Look folks, there’s nothing profound here. I’m just out hiking alone and thought I’d grab the iphone and record a light and fluffy message.

In this walk and talk:

Missed opportunities while wearing the USS Liberty hat when you’re not ready for the Thank you for your Service crowd.

The virtue of the busy and serious vs. the virtue of the lazy and curious.

Good people who don’t sin much but are kind of a pain in the neck.

Thinking about this fall.

A cool short sound file I found on wikimedia commons.

The thinking about fall segment of the video, at the end, is cut short as my iPhone had run out of memory space. Basically I was musing about possibilities for the fall/winter season here in the valley, when I’ll presumably be unemployed but employed (working sans income) with BBR stuff, or if that doesn’t work out, back in Japan perhaps, or maybe a stint in St. Tropez teaching rhetoric, logic and writing to sons and daughters of billionaires.

sound file credit: Thank you, Luis Alvaz. Luisalvaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons