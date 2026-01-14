DW Shumway

Tess
7d

Interesting. Do you think that YouTube censoring major players like Tucker and Candice may be too obvious? The outrage would cost them too dearly.

Steve Martin
7dEdited

Hi DW.

LOL ... guilty as charged. Hansei shimasu. Now spending more time doomsurfing on YT than reading for input. But looking at my output (ah, my TESOL glasses on) ... my only output is in writing, and even then, buried in comments.

Bad news / Good news.

With Amazon waffling regarding use of Kindle content, and me not able to afford institutional paywalls, I had found myself increasingly depending on Anna's Archives (over 61 million books) a great place to download just about anything in pdf for free ... 'had' being the operative word. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anna's_Archive

Good news. Near the top of the wiki page, on the right-hand side, is a list of still-active sites.

Just logged in here ... https://annas-archive.li/.

It's alive!

15 seconds of self-indulgence — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xos2MnVxe-c

Just snagged a 'slow download' of that unauthorized biography, as well as Georges Blond's 'La Grande armée.

Heading back to downloading and reading before it is all shut down.

Awww ... dammit.

A new Rick Beato jazz-guitar piece just popped up in my YT feed.

Cheers D.W.!

