DW Shumway

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The Real Mary Rose's avatar
The Real Mary Rose
2d

Thank you for addressing what you meant by the Kunstler paradigm. I haven't read him for awhile, but I read him consistently for a few years. Turns out, he was wrong about solar, the end of suburbs, and Trump... among other stuff. And OF COURSE, ISRAEL. I stopped reading him shortly after Trump got elected because he went off the deep-end. YOu are spot on about him, and he has an agenda. Watch out for Derek Broze, he's also got an agenda... he is in denial about the digital feudalism happening in Mexico. In any case, this is why I hardly read or watch anyone any more. I do like your coverage and I'm with you on most stuff. Including that i agree with the wokies about no war with Iran, and exposing ALL the Epstein stuff.

This is why we are independents.

Naomi Wolf is a wolf in sheep's clothing. I couldn't agree more. These clowns are supporting Trump after he's proven to be a disaster. He declared he destroyed Iran's nuclear program LAST YEAR but suddenly they're a threat again right when the Epstein stuff is picking up speed?

Sure, Jan.

And yes I liked your walk & talk. Thank you!

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Psimon's avatar
Psimon
17h

The No Kings protests, is it true that it had support from Walmart? Radical eh?

Also, I heard another say that there were no demands being made. Not stop the war, no demands that ICE be reigned in etc. Just Trump hatred. So it seems to me like a sink for discontent more than anything else.

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