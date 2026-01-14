This is part 2 (of 2 I suspect) of my YouTube time-wasting series. You should read part one from this morning in case you missed it. For those who want to get to the punchline sooner, continue on…

Brief explanation of the morning post. YouTube-suggested videos in the form of tempting thumbnails get me all the time, especially the surfing pics. In this case, two guys are on the same wave at Pipeline. You can see the wave is just finishing up, so they must have been on that wave together in the crucial tubing section. The caption to the video short is, You WON’T BELIEVE how this BURN at Pipeline…

Since it’s Pipeline, we all expect violence after the burn. Not that every drop in results in a fight, but since it’s a YouTube vid and uploaders want hits, a fight after a juicy wave would be a big hit. [incidentally, to drop in (“burn”) means to catch a wave on the shoulder of the wave (further away from the peak) than someone who is catching the same wave closer to the peak (inside)] Surfing protocol dictates that the man closer to the peak has the right to the wave, and surfers further out on the shoulder must let the wave pass. Trust me, non surfers- it’s a good rule. If you break this rule at your local crumbly, beach slop 2’ wave you might get a dirty look or a “Hey man!”, but if your drop-in wasn’t intentional and you are apologetic, you probably won’t have to duke it out on the beach. [Don’t ask me why, but in my surfing experience, Brazilians are the most common drop-in rule breakers. They are notorious in this regard, or used to be, at least.]

But if you drop in on someone at Pipeline, you might be in for a drubbing, especially if you are not Hawaiian and you drop in on a local. Neither surfer in this video looks like a local. Red helmet dude is a white guy- I’m guessing Aussie, Californian or European, in that order. Let’s call him Cooper. I can’t tell where the shirtless surfer is from. He’s got the black hair and could be Asian but his face is pretty international- could be from anywhere. Let’s call him Raul. Here is the beginning of the wave:

Raul shouldn’t be on this wave. He is dropping in on Cooper. At this point, though, it’s too late for Raul to pull out; the wave is too steep for him to kick out off the back- if he tried that he’d go over the falls, and possibly right onto Cooper’s head. So both these surfers are committed. In other cases, once both surfers are on their feet and heading down the line, the drop-inner could recognize his error, especially if the inside guy yelled, and kick out over the shoulder a little further down, leaving the rest of the ride to the inside guy. It happens all the time, even on big days. Sunset Cliffs, San Diego: 6 to 10 foot faces and clean. Two guys take off on the left, the inside guy says, “Hey! Hey!” and the outside guy glides over the ledge and off the wave or maybe does a bottom turn and then kicks out. All fine and dandy as long as there’s enough wave left for inside guy to enjoy himself. But once you’re on your feet at Pipe, you either go for the wave, heading down the line, or go straight, letting the curl pass you and getting out ahead of the crashing lip- BOOM- so it doesn’t flatten you and break your board.

Pipeline is of course a tubing wave. It’s hard enough riding a tube with the wave to yourself. With two guys it’s near impossible unless both are pros. There’s a sweet spot you need to get into inside the tube and there’s really not enough room for two boards and bodies in that spot, even when the wave face is huge. Plus this wave is already notoriously dangerous. It might have the record for surfing deaths. The reef is shallow and surfers can get knocked out during a pummeling (hence Cooper’s helmet) or get sliced up on the coral and sharp rock, or pushed into and stuck in the reef and drown. Dropping in on someone compounds this danger and so is a huge no-no.

So when I saw the thumbnail, I thought, “Oh crap, the shirtless guy is going to take a beating on the beach.” A pro boxing match is one thing, but spontaneous violence turns my stomach, so I didn’t take the bait and click the thumbnail. But I returned to the video after a day out and clicked it. Oh man, it’s so beautiful you wonder if it’s AI. I don’t think so, nobody in the comments thought so.

Here was my commentary on the thumbnail this morning:

No, I don’t want to see a fistfight at Pipeline. But wait, maybe there’s another angle to this. Maybe it was somehow the dude on the inside that was at fault, and the guy on the shoulder is a nice fellow actually. Or maybe these two intend to fight, but talk it over, then hug and make up on the beach, aloha style with shaka and everything.

Well, I sort of called it. The drop in certainly wasn’t Cooper’s fault, but you’ll see that my other speculation was pretty true. Two striking things in the video- the after-wave reaction by both surfers, and also Cooper’s skill at negotiating this wave, in the tube, with Raul in his way. And by the way, it seems that Raul didn’t know Cooper was behind him until well into the tube. This is not uncommon at some breaks where the take off is so critical it takes all your concentration and effort to make the wave, and you sometimes miss that someone is inside of you on the same wave, even when you check. Sometimes you don’t even turn and check because you’ve said to yourself, “Nobody is going to catch this wave that deep, it’s impossible,” and then some hot shot who can handle deep, inside drops comes shooting out of the white water and now what’re you gonna do, kook?!

Click Watch on YouTube and check out the comments for a feel good smile and a couple laughs.

So good to see mercy and grace in the heaviest line up in the world.

2-per barrel, smart way to deal with super crowded lineups!

That went from thriller to love story in 20 seconds. Best movie this year. Props camera man

What a beautiful moment of joy.

Juuuuuusst the two of us…

It went from Point Break to Brokeback Mountain

Hey, I don’t want anyone to waste their precious time, but the longer video that that clip came from is just about the most beautiful collection of surfing shots I’ve seen on a video, ever. And it’s all from Pipeline and Backdoor (Same wave just the right, not the classic left [from surfer’s perspective, a right is when you are heading in the direction of your right hand, and vice versa. So a left, from the beach viewer perspective, is a wave peeling right. Got it? A regular foot means your right foot is in the rear, so a regular foot surfer surfs Pipeline (the left) backside, while a goofy footer, like Cooper and Raul here, surf Pipe frontside. I’m a goofy and prefer Pipe over Backdoor as Pipe is frontside for me (heh) and getting barreled backside is really hard, but the pros are comfortable either way.

Here is the long version of Pipeline, with ASMR music. Smell the roses, man. This year is going to be tough- we’ll be in the trenches soon enough!