I’m considering distancing myself a bit from the don’t get too big for your britches crowd. It doesn’t help your projects when people want to knock you down a few pegs.

I’ve told you about Carl, our church’s resident Israel lover. I hold my tongue on Sundays to not upset Carl and his wife too much- largely because Pastor John says that Carl is making progress, so I figure I might cause him to flee if I go all frank and outspoken on him; There are plenty of Zio-Friendly, Israel-worshipping churches in the valley for Carl to escape to. So we get along on Sundays. We actually agree on much; everything is cordial, thanks to my silence on the controversial issues!

In case you need your memory jogged, he’s the one who abandoned the Saturday group because we are a bunch of irredeemable antisemites. If being sick and tired of my country’s continued enabling of Israel’s unparalleled villainy makes me an antisemite in Carl’s eyes, so be it. I may have also told you about Carl’s spat with fellow Saturday breakfaster Lance Engström. Carl speculated that Lance’s antisemitism could be because of his Germanic roots, or maybe he was jealous of Jewish financial success relative to his lack of success. Actually, though he doesn’t have a mansion on the hill like prosperity-doctrine Carl, Lance is doing just fine financially as far as I know. Carl is also the one who gave the Mind your own business sermon a few weeks ago, aimed at people like me trying to get the word out.

Today at lunch Frank Venables told us how he lent Carl a book on modern Zionism. It was an easy, 98-page read that outlines the history of modern Israel and undermines the claim that that state and its people are God’s chosen. Carl got to page two and concluded it was an anti-Jewish screed and deserved no further consideration. So Carl not only doesn’t want to hear criticism of Israel, he also has no interest in learning why people like Lance and I have this heretical, negative opinion. It reminds me of the Covid years. The Branch Covidians not only thought the anti-mask, anti-clot-shot crowd was crazy; they had no interest in learning why we held our crazy views.

Dave Gleason had some interesting and insightful things to say today at Sunday service. But he also had to take a dig at the Saturday group for our tendency to focus on issues outside of our authority or influence. He doesn’t seem to like the Israel talk any more than Carl does. Dave is a confident, cool character though, and not easily ruffled. I’ll bet, unlike Carl, he’ll be willing to sit with me over coffee and hash this out to at least get a better understanding of each other. Maybe he’ll even read Frank’s book, but he might conclude that, anti-Israel screed or not, it’s not something to worry about, as it’s outside our wheelhouse, which I say is a convenient way to avoid a sticky issue.

On that note, here’s some more sticky content, for educational purposes. Note to all, especially fellow Christians: You’ll find things here you disagree with. Chew on the reading; swallow the meat; spit out the bones:

note- below I’ll post a few of the memes I chose not to publish in the last stack, because I felt it was a waste of time. I talked to Rick Dire today and he said “We’re winning the information war and we have to keep hammering away,” so I guess I’ll do that; you can scroll down to the memes if you like. Meanwhile,

Douglas Reed’s The Controversy of Zion, chapter 2, from the Unz Review:

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