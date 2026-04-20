I walked by the book store in Riverside day before yesterday. I was carrying my heavy, hardback copy of Barren Metal by E. Michael Jones. I had to laugh at the sign. Banned Books section - selection of the month.

Ha! Banned books my foot. I’ll bet if it’s on Amazon’s Index Librorum Prohibitorum you don’t carry it, you virtue-signaling, virtue-free phonies!

D- Hi. I noticed your banned books sign. Do you carry anything by EMJ?

Blue-haired Bookstore Harridan- EMJ? Who’s that?

D- Huh? E. Michael Jones, of course.

BH- Can you give me a title?

D- You bet. I can give you about a dozen. Let’s see, there’s The Holocaust Narrative, and The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit, and…

BH- And there’s the door.

It’s been a while since I’ve posted memes, and today, Monday is a day off, so yay I have a little time to type in some (hopefully) witty commentary. The only must-do on the docket is to find a way to get money to my wife in Japan. I’m over a month late on the payment that my son needs for college. Western Union didn’t work. Wise money transfer service didn’t work, and the money I finally sent using the local bank (at an over $100 loss in fees and crummy exchange rates- for the ‘security’ of a real-person staffed, brick and mortar bank, hah) is, for the moment, lost somewhere in Japan. My bank in Texas now doesn’t let my wife have a credit or debit card on my bank account, so that’s out. At what point do I conclude that they are doing all they can to make moving money difficult to impossible for peons like me, or that I’m on a list. Since I know fellow peons who use Wise and gleefully say, “I never have any trouble,” I will soon conclude I’m on a list.

This kind of thing, which causes family friction, along with the news cycle of course, bums me out and the sullen mood reduces my effectiveness in many areas. For one I try to inject a little humor here and there, and when I’m feeling down it’s hard to be Fun Dan. With memes, however, at least you can laugh a little. If you’re going to eventually, finally, do something, righteous outrage is probable the best reaction to the latest injustice [you know the line: if you’re not outraged you’re not paying attention]. But if you’re not in the mood for getting fired up, I suppose a sardonic laugh is better than a mopey grumble. At Saturday breakfast, sardonic laughs outnumber bursts of righteous outrage 3 to 1. My mopey grumbles come in a distant third.

I just read a good article, entitled The Neuroscience of Resistance, by Justin McAfee, recommended in my feed by independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Pastreich. The first two paragraphs sucked me in:

Our nervous system is wired for submission. Chew on that!

In the article McAfee emphasises the importance of routine and habit. I had just woken up, and I was scrolling on my dumb phone when I got to the part that said don’t sit there scrolling through the bad news cycle when you first wake up. And don’t drink coffee during your first wakeful hour. But that’s my current routine, man. Coffee and fear porn to get the day off to a great start! Even though I was in the middle of his interesting article, I took Justin’s advice to “hydrate” and get outside and move. It was good advice, instead of the screen I had the grass, trees and mountains to look at.

Later that morning in Weedville, the oldest town in Montana. And St. Mary’s here is the oldest church.

Refreshed after some mountain air and a little exercise, I was ready for the bad news bombs that come up without me asking, when the Microsoft Browser appears on my HP screen.

They used to poison the wells. Well, I guess with fluoride, aluminum and other junk they still do. But they also poison the mind right when you open up the computer. Dog kills cat, mass shooter kills 7, and Matt Damon does the old one-eye, preparing to shoot about a hundred in yet another Jason Bourne action movie. Clint Eastwood felt bad about all the gratuitous violence and death movies he made back in the day and did penance with some pretty good flicks of the peaceful variety. Matt is a good-think lib. with an ostensible social conscience, but they’ve somehow got him by the ____. Keep putting out violence slop, Matt! Please show me the way to the barforium.

Speaking of poison, have you seen the comparisons of American junk food, like Doritos, to European versions of the same brand? It’s astonishing that they put so much extra crap in our stuff. You’d think that Americans are slated for sickness and death! Then there are the vaccines and drugs and chemtrails above. A mass poisoning of the wells, so to speak. Along those lines…

OK, how about a few screenshots and memes?

notice: If you start to sense there is a theme to the memes below and wish to know why I chose this theme, I should explain: I’m emboldened by a sermon given at my church yesterday. I saw a comment in a thread the other day that went something like this: “There’s only one church in America that dares speak openly and honestly about the [chosen].” (see Charlie Kirk meme below.) I think the guy was talking about Chuck Baldwin’s Liberty Fellowship up in Kalispell. Chuck still has the tough bodyguard that sits just to his left during sermons. And it seems he’s added to his security detail. When he briefly stopped by my chair to thank me for coming, he had three guys flanking him as he left via the side door.

- Shumway, why are you writing this aside in miniature typefont? I have no idea where my magnifying glass is!

-Good question. I guess I’m hoping my readers, but not the Mossad, see it! Okay, I’ll make it a little bigger.

Anyway, again Pastor John wasn’t feeling so well over the weekend and asked around if someone would be the substitute preacher. We’ve got a bunch of qualified preachers in the congregation who can answer that call on a dime (I’m not one of them), and Frank Venables stepped up to deliver truth bombs that would almost qualify us to be the number 2 to the church mentioned above. And this totally off the cuff! After the sermon Pastor John asked me what I thought about Frank’s sermon and I said, “Phwew boy! If I were to preach a sermon on that topic…”

Pastor John- If?

D- OK, Pastor. When I preach that sermon, I’ll need to organize and write it all down after hours of research, study and contemplation.

PJ- So how much of a heads up do you need before I put you up behind the pulpit?

D- Man, I could use a week or two. But, tell you what. Just give me four days.

PJ- Four days?

D- Yeah, I guess so.

PJ- I’ll give you a week or two.

It’s going to be a barn burner. Charlie, if you have any influence up there, help me out a bit, will you? Otherwise I’ll be seeing you soon!

Memes and screenshots:

It’s a giant bribe.

How is it we can see through these useless, counterproductive, costly and bloody wars, and yet keep idolizing our military and warring tradition? I personally know of four teens in this valley, no doubt among hundreds, who are lured by the promise of personal advancement in the military. Why shouldn’t they be? The bribes are great and the culture tells them it’s the most honorable thing in the world to do. Nobody opposes the veterans parade- that would be sacrilege! If Jr. sees action, especially if he gets his limbs shot off, he’ll come back a hero. As I’ve said, a boy who pursues a military career is simply being a good disciple of our national religion, militarism.

You’re not still wondering why he was killed, are you?

Let’s finish with a few screenshots of pages within Douglas Reed’s indispensable, The Controversy of Zion:

One more thing. Speaking of E. Michael Jones, he always likes to harp on about the Nazis and their persecution of the Catholics. It’s terribly antisemitic, pointing out gentile suffering at the hands of the Nazis. Really, he’s an anachronism. Before the goodthink era of Speilberg, there was more than one acceptable narrative of Nazi persecution. Here Look Magazine makes the same insensitive error in an issue just before WW2:

Wait, War against the…the Catholics?! Please Brave, clear this up for me:

Got it. Hitler’s War Against the Catholics was not a report on Hitler’s war against the Catholics.

By the way, that’s Mark Harmon’s mother, Elyse Knox (born Elsie M. Kornbrath), an American of Austrian descent. Now you know where he got his good looks. I’ve got some Austrian blood myself, my Grandma’s maiden name being Markl. It may not explain my looks, but I’ve heard there was a Markl in the service of the Count of Estherhazy. Perhaps he was a contemporary of Haydn! This explains my Fun Dan persona. Haydn the Court Musician and Markl the Court Jester!