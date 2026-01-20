DW Shumway

Edward Hunt
5h

If I lived in MT I would vote for you. Also I go to Japan 2-3 times a year and would love to meet up with your "outlier" colleagues over there if the opportunity ever presented itself! I know when I went in 2023 for the first time I sought out a bar in Shimokitazawa called Good Heavens owned by a British covid skeptic. was a great place!

Base Honolulu Haole's avatar
Base Honolulu Haole
14h

I myself would be a bit worried about reflecting the mind of the public on all occasions. The people taken collectively are like a woman: they always reserve to themselves the right to change their mind. Still l think you make a very good point: it's hard to imagine "the people" as flawed as they are as the authors of the corrupt system that dominates us. The authors of our present fallen state are the organized minorities that have set us collectively down the primrose path to destruction. When more closely considering these minorities one can't help but note how closely they resemble those Russian dolls 🪆 with one doll nestled inside another. Remove that center doll and all would be sweetness and light. Having said my piece, I endorse your candidacy for the senatorial seat of Montana. You offer a refreshing and new approach. As no promises will be made none can be broken. May the cacophony of the public's voice harmonize in your mind ✨️. 🤠🤙

