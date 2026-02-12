Wow. Just did this interview two days ago and kla.tv put it out yesterday. Someone is lighting a fire under the Frankfurt kla/English Team; maybe they got the heat from headquarters in Switzerland. Good job, guys!

Gareth and I talk about British politicians, Epstein Files, methods and tricks of the debaucherous elite, the destruction of the old normal, end of jury trial, bogeymen role-players, whether or not America is a Christian nation, and much more.

Funny side note- at one point I’m making a point about mainstream media acting as establishment shills, taking our bozo elected representatives seriously, and instead of BBC I say BBR. Whoops. See if you catch it (actually Bernd had me record myself saying BBC- and I said it about 12 different ways to find the best fit- and he dubbed it over the Freudian slip.

When the interview ended, I just had to ask Gareth a couple soccer questions. He played on England’s national Beach Soccer team and had a career that took him around the world. This part was not video recorded but I got it on my backup voice recorder. I’ll post it as a fun-interview short tomorrow.

But for now,

DW Shumway for KLA TV interviews Gareth Icke. click video below (48 min.):

No, I’m not signaling to my occult masters here- promise! I make hand signals accidentally…although interestingly, this gesture can be interpreted as the Vitarka Mudra (teaching or discussion gesture) or a variation of the Dharmachakra Mudra (wheel of teaching) . It symbolizes the transmission of knowledge, intellectual argument, and the "Wheel of Law". Yeah, I’ll go with that.

For the original kla.tv broadcast, and a bit better video quality, you can watch here.