The first term was coined by Bart, my tech-team leader. The second term in the subtitle is not new, but Bart figured we had to include it in the campaign platform, and I agree. Delegate Dan is an accurate description of my role in D.C. as simply a direct representative of the electorate, mandated and limited by the delegate model, honoring the popular vote. The other model is the trustee model. We elect a guy with a D or an R, trust him (ostensibly) to vote according to the wishes of the people, and then he goes to Washington and you know how that turns out.

Did you know that Montana was one of the first states to implement the public referendum? In 1906 the electorate here voted 6 to 1, passing an initiative to adopt a referendum law. And get this, one of the early referendums was to levy taxes on large, out-of-state mining interests. Sheep Creek Mine, anybody?

You could say that my platform is to referendumize everything. This is new in the context of how things are currently done in Washington, but it’s also old, in a way. The Founding Fathers were sent to Philadelphia with specific instructions on amending/improving/clarifying the Articles of Confederation. They were delegates, not trustees. You could say that even back then, they stepped outside of their boundaries as delegates and in essence became trustees. I won’t have that latitude; hence, Delegate Dan.

I can’t wait until the website and voting app are ready.

We are really close. They are both real good and you’ll like them. I need to have both going before I hit the pavement and pitch this idea to the public. They need to see our mechanism of polling/voting in action. It will be very clear when presented to them on this simple app, whether on phone, computer screen, or monitor. Unfortunately, or perhaps not, my team is compromised of amateurs, politically speaking. Senator Daines and the rest of the DC crowd have their paid campaign team. We have Ditch Valley volunteers. Maybe I’ll get a campaign chest after pitching the idea to enough people, and be able to pay my tech team, but for now Bart is full-time with his software company and Larry is attending software conventions around the country.

Here’s a short video of me showing the Saturday breakfast group our current web page, in beta mode. It will be on the net soon. I end by passing the pointer (a venetian blind stick) to Bart. He shows the current beta version of the voting app. I’ll put up an updated presentation of the app when the finished version is up- at this meeting the tech guys asked lots of questions about the beta and it took a while to get through Bart’s presentation, so I leave out the app part of the presentation. When we do a slicker, quicker showing of the app, I’ll feature it on an upcoming stack.

Incidentally, I don’t know man, maybe I need a beta-blocker pill or a shot of whiskey. As you’ll see in the video, I have lots of nervous energy and I can’t stand still. The other day Kenny said, “Did you know your jaw muscles are constantly moving?”

D-Yeah, I knew that. Can’t help it.

I have that thing with the bouncing leg too (restless leg syndrome?). It drove Brenda Simmons, cutest girl in the 7th grade class, crazy. She sat in front of me in social studies. I’d put my feet on the stabilizer bar of her desk chair and bounce away. Whattya gonna do?

Dan explains the system (7:36):