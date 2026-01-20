WAIKIKI- Tuesday, Jan. 20, 04:30

I actually got up at 3 and had a walk around town. The fancy Ala Moana looked cool with the lobby all lit up and nobody to be seen. If the Shining were filmed in Waikiki, they’d do it here.

There are some 24/7 businesses in Waikiki; everyone who comes here has at least a little jeg lag. The McDonald’s is open all night, as well as a variety store called Don Quixote from Japan, down by the Ala Moana shopping center. I passed some fellow can’t-sleepers on the sidewalks next to the beach. Young American couple, local ne’er do wells, sidewalk homeless (sleeping actually), drunk tourists. A guy with t-shirt, ball cap and gut said, “Where’s a bar that’s open now?”

-I don’t know.

-Where you from?

-Seattle.

-Seattle!!

-Yep

-Crazy shit in Seattle, man! Your whole world is falling apart!

-Where are you from?

-Milwaukee.

-Things aren’t falling apart in Milwaukee?

-Oh no, man!

I told him about my stop in Milwaukee last year. We agreed the beach community along lake Michigan was posh. He was a friendly dude, like most Wisconsinites. “All right man, my name’s Ray.”

-I’m Dan.

-You take care, Dan.

Off went Ray to find that bar.

I passed a few homeless too. One fat, local white lady in a big dress that you see Hawaiian don’t mess with mamas wearing, sitting on the sidewalk, leaning back against the front entrance to some store, legs splayed, wouldn’t get up and move out, after the request of the nearby hotel staff, a couple Polynesian-looking guys in floral shirts. An ambulance came and two young EMT women came out to sort things out. As they approached fatty they put on their rubber gloves and started talking nicely to the lady. I walked about another half mile down the street and a cop car came racing around the corner, laying down rubber, lights on and siren blasting at the intersections. Wow- crime in progress at 3:30 am! Turns out they were responding to I-ain’t-movin’ fatty. By the time I passed that scene going the other way, the Phillipino-ish cops weren’t having any more luck than the lobby Polynesians or the blonde EMT nursing-school girls. Fatty wasn’t going to budge. Better bring a Kubota.

Last Saturday night I met up with four illuminary-Substackers from the Tokyo dissident scene. First there was a movie at a small, independent theatre. Lots of different films were featured daily.

Props to the gutsy owner who featured counter-narrative documentaries. First you bring them in with the obscure foreign films, then offer a couple Jarmusch movies for the cool set, then hit those arthouse culture-vultures with some truly meaningful stuff.

-(high voice) Hey, Jim Jarmusch movies are meaningful!

-We’re in a war here, friend. It’s time you joined.

This theatre was on the right side of the plandemic hoax:

Here’s the movie I was supposed to see:

It was called Hippocrates’ Blind spot; it was all about the clot shot and all the injuries, sickness and death it’s caused. I ended up missing it because I was running late after visiting friends in Shizuoka and Yokohama. Friendly Psimon waited for me at the station and said, “You know we could just grab a bite and a beer and skip the movie.”

Both of us have already studied the issue and this movie would be preaching to the choir for us, so we met Steve and Chieko at the theatre after it was done. Then we went out to meet the other three Substackers at a Persian restaurant. It was good to meet a couple of these guys for the first time. Plus it’s always good to meet like-minded folks amidst all the general insanity, but honestly, I was a bit disappointed. I had really wanted to talk about the current madness, but we spent much time rehashing the insanity of the plandemic. That’s not a dead horse, mind you, the fence sitters and normies still must be spoken to, but there were no fence-sitters at the table, and I wanted more recent meat. Add to this the fact that it was more of a dinner-show deal, with a Santur player (Persian hammered dulcimer) and an exotic-ish Japanese belly dancer. Plus the obligatory group participation dance. Mieko, in her sultry dress and fluttering red-chiffon veil, tapped me on the shoulder to join in, but I just smiled and did a little hand thing she was doing from my seat, and stayed put.

Luckily, the next day there was a bit more substance at a coffee meet-up I had with Steve Martin and Emmanuel Pastreich. Steve’s a regular substacker, but usually not as an article writer, but as a commenter extraordinaire. Pastreich is an American with Hungarian ancestry who speaks fluent Japanese and Korean, and ran for President of the US in 2020 and ‘24.. He’s running again in 2028! Here is his substack.

There were some interesting it’s a small world coincidences. Pastreich and my grandfather Hansen both got their first degrees at U. of Illinois and they both taught at Yale. I asked where he was from originally.

P-I was born in Nashville.

D-I went to Nashville last winter!

P- It’s nice town. I like it.

D- The Vanderbilt campus is pretty.

P-I was born at Vanderbilt!

On the way to the coffee shop I’d temporarily forgotten Emmanuel’s last name. “Emmanuel. Emmanuel. Hmm. Emmanuel…Goldstien?” I remembered his name soon enough, but I chuckled a little to myself when we met- he could be a cross between Emmanuel Goldstien and the lead guitarist for Cheap Trick, with his smart attire plus quirky ball cap.

Pastreich is a sharp dude and funny too. We discussed the plandemic a little bit, like the night before, but we covered a lot of stuff happening recently, and all the Trump madness. I’m going to look into his presidency.

-He’ll never win, DW.

-Who cares, he’s got something to say.

We talked a bit about his books and his presidential campaign, and then I mentioned that I had an idea that popped into my head just the day before. I said I’d checked the Montana midterm elections and Steve Daines, the Republican senator, was up for re-election. I said that on a lark I checked out who was running against him in the primaries, and which Democrats had submitted their candidacy for the right to challenge him in the general. I said, “Right now, the only guy challenging him in the Primary is some obscure name from a native-Amerian tribe near Billings or something.

Pastreich- You should run!

Martin- Yeah. Why not?

DW- You guys wanna hear my platform?

P and M nodded. I said, “Well, it’s actually very simple. Essentially, there is no platform. I will simply act according to the wishes of Montana citizens. You could ask me how I would vote on an expected upcoming resolution or bill, for example, or try to find out my stance on a hot-button political issue, but in all cases I would just answer, “I don’t know, depends on what Montanans want.”

Emmanuel appeared to see where this was going and nodded, as if to say, hmm, you may have something here. (At least that’s what I was hoping his expression was saying.)

D- You see our nation was ostensibly set up as a republic, or a quasi democracy. The people would elect a local representative that they hoped they could trust, and then he trundled off on a horse on a two-week trip to Washington where they hoped he would act in their interest. Maybe he did, maybe he didn’t but now we all know that congressmen vote according to their own interests and the interests of their donors, and maybe throw out a few bones to the constituency at election time to keep getting elected. It’s all rotten.

“My idea is this: Since we have the technology to get immediate feedback from constituents 24/7, there could be public referenda on any and all issues coming before their senator in Washington. In other words, he would be bound by their wishes the whole way. No going against the will of the people of his state. No voting or activism on behalf of DC lobbyists and donors. Everything put before the Montana electorate first! It would be the first example of truly representative government! It would be like direct democra…

“Democracy?” said Steve, “Let me say a little about Democracy. When Aristotle and Plato…”

Steve went on for a bit on the dangers of democracy. I was ready for this. I let him go on for a while and said, “Steve, I hear you! I agree with you 100% that the mob will vote for their own eventual destruction. I’m not a great fan of democracy; I’m just saying we have a crisis situation in our country and the cabal running things now is destroying us, and in fact it’s designed to destroy us. I’m not saying democracy is the ultimate anwer; I’m just say that anything is better than the corrupt oligarchy ruining the nation. Or to put it another way, flawed as they may be, the citizens of Montana can’t be nearly as bad as the neo-cons, the neo-libs, the current Democrat and Republican party, the whole lobbying environment and everything else about this corrupt political system crushing us. Do you think Montanans want another war, in Venezuela and Cuba of all places? Do you think Montanans will believe that a violent take-over of Greenland! for crying out loud, will benefit them any? Do you think they want banks to be bailed out while Americans suffer crushing debt? Are Montanans in favor of every globalist initiative that DC is for, or do they stand more for sovereignty and constitutional rights, relatively speaking at least?

Emmanuel repeated, “Yeah, you should run. I’ll endorse you.”

Then Steve agreed. He agreed so much that he got up and paid the bill. As we left he said, “All right you guys, you just got your first campaign contributions for ‘26 and ‘28.”

It’s a slippery slope. Now I’m beholden to my donors!