-Howdy folks!

-Howdy, DW. What have you been up to?

-Ponds.

-Is that all?

-Pretty much. But I’m still a substack blogger with a small but growing following, somehow, so I figured it was time to do another walk and talk.

-Is there anything urgent or super-interesting in this video?

-No.

-So why should I watch it?

-I don’t know, but you can adjust the playback speed. I advise 1.5 to 2.0X speed.