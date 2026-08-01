It was a month or two ago that I ran into a local conservative boomer, Ken Palmer, and his wife. He started to rail on the welfare state and all the government programs and handouts and what not, and I asked, “Could one argue that the US military is one humongous social-welfare program?”

“Absolutely!” said Palmer.

Hmm. As in, how a salute-the-flag and drop-the-bombs-type conservative might say, “Absolutely, but that’s a government program that’s worth it!” or how a paleoconservative, non-interventionist might say, “Absolutely, it’s another pork project and our military is too bloated and largely unnecessary”?

Our conversation was already coming to a close. I didn’t have the time to ask whether our military and foreign policy represented the ideals of the founding fathers, or whether he thought that 721 US bases around the globe were necessary and whether we were acting like an imperial power, not a republic, and shouldn’t we mind our own business. And hey, furthermore, come to think of it, if we are going to be good socialists and do so much tax and spend anyway why not spend it on a good train system like Japan, or half-decent health care for all, or perfectly maintained roads, bridges and tunnels like Switzerland and Norway, or good schools, etc. No, I didn’t ask any of that; I was happy enough that he recognized our military as a welfare program. We parted amicably.

It’s remarkable how many people despise government, taxes, and spending and rail on people who live off of government largesse, and yet love the military, which is a hugely expensive and bloated government (not free market) program, fed by taxes and supporting millions of government-dependent Americans.

-Look Shumway, we’d all be speaking German if not for…

-Oh, cap it, will ya? Mr. conservative Palmer above would probably agree that the greatest threat to our nation comes from within, not from foreign belligerents; our national security hasn’t been threatened since 1812, and some historians say we brought that one on ourselves too.

Joe Sobran said that every war since the Mexican-American war was sold to the public on lies. He said a young Congressman named Lincoln made a mistake that taught him an early lesson which served him well in later years when it was his turn to rally the Union into war. After President James Polk claimed that Mexico had "invaded our territory and shed American blood upon American soil," Lincoln introduced the "Spot Resolutions," a series of eight interrogatories demanding Polk specify the exact location ("the particular spot") where American blood was first shed. Polk never answered Lincoln and the Congress ignored him. Lesson learned- you don’t question the government when they’re trying to start, or engage in a war. Lincoln was merely ignored; those in the North who questioned the legitimacy of the Civil War, after Lincoln became president, met a much harsher fate. How Trump & Co. must lust after Lincoln’s dictatorial, wartime presidential power to stifle and lock up dissent.

“So, let me just say, three-and-a-half years from now… if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections. Oh, that’s good.”

By the way the saying which constitutes the title and subtitle of the article is also from Joe Sobran.

“Conservatives don’t mind big government as long as it’s shooting someone.”

Joseph Sobran. 1946-2010

I used to read selected articles from Sobran’s online magazine. I found out about him on Lew Rockwell’s site, where they republished dozens of his articles. Here are a couple of great Sobran quotes:

If you want government to intervene domestically, you’re a liberal.

If you want government to intervene overseas, you’re a conservative.

If you want government to intervene everywhere, you’re a moderate.

If you don’t want government to intervene anywhere, you’re an extremist.

“Need” now means wanting someone else’s money.

“Greed” now means wanting to keep your own.

“Compassion” is when a politician arranges the transfer.

Leon Bollinger recently lent me a book that is a collection of Joe Sobran essays called Subtracting Christianity.

Oh man, they really don’t want you reading this book! Look at the price on Amazon! I’d better get this back to Leon in good shape!

They are excellent articles and I plan on reading aloud one or two here on my stack. In fact, that was going to be the finishing touch to this stack, but I found something even better: A 2004 interview of Sobran on the Scott Horton show. Scott is now a big shot interviewee in his own right, appearing on Tucker, Candace, Piers, and Joe’s show.

Scott Horton interviews Joe Sobran. December, 2004 (47 min.)

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