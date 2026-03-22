DW Shumway

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Base Honolulu Haole's avatar
Base Honolulu Haole
24m

I voted for you to dial it back a bit and aim for the House of Representatives. However, l'm perfectly fine with you continuing forward with your Senate run. If there was ever a time to promote greater direct democracy it would be now. Trump's operation "Epstein's Fury" is highly unpopular, and if the people's voice mattered at all, not a single missile would have ever been launched.

As you have already pointed out, Montana was a pioneer state in the area of direct voter initiatives, i.e., ballot propositions. Of course, a great number of kinks have to be worked out if we are to further democratize the system. As we already know from California's experience with ballot initiatives, the question of judiciary review (which can easily become legislating from the bench) will need to be addressed. I also see a need for some sort of mandatory voting requirement. Otherwise, well organized, self-interested minorities will still dominate the voting process.

In closing, keep up the reports from your being out on the "campaign trail." See, you already learned something from running into "the Octopus": Flatehead's(?) aged chess prodigy: the digital divide still exists. Even if increasing numbers are on the non-digital side by choice. I should have thought of that myself as me mum lives a non-digital life. But then she's not a citizen. Still a British subject after spending most of her life here in America. Perhaps there's a lesson in that for your: Direct Democracy for America Initiative🤔?🤠🤙

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Roger Mitchell's avatar
Roger Mitchell
24m

Gary? As I recall, in your previous post, his name was Jeff. Jeff Maloney. Of course, it could be that the name on his birth certificate is Gary Jeff Maloney, or maybe, Jeffrey Gary Maloney. Or maybe, I am making too much out of this?

Just wondering. What was Jeffrey Epstein's middle name? Is there any significance to the names which are attached to children when they're born?

Lo siento mucho!

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