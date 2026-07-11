A couple Saturdays ago Seth Meecham voiced the well-worn lament about smart phones and said something to the effect of, “We’ve got to put these things down! I’m tempted to get it out of my life completely, like Burt.”

Burt Linderman blinked slowly and gave a knowing, corner-of-mouth smile. Some men nodded and grunted their agreement. “Mmmm.” “Yeh.” “Huh.”

Encouraged by that, Seth said, “I mean, these phones are toxic!”

Matt Longman, who often quietly observes the men’s breakfast proceedings from the back row, patiently listening to our ‘conspiracies’ with just a hint of tolerant scorn, matched Seth’s cliche-but-true platitude with a banality of his own: “Look, a smart phone isn’t evil or good. It’s a tool. It depends what you do with it.”

Well, yes. But how many people manage to not waste truckloads of time with their zombie phone? How many kids under 12 benefit, on balance, from smart phone ownership? What percent of parents make sure that sex and violence and drug use and stuff that promotes debaucherous activity is not on son Casey’s phone?

Matt is a cocksure, capable dude with Marcus Aurelius levels of self control, if his stories hold up. He’s able to navigate a world full of tempting, easy pleasures and stay right on the straight and narrow. He’s confident he’ll be able to monitor his daughter’s smart phone use and she’ll only use it when absolutely necessary. I, on the other hand, have suffered great smart-phone defeats, especially regarding parenting, and wouldn’t mind seeing the smart phone pried from the hands every child, teen and toddler in the world.

You know what I think it comes down to? Simple Rationalization and Justification.

Is it something I want; something I think I need; something I’ve become comfortable with as part of my life; something I can make a buck off? Then it’s good, or at least not bad. This goes for just about everything. Not just things but ideas, moral codes, philosophies, religions too. You’ve decided what you want and you like what you have; now create a moral code around that. Pick and choose at will!

Matt had a smart phone in front of him (like most of us do, including me, often). It’s pretty much indispensable for his job; he’s a very successful contractor. He will rationalize/justify that ‘tool’ until the cows come home.

One evening last week I was going into the Hutterite laundry in Mountain View with both hands full and this man a few years older than me gets up from his chair on the inside to come open the door. I thanked him and over the course of the next half hour we sporadically engaged in friendly small talk. When his laundry was done it took him two trips to load everything up in his truck, a cherry red, extra cab, long bed, double-rear wheels, huge Ford F450. I didn’t see a scratch on that truck. The last time he exited the building, I said, “I like your truck!” He said, “Thanks!” with a grin.

-I see where you’re going with this, Shumway…again. You’re going to imply ostentation and idolatry. Typical for an ‘01 Suburban and ‘98 dented Camry owner. You putz! But look, you don’t know the situation. The truck could have been brand new. He might need it for snowplowing, or hauling, or carrying tools or heavy equipment. He might have five workers that will pile in that truck at harvest time and load the trailer and the bed with hay and alfalfa. He might…

-I got it, I got it. I’m just saying ‘what if?’ What if he had no practical need for that truck and his ‘73 Datsun pickup hauled everything he needed and was running fine, air-conditioner included? And his wife isn’t impressed by monster trucks and is quite happy with her 2014 Beetle. Huh? What if that were the case?! Come on, man! What would Jesus do? Can you see our humble Savior remaining content with the Datsun or opting for the F450?

I put that what if to the congregation last Sunday, complete with conditions that didn’t allow for actual need. I said, “No need for the truck; it’s purely a matter of desire.” It’s simply “I want that truck. DAMMIT I JUST WANT THAT TRUUUUCK!”

The question really intrigued David Bagley. David is a prosperity-Gospel Christian, and he’s doing exceptionally well financially. Of all people, I can imagine him squirming mightily if his favorite self-realization, mega-church Youtube preacher were to appear on his Italian-villa doorstep and Matt 19:21 him.

If thou wilt be perfect, go and sell that thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and go and follow Jesus.

David really wanted to explore the question of the unneeded Ford F450. And to his credit, he didn’t seem like he was looking to justify or rationalize. He really wanted to know what the Godly answer was. (If he gets the answer, what he’ll do with that knowledge is another thing, of course.)

Matt, on the other hand, had no problem with the laundry dude and his sweet truck. “There’s nothing wrong with him having that truck. God is generous and gives amply to the righteous.”

“But what if he doesn’t need the truck and just wants it?” I asked.

Matt didn’t blink. “God will give us not only what we need but what we desire.”

See, here is where I think Matt is on shaky ground, New-Testament-wise.

1 John 2:16 For the world offers only a craving for physical pleasure, a craving for everything we see, and pride in our achievements and possessions. These are not from the Father, but are from this world. NLT

Col 3:5 Put to death, therefore, whatever belongs to your earthly nature NIV

Heb 13:5 Keep your lives free from the love of money and be content with what you have NIV

But open up the Olde, and what Matt’s saying is solid doctrine.

Proverbs 10:22: The blessing of the Lord, it maketh rich, and he addeth no sorrow with it.

Proverbs 21:20: There is treasure to be desired and oil in the dwelling of the wise

Ecclesiastes 5:19 Every man also to whom God hath given riches and wealth, and hath given him power to eat thereof, and to take his portion, and to rejoice in his labour; this is the gift of God.

You see- Matt nailed it!

As I’ve said, I’m fond of adding on the phrase, within reason, to almost everything, including rules, laws, and Biblical injunctions even. So, to really push the point here, I mentioned the beautiful house I’d seen in Bozeman along the golf course when I was XC skiing there last winter. The local lady I bumped into along the path had said, “That house is rarely occupied. It’s most likely not a 2nd home, but a third.”

Winona, David Bagley’s wife, was right there on the same page with Matt. “He might have a very good reason for only being there two weeks of the year! You just don’t know.”

FCOL! How far do I have to take my hypotheticals? OK, let’s say there’s this rich man- we’ll give him a name, say…Bill Gates. And he buys up half the fertile farmland in Montana and does whatever he wants with it, or does nothing…..etc.

I didn’t go that far but you get the idea. For some, every single penny the uber-rich have earned is rightly theirs to do whatever they wish with it, whatever the situation is with the homeless, unemployed, uninsured, hungry, struggling poor and destitute. And they’ll have some great justification, biblical or otherwise, to support this idea.

That’s my rant for today. Now you can have the last word.

-Hey Shumway. How long have you been a COMMIE!?