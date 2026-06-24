But it makes me feel saaaaafer, mememememe.

Last Thursday I had a good conversation with Jason Bassler of the Free Thought Project. He is an expert on the flock cameras which will be everywhere if the villains running the show get their way.

We talk about

Flock cameras

Data centers

Privacy

Red-light cameras

Blade Runners

faulty surveillance systems

grassroots opposition to the flock cameras

nipping things in the bud and stopping the flock cameras before they are everywhere

Atlanta

and more

Here’s my favorite quote from the interview. We were talking about the brave and bold, balaclava-clad youngsters out sabotaging the cameras in the UK. Jason said,

“As much as I appreciate the momentum in that direction, I’m not going to necessarily advocate for your audience to do that because there are some pretty strict legal repercussions that will probably be placed on you.” (bolds are mine)

Optional translation: I hope you guys tear down these surveillance cameras like the brave blade runners in the UK, but just keep in mind the cops and the courts will probably mess you up. Nevertheless, Go for it!

Jason Bassler, kla.tv interview with DW Shumway (57 min.):

Or for slightly higher def video, you can watch on the kla.tv website here.

Thanks for watching!