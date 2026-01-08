DW Shumway

Steve Martin
Jan 8

(sighing) — I see a lot of myself in your position of recognizing the Matrix (or Plato's Allegory of the Cave), and am suffering for it.

Life, and death, go on here around me, but without me, with so few having what it takes for 'big-picture', critical-thinking, pattern recognition, much less having the courage to do anything about it.

I am increasingly of the belief that there is a strong genetic element of temperament which accounts for the major difference ... but that is a dangerous road to go down because that is the same argument a corrupt ruling class will use to justify an unexamined 'do as thou wilt'.

Although the corporate nation state of Japan Inc. has its own tactics and strategy for further dehumanizing what the ruling class sees as a disposable working class ... I am still following patterns that seem to be unique to America, or at least part of it. A bit of anger mixed with nostalgia. I will never see the America I grew up in again, or even the America it has become.

For example, what can't be accomplished by DEW-driven fires, raising property taxes beyond what retirees can afford, or a premeditated acquisition of private land for 'public interests' (data centers) by law of eminent domain ... is now increasingly being accomplished by state bureaucrats (backed by who knows who) in this fashion ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzlI-kbexHI or this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1_MI_5FHoc.

Just wondering if you are seeing similar tactics of planned destruction in Montana?

grahamlyons
Jan 8

Similar story here in Australia. This nonsense needs to be reversed...soon.

