I put off my Flathead trip by one day. Yesterday was cold and rainy, and I figured I wouldn’t get much social interaction on the sidewalks and at the trailheads, so I just went up to Missoula and back. Met a guy at the coffee shop near the university. Jim Filipowski is a 73 yr. old, 35-yr. Missoula native who hits up strangers for a chess game, wins and then gives you a mini-bumper sticker for you to advertise your defeat.

Guess where Jim is originally from. Come on, just guess. Hint- He is proud of all the restaurants in his town where back in the day you could get great German beer, sausage and sauerkraut. Think about it: Filipowski. German sausage….

That’s right, Jim’s a Wisconsin native from Milwaukee. once America’s great German/Polish Athens on the Lake. “I was a child prodigy. Declared a genius at age 5! Could have been a chess grandmaster! Hey, do you want to play a game?”

I said “My game is bridge but I’ll humor you.”

He set up the little magnetic disk on vinyl-mat chessboard. “Do you want white or black?”

I answered, “White, please,” and then trying to be funny I said, “I think I’ll probably employ the Sicilian defense against you.”

Jim kept kept looking at the board he was setting up and said, “Well, that might be hard- you’d have to be playing black.”

Trying to make up for my ignorant joke, I said, “I only said that to make you lower your guard.”

He won easily but not before making a huge blunder which cost him his queen. I could tell that one smarted, watching him wince for a couple minutes. At that point both of us were down a queen, a rook and a bishop. I now had a chance, but he moved so quickly I thought I was boring him with my slow play and I rushed into a terrible move which cost me my rook, and after that it was smooth sailing for Filipowski. I chided him for making the effort to get himself another queen. “You can’t finish me off without a queen, eh?”

“It’s the fastest way to end this game,” he said.

-Yeah, I guess you’re right.

I asked Jim about family. “They’re all gone. All of them! I’m alone now.” He lives off disability and fights with the government over SNAP benefits.

“I was hit by a car when I was a teenager and that was it. Got a big payout from the insurance company and that’s been my income.”

Now he concentrates on chess- teaching, organizing tournaments, beating up on random chess novices at the coffee shop, etc. We talked some politics and he was disgusted by Zinke and Daines and all their Shenanigans. I mentioned I was running for Senate. It floored him when I said I was going for Daines’ seat. I wanted to tell him about my platform, but I sensed he wanted to continue doing all the talking and he didn’t use screen-technology of any sort, so I couldn’t show him the app. He lamented the behavior of both parties, and then threw in some whinging about the young, with their devices and such. He was a nice sort and wished me luck in my political efforts.

On Friday Chris Martin and I visited the local high school. William Wakefield, the AP government and history teacher let us present the platform and app to two of his classes. While we were waiting in the student lounge, I looked up at the posters displaying the senior sports stars. They were mostly blonde. I looked at the names and said, “Chris, check out those names. All good German and English stock; this place is an American anomaly, a throwback.”

“Yep,” said Chris, “and not just English and German- Scandinavian too,” and he pointed at a blonde, almost white-haired volleyball player named Engström.

Only the girls spoke up in the regular history class, but we got pretty good engagement from both genders in the government class. One kid, Nolan, was one of those intelligent loner types who isn’t a nuisance but makes little effort to be cordial or jovial. He had a furry winter cap and stared straight forward during Q&A after Chris’ tech presentation. He brought up some good points about security and privacy. Chris’ responses didn’t quite satisfy him and he went on with his critique. I’m glad my presentation was finished. William stepped in to rescue the presentation by reminding the class that what was being proposed by me and Chris was a better alternative to a pretty flawed system. Chris said, “Have you ever heard the expression, Perfect is the Enemy of the Good.”? All the kids had and Nolan took a break from finding chinks in the armor.

Chris and I were happy with the presentation, and Mr. Wakefield thought it was a great opportunity for his students. We asked him how we might find more interested audiences. “Town Halls!” he said. William had mentioned that he’d heard that Steve Daines hadn’t held a town hall meeting in all eleven years of his current senate stint.

I’ll be looking for more opportunities at high schools and colleges, and political organizations, and maybe a town hall or two. We’ll see.

William really liked the website name, montanaforsenate.com. I decided to buy the domain, montanaforhouse.com. Who wants to join me in DC? We need one of us direct-vote delegates on both sides of the rotunda!

The debate on the local Signal feed over whether Trump had to go to war with Iran continues. I think the forever Maga guy has been put on the defensive, and is not backing down. Leon Bollinger is unsatisfied with Gary’s Trump defenses, and is demanding logic and consistency. How far do you push someone, I ask myself. The thing is, Gary’s a pretty decent, nice guy, and a leader of sorts, involved in various community-improvement projects from what I’ve heard. If it wasn’t for his Trump idolatry, I’d be inclined to make an effort to befriend the guy.

Here’s a quote from a recent Linh Dinh article: On his cab, Hùng has just painted, again, “USA.” He idolizes Trump no less than Chuck. People are generally stubborn until death. It’s less painful than to admit you were even slightly wrong.

Yes, generally that’s true. But I have personally witnessed people finally step off the Trump Train. I don’t have time for Gary, though. I’m pretty busy and don’t want to waste too much time and effort pretending there’s no elephant in the room.

I only crossed into Flathead a couple miles back, and now am at a lakeside coffee shop. Was going to get my morning coffee in Ronan, but the main street, with the recommended coffee shop, was dead. So I drove another 30 minutes up the ‘coast’, sun coming up to my right over Flathead Lake and the Mission Range. The Missions are so beautiful- don’t know why I haven’t been on a hike up there yet. It looks like you can hike up any one of a number of valleys, which then become canyons, then a huge rock wall and it looks like on the other side there must be an enchanted, alpine basin surrounded by even higher snowy peaks and perhaps with a glistening, crystalline glacier-fed lake. Maybe this summer I’ll make it up there.

Onward to Kalispell!

It’s a mystery to me why the boys showed no interest in road-tripping with pops to the Flathead. I mean, signature-canvassing on the sidewalks, testing different political slogans on the whiteboards, maybe a rigorous hike, and church at hell-fire-Chuck Baldwin’s Liberty Fellowship. What kid would pass that up? I got the Camry started up in the dark cold, and tried once more to get Kenny and Andy to come along, but they opted for more warmth and sleep- comfort kings!