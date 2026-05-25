Hey. Do you want to contribute to BBR? I don’t care what your schtick is. The question is is is it interesting? (sic.)

Do you want to promote your code? Maybe you have an ism you’d like to pitch: Catholicism, Pacifism, Communism, National Socialism, Pan-Arabism, Veganism, Anarchism, Stoicism, etc. Or maybe you’re an ity promoter: Christianity, Accessibility, Civility, Simplicity, Stupidity, etc. Whatever it is, why not broadcast it on BBR?

NOTE: In light of my very recent political failure and my tendency to dream and make promises, this isn’t a potential but an actual . As in, I have the means to interview you and put you up on my substack, my rumble, and my radio station right now!

Elevator Pitch might be the title of this intended BBR program. What I want to ask people is, “What’s your guiding philosophy?” or in Ditch Valley parlance, What’s your deal, dude?

I’ve been running into an Orthodox guy regularly at Cafe Amore. Kyle is a young and kind of dashing dude- he’s handsome, well-read, well-spoken, muscular, and his blonde hair is one of those wavy, semi-long styles, kind of wild looking but actually carefully coiffed, that the expensive hairdresser makes look like it all falls into place naturally in a Kurt Russel way if you can picture that.

There’s not much going on here in Scofield Valley in terms of Orthodoxy. Some Russians have a church in Missoula, but Kyle and his Orthobros have to make do with gatherings at a local non-Orthodox church, only seeing a qualified priest for absolutions and ablutions every other week.

I thought it would be cool to let him pitch his ortho thang on BBR. Whether you’re (in order of distance from God) a Catholic who will never give up the beads, an outright atheist, or a Netanyahu-loving ZioBoomer, it might be educational and instructive to hear what a guy like Kyle has to say about his chosen creed.

BBR- open to all opinions. This Elevator Pitch program will be an online Speaker’s Corner at Hyde Park.

I don’t mind anyone coming on. Do you have a philosophy that just has to be heard? You are welcome here; You might become the next Candace or Tucker! Just be ready to be relegated to the Monday at 3am slot if people think you are full of beans, or worse- uninteresting.

-Hey, 3am in Ditch Valley is 11am in London!

-There you go!

The appeal of Orthodoxy in a single photo: the well-coiffed but semi-wild look. Just what I was talkin’ bout. Russian dude here has his hands full fighting ‘em off- if you get my drift.