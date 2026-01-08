…is not the name of a dashing figure from the book I was reading on La Grande Armée, but rather a feeling I got after sitting down for coffee with a couple old normie friends from my town here in Japan. It had been almost a year since we last met, so the obligatory catch-up (scuttlebutt) on every expat in town we knew was in order.

Dan- So where are we meeting?

Evan- Well, I told Patrick that we’d meet at the Starbucks at the Castle Park. Is that OK with you?

Evan asked because he knows I’m a fight the power type of guy, in spirit anyway. Starbucks has literally bulldozed their way to coffee-shop dominance in Japan. It works here because there is little anti-corporate sentiment; people prefer things to be familiar, including franchises and chains and menus that are the same all across the country. I guess you can say that about everywhere. I say literally bulldozed because Starbucks put their coffee shop on Castle Park grounds, not adjacent to it in a commercial zone. Kenny drove me downtown for this meetup. He told me their was local opposition to the Starbucks. My fight the power instincts kicked in but not strong enough to cancel or suggest another spot- I see these guys once a year and what good would an empty gesture of defiance do for mask-and-vax compliant normies? Besides, the place is tastefully modern and beautiful and blends in well- they definitely didn’t put an eyesore on the property:

Still, I’d wish it away if I could. Stay the heck off public land, mega-corporations! They’re trying to do the same in the next biggest city in my prefecture. So far they’ve been unsuccessful, thank God. Castle Park North in S. City is much smaller than Castle Park in my town, and the Starbucks will have to bulldoze a huge swath of green to make way for the store and parking lot, in a concrete jungle of a city that has precious few green areas.

Incidentally, lots of place names here have ‘castle’ in the title, especially Castle North (johoku) or Castle South (jonan), etc. My son went to 城北工業高等学校 Castle North Technical High School. There were precious few girls there, and Kenny didn’t want to join the green tea club, so he had little chance to work on his game. I’ve helpfully introduced other activities into his life, like working on ponds and playing bridge with 90-year-old widows, but somehow these things also haven’t resulted in improved swagger.

“So Evan, give me the scuttlebutt,” I said. Evan knows everything you need to know about everybody. Not only is he truly interested in what’s going on, he’s very democratic in a Roy Rogers way; he’s talented at extracting a piece of information about anyone that is good for gossip useful shared information.

Evan- Who do you want to know about?

D- Why don’t you start with yourself? How’s the family? How are your daughters?

Evan had mostly good things to say about job, wife, daughters, health, sports, etc. Let the reader understand here that Evan is probably my best ‘normie’ friend in H. City. He didn’t question the pandemic, didn’t question the vaccine, and wore the mask anytime and anywhere he was told to. He kept his job and got the vax and the accompanying app on his phone to be able to access things like his daughter’s basketball games. He basically obeyed and got along fine. Not that he enjoyed the plandemic protocols or got off on mocking us skeptics and refuseniks- that’s not his style at all- he just didn’t see the problem with following the science and complying with the mandates (the BS) until we got through. I remember meeting him once at peak plandemic. The whole thing had me in a frazzle and a funk- 2021 was probably the lowest point of my life, on the joy-factor meter. He was closer to his normal, jovial self, even with the damned mask on. He said, “I think it will take another year or two of this to emerge from it.” I can’t remember the timeline exactly, but that thought he put in my head, two more years, while speaking behind a mask, may have helped me decide to return to Montana. Incidentally, he was right; it was a full two years before things started easing up here in Japan.

In yesterday’s post, I mentioned the type of people who will hang on for dear life to the idea that even with all the corruption and evil and manipulation and bullshit in our world, things can’t be that bad. They wouldn’t go that far! These folks will read and learn from sources that are at odds with the standard mainstream TV narratives, but they recoil at the thought of engaging in ‘conspiracies’. I told you about a friend in the Bitterroot, otherwise healthy and active, who suddenly in 2023 had blood issues, including clots in his legs. It takes me about 3.2 nanoseconds to say to myself, that’s what you get when you take the clot shot! When I pointed to my upper arm, pretended to vaccinate myself, and explained to him that it was almost certainly the shot, my friends eyes just glazed over. They wouldn’t do that to us! The last kla.tv interview I did was with a doctor who says the damage of the vaccines is so obvious that it’s impossible to deny. Not only the in-your-face anecdotal evidence of stuff like the athletes keeling over and weird, early deaths of entertainers and other celebrities, but the hard, statistical evidence of excess mortality won’t move them. Where’d you hear that?!

When I learned of the 21-year old distance runner at Aoyama, Japan’s perennial cross-country championship-team university, who was “diagnosed with malignant lymphoma in November 2024 and passed away suddenly…” I immediately suspected the vaccine, but I still have friends, on our anti-establishment side mind you, who recoil at this tendency of mine to suspect vaccine damage, because it sounds conspiratorial.

Evan, from Canada, can’t help but notice what is happening to his country. There are other expat Canadians in town that won’t allow themselves to lament the destruction of their country, which includes of course the Kalergi-plan-consistent reduction of European population and marginalization of whites, by woke, lefty madness, because they simply hate the right and are suffering terminal TDS, but Evan will readily admit that Canada is turning into a dump. And yet, suggest something conspiratorial like an insidious culling operation is going on with the vaccine and he looks at you like you’ve lost your mind and might need help getting back to the sanatorium. When he mentioned that his daughter was doing OK but on depression medication I thought about the dangers of that, and what possibly got her to that situation. Might it have been the insanity of the covid protocols and the disruptions in normal life, that Evan was so willing to unquestioningly go along with? Did the poisonous clot shot contribute to her condition? These possibilities apparently don’t enter his mind.

I started throwing out names. To the best of my knowledge, every one of these people but one is a normie and got the clot shot.

D- OK. How about Peter?

Ev-He’s doing OK. Kids are still little and he’s crazy about them, so that’s his joy. He said he had trouble getting out of bed for a couple days after the World Series (Canadian die-hard Blue Jays fan). His wife’s a ball-buster and he’s constantly under her stern gaze.

Then Evan talked about Tom Brown. He returned from Japan to Canada about five years ago. He’s an online poker junkie who has essentially just given up on life- his room is full of empty beer bottles and he spends all his time playing on the computer still thinking he’s going to break into the big time by winning some big hold-em tournament. He’s sick with long-term gambling addiction.

Perry Bronstien has finally hit the semi-big time as an author. He’s educated, well-read, fancies himself the rascal and wit of the party, and has been less than pleased about having to spend his academic career here in H. City, this powerhouse industrial city but backwater town, academia-wise. He has one son who has got it together, athletically, academically and socially, but another son who is apparently anti-social and a bit of a recluse. Perry is fluent in Japanese and his specialty is interviewing old-timers here about WW2. His books are now popular within their genre on Amazon. In his book on the kamikaze pilots, he wants to make clear to readers that the motivations of the suicide-mission, Japanese kamikaze was entirely different from the motivations of the suicide-mission terrorists who flew into WTC-1, 2 and 7 . Perry, another normie, of course has nothing to say about Building 7. If you asked him what brought it down he’d probably look at you like Evan would after I suggest probable vaccine damage. What cockamamie thing are you talking about, DW?

Big Mike Cioccola has a successful coffee-shop and English school. Mike has great business sense and his students love him. His coffee shop is very cool, with all kinds of coffee-table books, gadgets and machines from all over the world, especially Italy. He bought a big, expensive Italian roaster and gets a lot of English students from his happy coffee customers. His new wife is nice and also business savvy. She and Mike run the business together. He depends on her for all the Japanese language stuff. Mike is well-read-spoken-educated etc. but can’t be bothered with Japanese learning, not even the phonetic syllabary. I wonder if some expats who go to the trouble of mastering Japanese, and it is trouble indeed,- even for the smart ones- are a little miffed by Big Mike’s business success here. No fair! Still, I feel a little sorry for Big Mike; he’s been wanting kids and family for years now but he got around to getting serious with just one woman a bit too late. He’d be a great dad- he’s great at building and fixing stuff, loves the outdoors, has a wealth of knowledge to pass on, etc. But the fast, fun life here in Japan, with all the pretty girls at his beck and call, ruined him for becoming a serious family man, you might say.

Ryan Borchert, another Canadian, is still the uber-friendly family man. He’s the epitome of aw shucks, Sunny-Jim well-meaning and helpful. Evan said, “He’s still basically Ned Flanders. Gets up at 4 and runs his half-marathon before coming home to do the wash, take out the garbage and make breakfast for everyone.” Loves his kids. Still loves his wife even though…Evan did a little impersonation of Ryan and overdid the whining voice, “My wife stopped having sex with me and it’s been a looong time!” Evan rolled his eyes, chuckled and said, “Join the club, man.”

Patrick Schneider is his usual, kind and friendly self, but I think covid hit him hard. He’s been having health problems himself, but he’s busy caring for his very-sick wife, who has lost all motivation and is bedridden for 23 hours daily. She used to be quite the joyful social butterfly, welcoming Pat’s buddies into her home and making friends with lots of Japanese and gaijin alike. The doctors have diagnosed her with severe depression and are prescribing a pharmacy-shelf’s worth of pills. Pat knows that this knee-jerk reaction to any malady that you get from Japanese allopathic medicine, by overprescribing drugs, is killing her and he’d like to get her off it, but he’s up against the system, his wife, her family and the normal thing, so the best he can do is refuse the entire cocktail of drugs they are trying to push, and just settle for most of them. It’s a monumental task for Pat to take care of her and keep the English school going. I hope to sit down for a game of chess with Pat before I leave here, to help take his mind off the situation. Pat’s a great conversationalist. I just wish he could take his skepticism of modern pharmacology and amplify it a bit and say, If they’re keen on killing her with drugs why wouldn’t they be keen on poisoning all of us?

There were other people Evan talked about but I think I’ve reached my limit. In only one case did Evan mention someone who I knew never took the shot. I actually don’t know if Evan, who knows everything about everyone, knows that Tim Ballantine was a refusenik like me. Tim stuck around H. City. He never sought out like-minded Japanese or absconded to Montana like me. He figures he’d rather get along than become a pariah. When I accidentally ran into him on the streets in ‘23, he was about to put a mask on to go inside some building with his wife and kid. Somehow I got out of him that he’d refused the shot and knew it was trouble. I reveled in this knowledge and wanted to sit and have that conspirators’ chat in the corner of a coffee shop, Winston-Smith style, but he had to run and I haven’t spoken with him since.

And now you think I’m going to get pummeled by all my angry old friends and acquaintances here in H. town, for divulging the details of their lives. I doubt it- there’s a huge divide between those willing to see and those deep in the matrix. They won’t be reading my stack any more than they’ll be reading a thick E. Michael Jones tome. A couple of them somehow came across a kla.tv presentation I did some years back and one of them came to me and remarked about it- with no discussion at all about the content, just a few words to the tune of, “Wow, you’re doing conspiracy videos.” Since that time the plandemic happened and I’m guessing there is zero interest from local friends in my online conspiracy peddling- they have their curated feeds just like us.

Remember, I said once that the litmus test was the reaction to Covid and the vaccine. All of these people except for Tim Ballantine fail that test. They are in one camp and I in the other. Not that I desire this, but for the most part, we don’t mingle anymore. Plus, I use pseudonyms. This makes it all fiction, right?

PS: Some substack posts back, a reader wanted to know how and why I avoided going the normal route in all the covid madness. I still want to answer that question, and of course answer why all of the above characters fell for the trap. I’m still trying to put together a good answer.

photo credits-

Starbucks Castle Park: Thank you Starbuck’s website here. https://store.starbucks.co.jp/detail-1565/ to readers- your next cup of Starbucks is payback for this photo- drink without shame.

thumbnail photo of Marshall Ney (General Malaise): thank you Wikipedia