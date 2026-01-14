Friends send me YouTube videos. YouTube censors truths because it’s an arm of the oligarchy and the oligarchy has always been engaged in the prevention of the dissemination of truths that threaten their power. My friends know this. They know I know this and that it’s front and center in my mind when I hear “Watch this video, Dan.”

This is not to say I want friends to stop sending me Youtube videos (I do it too!) or that they have to search for a Bitchute or Odysee version of the same. In fact if they find something of worth on Youtube (or Rumble), they should by all means pass it along and feel no need to preface with, “I know what you think of YouTube, Dan, but you gotta see Joe Burgenpheffer’s latest…” Just send me Joe Burgenpheffer’s latest, okay? Because I know things get through the cracks, and just like there are by sheer number more conservatives (the gwuud guys) among Californians (the byaad guys) than any other state, there’s more good stuff on evil Youtube, with 90% of the video market, than any other outlet.

I’d just like to remind my friends who are YouTube devotees to remember that your feed is being curated. The algorithm of course feeds you what you like, and therefore to an extent you are the curator, but YouTube plays a huge role in curation by simply denying you certain sources of information. If you are a Republican, get-out-the vote for Trump, stay the Maga course, I love Israel, Erika and Charlie (pre-awakening that got him killed version that is) Kirk fan, and the topic of discussion is Gaza, you should remember that Youtube does not censor evangelicals that love Netanyahu, nor do they censor Bill Maher, Hannity, Mark Levin, Glen Beck or any else who gushes over Israel as God’s chosen nation and still rightful slaughterer of any non-Jew in their orbit (including Christians- but you knew that).

But they do censor Eva Bartlett. Oh, you don’t know who she is? Well, it’s no help that she’s non-existent at YouTube. You won’t find her on the suggested videos list on the right side of your screen. Her absence in your mind is by design.

-But DW. I’ll bet she’s a rabid anti-Zionist, actually an Antisemite!

-That may be. If so, in addition to that, she reports from Gaza on stuff going on. Youtube cancelled her.

-I see lots of anti-Israel stuff on Youtube! Even Tucker Carlson…

-They muzzled Eva Bartlett.

-And Candace Owens is the 2nd most popular podcaster in the world. I’ve seen her on Youtube talking about Ga…

-They censored Eva Bartlett.

-Why do you ignore the anti-Israel people they don’t censor?

-I don’t. I appreciate Tucker and Candace, though I have my reservations, principal among them the fact they are allowed on YouTube! I’m merely pointing out that YouTube censors. We could talk about all kinds of ways that your feed is curated by Youtube. Do you ever think about the endless war in Russia? Is it helpful to only hear one side of the story? Did you know Youtube censors Russia Today?

-Tucker and Candace are critical of the West’s stance on Ukraine!

-They censor Russia today.

-But…

-They censor Russia today.

You get the picture. Apologies to any reader who feels I’m aiming this semi straw-mannish dialogue at you. I gotta get my jollies, you know.

With that out of the way, on to the main topic. YouTube is a yuuuge distraction. I was enjoying the book, La Grande Armee that I’d brought to Japan to deliver to a war-history-buff friend, and any dedicated reader would have been able to finish the book before handing it over, but I can’t get on the internet without going down a hundred rabbit holes! I plunge into these rabbit holes at the expense of reading time. And now it’s like I can’t read a book without consulting the internet constantly.

When I no longer had the Napoleon book in my possession, I began reading this book:

It’s fascinating stuff. Tarpley, once a regular guest on the Alex Jones show, is no stranger to conspiracy. If I’m going to pass on some knowledge I gain from the book, I’m going to want to confirm the conspiratorial-sounding stuff before coming off as a tin foiler. For example, I wanted to confirm something claimed in the book, that George Bush’s high school, Andover Academy near Boston, had secret-society links to Yale:

But this knowledge just tempts me to look further into the Academy. I mean come on! Fascinating stuff these 19th century secret societies that survived well into the 20th and were breeding grounds for presidents.

-DW, Why not just stick to the topic (George Bush ‘41), read the book and let the author decide how much information about Andover Academy is relevant? Take notes and go back to your questions later.

-Good point! I probably should do that.

New Year’s res: Grab book, bring pen, leave house, go somewhere where you won’t use internet. Read book. Fret over details you want to pursue further. Take notes. Stop fretting. Just like in olden days.

Well, here’s how Youtube helps me waste time.

Ha! They could have a dating app that captures your startup YouTube screen like this and sticks the screen shot on your profile. Look at the topics that Youtube says are most important to me. I could get a date, or maybe lose a few, with that list above the pictures. Here’s Jennifer, from Scranton, deciding whether to DM me or not:

-Hmm. Surfboards. Well, he might be tanned and fit. But Watercrafts? Is this guy going to be into shop talk about boats? Ugh. Slapstick comedy and variety shows? He hardly sounds intellectual; I think I need someone more substantial.

Mind you I wouldn’t go searching for any of the topics or people found in those pictures above. But that doesn’t matter- or maybe it does! YouTube wants me distracted and wasting time. Perhaps they’re not going to send me somewhere I was going anyway. Let bungle-brain DW explore these fun topics first!

Indeed, I want to click all eight of these thumbnails and watch the video, including the advertisement lower right!

from top left:

Yes, Jesse Welles, it’s shocking what happened in Minneapolis. If things are as portrayed, ICE is running amok and needs to be hammered hard. But Jesse, are you sure this thing unfolded exactly as CNN is telling you? Are there some extremely strange things here that need to be explained? Let’s see, I think I still have that page on Minneapolis Shooting Oddities open somewhere…Is it on Brave, Firefox or Safari, and which window? Hmmm…Click, click, click, scroll. That is one monster of a wave, and so clean! Why, back in the day, I would have… (no I wouldn’t have, I never came close to surfing something that big). Anyway, I gotta click this and see how the barrel holds up. Does the guy make it out? Oh, here’s some more barrel footage at Pipe, Backdoor, Puerto Escondido, Blacks, Supertubes, The Box, etc etc. I’ve seen enough Nugent videos. Live stuff and interviews. But wait, playing on a street corner in Texas? This looks cool. I wonder what he sounds like with just guitar and amp, all raw like that. Click. Hey, here’s Mark Knoppfler doing the same thing in London. He’s also a fun guy, in a different way, and a better guitarist. Click. Man, you’ve said it buddy. These Trump supporters. Talk about a blind spot. What sort of behavior is Trump engaged in now, that would enrage the Trumpers if Clinton, Obama or Biden were doing it? Click. No, I don’t want to see a fistfight at Pipeline. But wait, maybe there’s another angle to this. Maybe it was somehow the dude on the inside that was at fault, and the guy on the shoulder is a nice fellow actually. Or maybe these two intend to fight, but talk it over, then hug and make up on the beach, aloha style with shaka and everything. Click. I don’t need to order a pair of reading glasses. They cost 100 yen over here in Japan (67 cents). Or I can get screen protector blue-shade modular glasses with bend-back hinges on Amazon for 12 bucks a package. But wait, multi-focal. Read, computer and drive. That sounds cool. Click. How did this guy know I was interested in this subject and I want to open a hostel/surf shack/no screen escape zone for youth somewhere on the Japanese coast? Click. Here’s the thumbnail from the random, grab-bag file. YouTube knows I’m not crazy about space and Carl Sagan and stuff, but they’ll throw out a million-plus, popular video to at least get more information on me. They want to know if I’ll click it or not, to fine tune future offerings. Click.

I need another resolution that will help me focus while on the internet, and not scroll and click and read and watch, willy-nilly. Any ideas?