I was in a morning funk yesterday. Decided to get my coffee at the Super-1; you get a large cup for $1.25. Can’t remember what had me in a sour mood; probably the regular thing: I don’t seem to fit in around here. Where am I headed? What am I supposed to be doing? How will my latest scheme fail?

I probably wore my usual scowl (RBF) as I walked past the check-out counters toward the bakery/deli. Not the kind of face that welcomes conversation, but that didn’t stop this lively boomer coming my way quickly from stopping and waylaying me for a ‘conversation’. His excuse for apprehending me and involving me in this unsolicited chat? I was smiling!

-But DW, you just said you were in a bad mood.

-I was, and in fact my mood hadn’t changed much.

-Then why did you smile?

It was kind of an ironic smile. Hot Child in the City was playing on the PA system. It even made me laugh and indeed lightened my mood a bit.

Wouldn’t it be fun if all of the sudden everyone in the Super-1 on a busy Friday grocery shopping afternoon, relieved that the weekend had arrived, broke out in unison, singing the well-known chorus of some guilty-pleasure pop tune from the early 80s? I might try that some day when I have even less to lose than now. “Come on, everyone! It’s REO Speedwagon, for crying out loud! Sing it with me! And I’m gonna keeeeep on loving youuuuu, ‘cause…”

Which reminds me of this:

Anyway, boomer Bob Morgan stops, looks me in the eye and says, “Well, now something’s got you in a good mood!”

I stopped too and said, “Not really, I’m just half crazy.”

Bob chuckled and said, “You know, I read a Reader Digest article that said that if you start your day going around with a smile you are bound to have good encounters and it will set up the rest of your day to be a good one!”

I laughed at that, and it was a warm, hearty laugh that said, “I’m with you on that, friend!” not a sardonic, “You don’t say, Captain Obvious!” laugh. But I couldn’t help saying, “Words of wisdom!” thinking of that scene where Jack compliments Lloyd on his sage insight.

-Shumway, are you going to get to the interview or keep inserting Youtube videos?

-Easy now. I’m building this up. Okay?

To be brief, Bob was a nice ol’ feller.

Bob- You like history, Dan?

Dan- Oh yes!

Bob- How about military history? I’m a big fan. You?

Dan- I very much like military history! (No, I didn’t say revisionist military history.)

Turns out Bob lives close to me and has a huge collection of WW2 paraphernalia, including (and don’t quote me because he was talking so fast and I was thinking about buying my coffee and getting off to work) a full sized, vintage B-19 or maybe B-19 cockpit along with a huge museum of WW2 stuff. Funny because just yesterday I did my walk-and-talk video on the folly of WW1 and 2. Bob talked about a recent group of kids from the elementary school being given a tour at his museum and learning all about the war and stuff. “And they were well taught, too! Why, they’d already been schooled on the Revolutionary War and all that! And they knew the patriotic songs, too. Great kids and great teachers.”

What could I say? Here’s Bob, the hard working, good ol’ boy, local community activist, friendly morning coffee conversationalist, probably a veteran, eager to shake hands, meet a new friend and invite you over to the museum that he’d put hundreds of hours into setting up and maintaining.

Well, Bob, with that early conditioning those kids will surely be more likely to sign up for one of the armed forces when they’re 18 and go fight for Israel!

I won’t do that, of course. What good would it do? Why spoil things?

But this brings me to the #$!* political campaign idea. Really, with tomorrow’s ad coming out in the Bitterroot Beagle, I’m going to feel compelled one last time this weekend to get some signatures (yes, famous last words- whateva), but the minute someone points out the kind of stuff that is on this blog and in my interviews, people like good ol’ Bob will not only never vote for me, but could be outright hostile. Maybe I’ll reach him in another way, appealing to something he cares about, via a BBR broadcast, before he finds out what a traitor I am when my opponent ‘outs’ me in the campaign. These thoughts plague my brain, as I implied in the intro to this post.

Here’s what Graham Lyons (see his substack here) said about getting signatures:

On that note, here goes. Goodbye political career!

Graham Lyons interview, part 1 (28 minutes):