DW Shumway

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
2d

That looks like a nefarious Aussie you are interviewing, Dan. I suspect his reflected nonsense will do your political aspirations no good whatsoever.

Fancy you and I finding the same books resonated...along with the Bo Gritz story...back in the 1980s!

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Tess's avatar
Tess
1d

Interesting interview!

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