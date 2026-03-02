RFK jr. fans around here aren’t going to be happy with this one. Put it in the They’re all in on it file. I reckon 3/4 of my friends and acquaintances who are RFK jr. fans are starting to recognize he’s likely a fraud (Schmuley and “Palestinians the most coddled people in the world” should have done the trick), 1/8 will continue supporting him because he’s on the Trump team, and for heaven sake you don’t change your mind about that, and 1/8 will still support him because, well, they support him already.

RFK jr. isn’t quite the Giant-killing, friend of the people I thought he was.

Here is what I’m referring to, in article and 11-minute video format.