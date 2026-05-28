Graham Lyons final words
selected quote: "There’s people out there saying Poncho Pete, Son of Man is a tranny, for goodness sake!"
Welp, now that I’m not running for office, I don’t have to debate about whether to put up Graham Lyons interviews! This is the final part of our long talk, and it’s the part that would have ended my political career for the time being. I mean, who wants to believe that their favorite pinup was a bloke?
We talk about EGI; Big Harma; Andrew Wakefield; Hugh Heffner; Agent131711; Poncho Pete- son of Man; Jordan Peterson; Kathy Ireland; Demi Moore. Marylin Monroe; Francesca Albanese; Christine Anderson; James Delingpole; Peter Hitchens; Richard Dawkins, and more.
Down the rabbit hole with Graham Lyons. Part 4 (18 min.):
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Well done, Dan, you were game enough to publish my EGI talk.
That's right, if all our usual heroes get demolished or are shown to have feet of clay, the only one left standing will be Sage Hana.
"Graham Lyons final words" sounds pretty terminal, but I can state that, in common with Mark Twain, "The report of my death is an exaggeration."