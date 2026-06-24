Flock Cameras
Jason Bassler of The Free Thought Project and Police the Police
Last Thursday I had a good conversation with Jason Bassler of the Free Thought Project. He is an expert on the flock cameras which will be everywhere if the villains running the show get their way.
We talk about
Flock cameras
Data centers
Privacy
Red-light cameras
Blade Runners
faulty surveillance systems
grassroots opposition to the flock cameras
nipping things in the bud and stopping the flock cameras before they are everywhere
Atlanta
and more
Here’s my favorite quote from the interview. We were talking about the brave and bold, balaclava-clad youngsters out sabotaging the cameras in the UK. Jason said,
“As much as I appreciate the momentum in that direction, I’m not going to necessarily advocate for your audience to do that because there are some pretty strict legal repercussions that will probably be placed on you.” (bolds are mine)
Optional translation: I hope you guys tear down these surveillance cameras like the brave blade runners in the UK, but just keep in mind the cops and the courts will probably mess you up. Nevertheless, Go for it!
Jason Bassler, kla.tv interview with DW Shumway (57 min.):
Or for slightly higher def video, you can watch on the kla.tv website here.
Thanks for watching!
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