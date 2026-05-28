Welp, now that I’m not running for office, I don’t have to debate about whether to put up Graham Lyons interviews! This is the final part of our long talk, and it’s the part that would have ended my political career for the time being. I mean, who wants to believe that their favorite pinup was a bloke?

We talk about EGI; Big Harma; Andrew Wakefield; Hugh Heffner; Agent131711; Poncho Pete- son of Man; Jordan Peterson; Kathy Ireland; Demi Moore. Marylin Monroe; Francesca Albanese; Christine Anderson; James Delingpole; Peter Hitchens; Richard Dawkins, and more.

Down the rabbit hole with Graham Lyons. Part 4 (18 min.):