DW Shumway

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Mitchell's avatar
Roger Mitchell
4h

See Chuck Baldwin's take on the same event.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2026/07/chuck-baldwin/argentinas-fifa-collapse-augury-of-the-empires-collapse/

Reply
Share
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
2h

I'm with you, DW. FIFA and its umpires ensured that the favoured Argentina "beat" Cape Verde Is and Egypt on their way to the final, but they struggled to get it to the trophy because Spain completely outplayed it in the final. Craig Foster disgusted with Argentina's poor sportsmanship:

https://www.nine.com.au/sport/football/videos/foster-calls-out-disgraceful-argentina/cmru3af4a00a70gobz7yfoe6x

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DW Shumway · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture