infesting their country. Their aim is to get the government to renege on the shady, back-room deal they did with Jared Kushner and his scuzzy investors, who tried to buy outright an island, formerly a nature preserve, where they could put their new, Trumpian, Mar-a-Preteen sex-slave Epstein Pizza Island Lago for the elite. Apparently the public has been successful and the deal is off. This is an example of actual resistance. Albania is showing us that something can be done.

Word has it, however, that Albanian Lexus owners were not in attendance at the Tirana demonstrations.

Which is my point. Until America gets poorer and has to struggle a bit, like your average Albanian, corruption will continue to rule.

Albanians get out and raise a ruckus in the streets, unlawfully probably, to preserve an island. We Americans have our avocado toast and SUVs, so we won’t fight…

Gates’ takeover of farm country.

Police State surveillance and Palantir control grid.

the thieving, criminal .1% robbing us blind and driving up prices.

the endless, phony-or-not wars

etc.

The junk-mail flyer in my mailbox this morning announced corn on the cob, two for 88 cents, and NY Steak cuts at 4 bucks a filet. Add to this my Costco boxed wine and even I can afford livin’ large, relative to Albanians anyway.

But I’m not giving up the fight. This week- 3 interviews in 5 days, and more coming.