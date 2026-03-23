The place where I wrote yesterday’s stack was a little coffee spot next to Flathead Lake in the town of, you guessed it, Lakeside. I’m always hoping for interesting interactions at the coffee shop; usually I make my own coffee- you know when you find the right beans and you learn to brew it just right, you figure, “why bother paying 4 bucks for a cup of today’s regular drip when I’ve created the perfect cup by myself?” (I’m too cheap for the $5 cappuccino- and too impatient to wait). So it’s for the possibility of an interesting chat that I go to the coffee place. (what’s the right word? coffee shop sounds like a greasy-spoon restaurant with Flo waiting on you, coffee house just sounds weird.)

The first interlocutor was a guy who asked me if I didn’t mind if he raised the blinds. I was all for it- the window behind his seat faced east and the light of the sparkling lake brightened up the somewhat dim room. My conversation with window man lasted until I asked, “So what do you do in Missoula?”

-Excuse me?

-What kind of work do you do in Missoula?

-I do a variety of things.

Usually people as seemingly friendly as this guy want to talk your ear off about their job, on the way to telling you about their kids, their home town and hobbies, but by the tone of his answer and hint of finality in his voice, I could tell I’d hit the conversation end button with the employment question. No matter, I had writing to do.

Soon a group of four came in and sat at the double table next to me. The young guy next to me, Jacob, was the full-time director of education at the Bible camp just down the road. The woman diagonal from him, call her Barbara, was about my age- probably retired but staying busy with travel and causes (just like me, except for her figuring out the retired part). When Barbara asked Josh about his relatively new job at the retreat, he said it was very rewarding and that his 4-summers experience as the lakeside activities coordinator prepared him well for the new job. Barbara said, “Well that’s great,” in the way that financially successful people who somehow found themselves face to face with me in a social setting back in San Diego used to say stuff like, “Well, it’s nice that you’ve chosen this and are there making a difference,” after I told them I was a school teacher in the barrio and not making four times my salary like their younger-than-me sons Jason and Trevor. The woman to the man’s right, Brianna, I took to be a younger friend of the activist retiree. Across from the man was perhaps his girlfriend, call her Maggie. She was the most talkative and when the conversation got to gossip, she went on a roll. The conversation was a bit off-color, considering there was a guy employed as a man of God, sort of, in their group.

“And then Deanna Sue says she’s taken up VAPING! Nicotine vaping! And of course she’s still drinking like a fish. I mean like three strong mixed drinks every afternoon! Yeah, the Deanna Sue that is constantly harping on everyone about their bad habits. THAT Deanna Sue!”

Later Maggie and Brianna were dumping on some guy that had a reputation for unfriendliness. Brianna said, “If they were looking for a hangman at Mother Theresa’s execution, Bill would be first to volunteer!”

Maggie cackled at that. Jacob and Barbara smiled but didn’t laugh aloud. You could tell that Barbara was sharp; she spoke in measured tones, and took it easy on the gossiping.

I really wanted to talk to this group because retired Barbara was involved in a signature-gathering campaign to get a referendum on the upcoming election ballot, just like I’m pretending to go around the state, single-handedly getting 13,400 signatures for my senatorial campaign. My opening line stunned all of them, especially Maggie.

D- Um, sorry to barge into your conversation, but…

Barbara- Oh, we’re so loud you couldn’t help hearing everything!

They all laughed, realizing how loud they’d been.

Maggie- Oh my gosh. Don’t pay attention to us!

D- Well, the Mother Theresa joke did seem a bit…

Again they all laughed. Then I said it: “Yes, well, I’m a friend of Deanna Sue and I just wanted to say…”

Stunned silence and you should have seen Maggie’s face! I didn’t want her to suffer too long, so I smiled and told her I have no idea who Deanna Sue is. They all had a hearty laugh, and hopefully Maggie will be a bit more careful about gossip.

quick thought: Does this blog post also consist of gossip? Is reporting on a group of gossips also gossip? Or how about this, when your church congregation (people who sincerely seek the truth, not those ‘Christian’ pretenders) talks about other churches that don’t really follow Christ but simply engage in Churchianity, is that a form of gossip? just askin’

Then I told them about my senate campaign and the voting app, and they were all interested. I didn’t whip out the smart phone to show them the app, but I directed them toward the easy-to-remember website.

Coffee conversation #2 took place this morning in Whitefish.

I sat down to type out my report on yesterday’s visit to Liberty Fellowship, and Pastor Chuck Baldwin’s fiery sermon (Phwewboy- wait’ll you hear it!), but I ended up in another coffee-house chat with a couple Whitefishians.

I should present the conversation in polished form, but it’s sunny and beautiful and I have to get to the corner of 4th and Main to collect signatures a trailhead to take advantage of this weather and go on a hike, so here’s a short version.

Millenials Lucas and Wallace are tech guys working in media. Well-educated and well-spoken, they were first talking about a business venture they’d teamed up for, but then moved into politics. I made my move.

When I got to the part in my spiel about “Now understandably, a pure democracy has its dangers, as Plato pointed out,” Lucas jumped in and said, “No worries there- we’re so far from anything resembling democracy!”

Right! So here I was with a couple Whitefish, Bernie-bro, goodthink Libs, who nevertheless agreed with my friends on the ‘right’, that this government doesn’t come close to representing us. I told them about the platform and the app, and they showed interest. Turns out they had plenty of political experience themselves, especially Wallace. He was campaign director for his dad, who ran against Greg Gianforte for US House of Representatives, and nearly beat him! We talked about Gianforte’s body slamming the reporter incident.

Dan- I guess that didn’t hurt him in the election.

Lucas- Didn’t matter; by that time the mail-in ballots were already in and Gianforte already won.

The body slam was good copy, though. Even Trump weighed in:

Dan- What is it with Montana’s obsession with tough-guy candidates? It seems like you have to be a navy seal around here or at least body slam a reporter or two.

Lucas- Yeah, actually a bunch of people may have voted for Gianforte because of that incident. In fact, I ran into a guy at the polling center the next day who said he wasn’t going to vote, but the body slam brought him in. He said he’d vote any day for a guy who would do that.

Dan- I wouldn’t want to upset Gianforte, or Sheahy, for that matter.

Wallace- Oh, man. You do not want to upset Sheahy!

He left out the or he’ll break your arm part.

We talked more about politics, but I only got in a couple words edgewise about my campaign. Lucas said something about Bernie, and Wallace said something about bisexual-transgender-Missoulean-state congressperson-‘woman’ Zooey Zephyr. “She got a ton of support from across the country. All kinds of people wrote in to get on that train and offer support. Then she went and gave all those names to the Democrat committee, and nothing happened.”

You see, true MAGA will never happen with the current lot of Republicans (including the executive leadership of course) and true populist reforms and programs will never happen with the current lot of Democrats. I mentioned how the Democrat leadership, with their total hold on power, crushed attempts at basic public healthcare in Oregon and California, of all places. Lucas and Wallace knew about the California stuff but were unaware that such a program was on the verge of implementation in Oregon. I believe both attempts were crushed by the medical lobby. You can have socialism in the form of a bloated, massive and massively unnecessary military, but you can’t get your broken leg fixed without breaking the bank, ‘cause socialism!

Except for the super rich, and delusional, nobody is getting what they want out of either party. Oh, and Satan- he’s getting his wars and rumors of wars.

I sensed interest, but didn’t get the sense that either the Lakeside group or the Whitefish group were jazzed enough by the voting-app senate campaign to want to help. Contrast that with the congregant at Liberty Fellowship who right after learning about my campaign and platform offered help with canvassing for signatures! “You just let me know, Dan!” That’s who I need on my team!

The Lakeside and Whitefish folks had other fish to fry and although they were quite friendly and seemed supportive, they probably dismissed my efforts as quixotic, unlike my readers here at Substack who know for certain that I could be a contenda.

Next post: Bellum Baldwin