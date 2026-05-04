Fritos, Vise-Grips, and Israel
Walk and Talk for Sunday, May 3rd
-Howdy folks!
-Howdy, DW. What have you been up to?
-Ponds.
-Is that all?
-Pretty much. But I’m still a substack blogger with a small but growing following, somehow, so I figured it was time to do another walk and talk.
-Is there anything urgent or super-interesting in this video?
-No.
-So why should I watch it?
-I don’t know, but you can adjust the playback speed. I advise 1.5 to 2.0X speed.
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Great place for a hike, Dan.
Describing the "3rd worldification"/civilisational decline of Montana, as illustrated by the state of the toilets. "A big ol' can of Mexican beer right in the middle of the crapper". Here in Oz it's an influx of Indians. Saw a report yesterday on the Melbourne suburb of Tarneit, much favoured by Indians, where "open-air defecation" is becoming common. Reminds me of a trip I did across northern India in 1976.
That's right, Israel/Zionism isn't just a small problem.
I'm with you. I just got a selfie stick and I feel very obvious using it. I got it to record my dog-walking various dogs (I have a dogwalking business). It makes us stand out is all. It sure is gorgeous where you are. Very similar to here (in Boise). We are so fortunate to live in such a beautiful place.
Re: the bathrooms being disshevelled, isn't this the result of all those federal layoffs? I know they got rid of people who upkeep national parks here in Idaho. Which is a shame.
That Fritos/bleu cheese combo sounds AMAZING. The one that pulls me in are Cheetos, and I found a cheap clone of them at Trader Joe's. I have to not buy them because I'll eat the whole bag. Chunky bleu cheese dressing is one of my staples. I eat it with celery and carrots mostly. Agree about Ranch - why have that when you could have bleu cheese? My diet is pretty perfect, but like you it's fun to indulge in some of the crap food.
Re: Bitter young man who knows too much, that was me 20 years ago. I think age helps with the acceptance and not allowing it to interrupt your life. Getting angry just does not help. But I do think it's a stage we have to go through in order to reach old folk wisdom.