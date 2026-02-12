Gareth Icke and Permanent Destabilization
Interview with the heir apparent, apparently, to the David Icke Enterprise
Wow. Just did this interview two days ago and kla.tv put it out yesterday. Someone is lighting a fire under the Frankfurt kla/English Team; maybe they got the heat from headquarters in Switzerland. Good job, guys!
Gareth and I talk about British politicians, Epstein Files, methods and tricks of the debaucherous elite, the destruction of the old normal, end of jury trial, bogeymen role-players, whether or not America is a Christian nation, and much more.
Funny side note- at one point I’m making a point about mainstream media acting as establishment shills, taking our bozo elected representatives seriously, and instead of BBC I say BBR. Whoops. See if you catch it (actually Bernd had me record myself saying BBC- and I said it about 12 different ways to find the best fit- and he dubbed it over the Freudian slip.
When the interview ended, I just had to ask Gareth a couple soccer questions. He played on England’s national Beach Soccer team and had a career that took him around the world. This part was not video recorded but I got it on my backup voice recorder. I’ll post it as a fun-interview short tomorrow.
But for now,
DW Shumway for KLA TV interviews Gareth Icke. click video below (48 min.):
For the original kla.tv broadcast, and a bit better video quality, you can watch here.
That was a quick turnaround at KLA!