ITALICIZED PREFACE:

Eight days since my last stack. Apologies first to my paid subscribers! The rest of you can jump in a lake. Just kidding; I subscribe and follow a ton of substackers, but only pay for 2 or 3 at any given time. I’d have to jump in a lot of lakes (or ponds) to be fair. Plus everyone here knows that I make an absolute killing cleaning ponds, so why support already-filthy-rich Shumway?

I was minutes from posting this World-Cup-related piece, just before the final on Sunday, but I had to rush to a bridge game- Andy and I have a once-a-month game with a couple old timers here in the valley. Actually we’d scheduled July’s card game on the same date and only 1/2 hr. after the kickoff of the WC final, so I had to miss the soccer game. Just before leaving my studio at the church, I asked Pastor John if I could catch just the beginning of the game. We watched the first portion of the first half before time out was called.

You-Time out?! I thought you said it was a soccer game!

Me-I know, right? It’s sad but true. They stopped play for water breaks!

They say it’s just for the hot weather that the US is experiencing in June and July, but players were always allowed to go to the sideline and get water; this is more like a perfect excuse to introduce commercials into the once interruption-less halves of a soccer game. I’m guessing Big-Money Advertising is not going to let go of this windfall; FIFA made out like bandits. Commercials are possibly the worst aspect of TV, which generally speaking, is Satanic to begin with. Anyway I figure if I can’t watch the World Cup without suffering through the latest woke, advertising madness, I’m not much interested in watching the WC. Take your PowerAide Hydration Break (TM) and shove it!

OK, onto the post from Sunday morning:

GO SPAIN!

-"Go Spain,” huh? Sure, we get it, Shumway. It’s Europeans vs. South Americans. You don’t want a bunch of South-American Latinos to beat the Euros.

-No, that’s not it. Look, I have no qualms about supporting the side that more closer represents my heritage. If Norway were playing in the final I’d probably support them.

I’m 1/4 Danish, 1/4 German and 1/2 Anglo Saxon. That’s close enough to call these dudes Viking brothas, ten-elevenths of them anyway.

However, ethnicity/race/skin color is not why I’m supporting Spain over Argentina.

If that were the criteria, it would be a coin toss; both Argentina and Spain are largely Euro-ethnic nations. (And for the most part, their WC soccer teams mirror that- they don’t rely on ringers from Africa; hey England/Germany/France- wassup?)

My support for Spain is simply this: The coach, the Spanish president and for the most part, the Spanish people are against the genocide in Gaza. The coach and president have been outspoken about this.

Meanwhile, the Argentine president and Lionel Messi have both donned the Yarmulka and have done the wailing wall shuffle in Jerusalem. Milei approves of the US/Israeli war against Iran, and Milei seems to be moving from lapsed Catholic to full-blown religious Jew, which the Talmud helpfully shows us that he necessarily becomes anti-Christ in his rejection and conversion. Also it appears Argentina could be on the New-Jerusalem list for chosenite settlers, joining Cyprus and Ukraine.

Of course there is also all the stuff about the poor refereeing with ‘rigged’ matches and favoritism. I’m with the conspiracy theorists on this one, but you can do the video analysis and decide for yourself. I say that things have improved somewhat since Maradona’s hand of God goal against England in ‘86, but even with video replay and the crack down on simulation, soccer is still plagued by extreme phoniness. When fouled, it’s unfortunately incumbent upon the aggrieved player to manifest the foul, however light, with a display of over-the-top theatrical behavior. I say, crack down on simulation when there was no foul, and crack down when there is a foul too.

In any case, Spain won, so yay.

photo credit: Norway Team 2025: Thank you MichaelEmilio, CC BY 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons