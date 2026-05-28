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grahamlyons
7h

Well done, Dan, you were game enough to publish my EGI talk.

That's right, if all our usual heroes get demolished or are shown to have feet of clay, the only one left standing will be Sage Hana.

"Graham Lyons final words" sounds pretty terminal, but I can state that, in common with Mark Twain, "The report of my death is an exaggeration."

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