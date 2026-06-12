In case you don’t know about the recent NIH smuggling incident at Detroit Airport and the connection to Rocky Mountain Labs here in the Bitterroot Valley,

here is a quick rundown from a DOJ press release:

Click the above screenshot to read the whole press release.

This was national news and the Ravalli county commissioners here decided to hold a meeting yesterday where the director of the Rocky Mountain Labs and his assistant could speak to the public and field questions on the matter. My questions to the director were essentially:

Did you know what was going on? Were the scientists allowed back into the lab after the incident? Did you talk to Dr. Munster after the incident? With bio-labs all over the world, run by either the US or our allies, why do we need to import dangerous pathogens into the country? Is there a mechanism for alerting the public when potentially dangerous accidents or breaches of protocol (like smuggling at the border) occur?

You can watch the clip below and determine for yourself whether or not my questions were answered by Dr. Marshall Bloom and his assistant, Commander Megan Brose.

My thoughts:

The Lab director and his assistant were there to assure the public that nothing untoward happens at Rocky Mountain Labs (RML) and it is a wonderful asset for the valley and country and upholds the highest safety standards. As for the incident in Detroit, well, we can’t say anything and we’ll let our rock-solid and fair justice system handle that.

Many people in the audience were supportive of the lab and didn’t seem at all concerned about the smuggling incident. I think this is part of the left/right divide. Whatever happened in Africa/Detroit/at RML is less important than opposing the Trumpian yahoos that come down to complain about the guvmint. Anti-Lab equals right-wing retardation and Pro-Lab means pro Science!

The uncomfortable seriousness of the issues that kept creeping up was offset by injecting humor and a ‘fun’ atmosphere into the proceedings.

I haven’t studied the issue enough to claim that RML is a major part of the covid scam and helped create and spread the 2020 SARS-CoV-2 virus. But we may as well just trust these folks.

On the county webpage you find the entire video of the meeting. Click this link and go to Board of Health Meeting 06-10-2026 and click video.

Here are some interesting still and video highlights:

The speakers and the attendees:

As Commander Brose gives us all a safety protocols lecture (a nice filibuster before public question period), local activist Peter Steele, standing next to right-side window, holds up a poster reminding the camera and commissioners why we’re here- to talk about Dr. Vincent Munster, his association with the lab and the smuggling incident in Detroit. Stan Delaney and I, with our USS Liberty hats to mark the anniversary, are in front of Peter, taking notes.

Commander Brose emphasizes that safety redundancy is paramount at the Lab. Not one, not two, but count ‘em three layers of gloves are standard protocol at a BSL 4 lab, so quit worrying about contagion-smuggling at the airport, fcol! (25 sec.):

Dig that vocal fry!

The one, awe-shucks commissioner who seemed to be there in his role to defend the lab and throw the director a bunch of knock-it-out-of-the-park softballs, tries to minimize but pesky, head-commissioner Burrows, reminds us of the seriousness of the incident (2 min.):

Later, Burrows again cautions what appears to be a minimizing of the incident. “For God’s sake this is a big deal!” (1 min.):

After Commish Burrows restores an air of gravity to the proceedings, Commish Awe Shucks lightens things up with the orange sneakers gambit (1 min.):

Though I’m thoroughly enjoying the hijinks humor and church laughs, I nevertheless attempt a return to seriousness and ask my questions (4 min.):

Peter Steele and others make important points and ask serious questions. The public Q and A is almost at an end, but then an avuncular, sympathetic character gets up to reassure us that all is well with Director Bloom at the helm. And why not throw in a little more Today’s Chuckle humor, with some off-color language, to end on a positive note! (1 min.):

Be cheerful, folks- we’re in good hands!