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Roger Mitchell's avatar
Roger Mitchell
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"Someone once asked Woodrow Wilson how long it took him to prepare for a ten-minute speech. He said, “Two weeks.” “How long for an hour speech?” “One week,” he answered. “And for a two-hour one?” his interrogator went on, “I am ready now,” replied the late president." -- https://quoteinvestigator.com/2014/03/01/short-speech/

Four days of preparation should get you an hour and a half of speaking time. Far beyond what the audience will endure since we, as dumbed-down hearers of the Word, have been conditioned to start fidgeting in our seats after the first 30 or 40 minutes. Better ask for more prep time and keep it short, simple, and to the point. Let me know when you're speaking and I'll come to hear you.

On another topic, I'll have to get back into Douglas Reed and finish the book. Bogged down 3/4 of the way through. Thanks for the encouraging kick in the pants.

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