Sloan Youngblood is one of my very-appreciated supporter-friends. His and others’ generosity allows me to live here in my home away from home: more-expensive-than-you’d-think Western Montana. He handed me a new t-shirt at church last Sunday. “I ordered XXL but this shirt is not XXL; I thought you might be able to use it,” said Sloan.

At first I thought, “OK, what’s the message here?” but I soon guessed that it meant that the wearer has a real job involving manual labor, making an honest buck. Sloan is a hard-working trucker so the message fits. Ten years ago I would have felt embarrassed to wear such a shirt, as I had the cushiest job south of the arctic circle back in Japan. My days consisted of a pleasant 11k bike ride along the river to the station, a 25-minute ride on the bullet train, a 15 minute walk through town and lovely castle park and then 8 1/2 leisurely hours at St. James Tomonaga Girls High School, with an average of just 3, 45-minute periods of teaching time per day. Between classes I could do just about anything; and for me that meant lots of internet and reading time, getting the lowdown on what’s really going on, punctuated by breaks with beautiful, up-close views of snow-capped Mt. Fuji. The girls were well-behaved, and sharp in their Catholic-school uniforms, and we three American teachers had real teaching licenses so we were fully running our English classes, not ‘assisting’ a Japanese teacher in the room. Summer vacations were almost 6 weeks long for us foreign teachers- an unheard of luxury for Japanese teachers. Two years ago St. James invited me back, and I declined! At the time I was figuring I’d make something of myself here in Montana. I’d achieve success, come back to Japan confident and reconquer the heart of my long-suffering, DW-fatigued, Japanese wife, and we’d live happily till the end of our days, alternating between both countries according to our whim, with many grandchildren of all stripes on both sides of the Pacific- maybe a couple halflings like our own kids, and the other two dozen would be Japanese quadroons and Anglo-Saxon quadroons too. I would go to the park with a 3/4 whitey grandkid, and a 3/4 Japper too. People would say, “Your blue-eyed granddaughter is so cute, and so is this Asian kid you’ve kidnapped.”

Yes, life would be different if I re-took that old job. Don’t tell my wife I turned it down. Honestly, if I could talk to my November, 2023 self, when Martin Brown emailed me the news that Tanaka-sensei, head of the English department, wanted me back, I might say, “Take the job, Shumway. You’re pretty good at managing your free time for fun and kla.tv and what not, but let a responsible party direct your career and serious side of life, like they do in Japan- you haven’t got the chops.”

Yeah, I probably should have taken the money, as they say.

Nevermind that, though! Here I am and here I must persevere!

On the plus side, with all the algae, muck and goo lodged behind my fingernails, I can proudly wear the t-shirt that Sloan gave me! Except for the assault on nature that turning a bog into a lake requires, and the unknown source of the wealth of some of our customers, I guess the money I get every two weeks is clean. Of course another plus is all the great people I’ve befriended here. So many crazy, wonderful folks I would never have met if I’d decided to return to career sanity!

Speaking of clean and dirty money, there was a curious incident at that church service. It was yet another incident of “God told me….” that has me scratching my head.

Patricia Duncan was in attendance. Hardly a consistent congregant under normal circumstances, I was surprised to see her after so long- the last time she appeared could easily have been over a year ago. When someone goes AWOL for that long you figure it was probably something said during the last sermon attended and off goes the expert-amateur-theologian in a huff, church shopping elsewhere, as us low-church Protestants are fond of doing. Thankfully, there are many options here in the valley for the doctrinally demanding.

During the opening songs ‘Tricia’ was getting into the mood. From her preferred position in the back of the church, she raised her hands up while singing along, and clapped the beat for a couple numbers. When prayer time came, she had a request. She was sitting on one of the heavy pews in back that Pastor John and Miss Lorraine decided to keep when they removed the rest of them to make way for the easily movable, rectangular plastic tables. I craned my neck to look back at her and hear her petition.

“I’ve been unemployed since 2022, and it’s been driving me nuts not having work, but now I am just about to interview for a job!”

That set the tone for a very supportive congregation. Smiles and well-wishers all around. Tricia told us how her experience with management, and hierarchies and administration and research made her a good fit for this job. Her organizational and people skills would come in very handy. It would just be a matter of the personnel dept. at this company recognizing her value. “I really don’t want to overstate my abilities. I want to be totally honest with these people so there’s no misunderstanding about who they’re hiring. That said I think I have important experience in these types of settings and I know I could be a positive presence with the Sheep Creek Mine company that’s going to set up an office in the valley.

“Wait, whut?” was my thought, and probably others were thinking similarly, but Tricia was doing a good job of keeping things moving. “I’ve been asking God about this and the last time I asked him I opened my Bible straight to a passage in Isaiah which totally gave me His answer. Then the same happened in Jeremiah.”

With that, Tricia had done a very good job of throwing in the name of the company as sort of a semi-relevant aside, then getting on to the evidence of God’s approval and her subsequent confidence and joy and righteousness of her decision to pursue this job.

At least three people prayed for Tricia. Miss Lorraine asked her if she’d like to share the relevant Old Testament passages she’d serendipitously, or miraculously turned to. I can’t remember which passage it was, but Tricia had it at the ready. Maybe it was Isaiah 30:21:

And thine ears shall hear a word behind thee, saying, This is the way, walk ye in it, when ye turn to the right hand, and when ye turn to the left.

As usual, ambivalent me didn’t know exactly what to make of this. I mean, if you were auditioning for a part or interviewing for a job and randomly opened the Good Book for inspiration and voila, you saw, THIS IS THE WAY just as the sun rays broke through the thunder clouds, I wouldn’t blame you for taking that encouragement and running with it.

Stan Delaney missed the first time Tricia mentioned the Sheep Creek Mine and offered a prayer. He added, “Tricia, you should keep in mind that we often undersell ourselves. You could have just the skills and expertise this job needs, and you shouldn’t hesitate to tell them.” When Tricia mentioned the mine company a second time Stan did a double take and he had to add to his prayer a memorized Bible verse from Proverbs, “A person will choose their path but God will guide his steps.” As if to say, God will lead you, oh faithful one, to or away from this job according to his desires for you.

What Tricia had said the second time, with a roll of her eyes, was, “Believe me, when I tell my friends they are like, “You’re going to work for the SHEEP CREEK MINE?!” Tricia said this in a way that says, “Look, I know- I get it, complainers are gonna complain - but between you and me, they don’t get that I’m going there to do good!”

To my readers outside the Bitterroot, you’ll remember I’ve done some work on the fight against the mine. I’ve interviewed Patrick Ramsey, who is spearheading the resistance to the proposed mine, and has a slam dunk case against it (I just realized that I actually created a Youtube account for BBR a couple years ago. I never do anything with it or promote it, figuring it’s Youtube and they’ll can me just when I start getting subscribers. The interview is on a two-year old Substack post but I also found the interview on my unknown Youtube account here). Tricia keeps up with everything shady going on in local and national government. We are both level-five conspiracy theorists; in fact she outdoes me; sometimes I have to tip my tin foil hat to her for her knowledge of things conspiratorial and esoteric. (And sometimes she’s so way off in woo-woo land I don’t know whether to compliment her on her knowledge or run for the hills.)

Because of all this, I was surprised about her decision to apply for the job. I didn’t say a prayer for her- and honestly I didn’t much have my heart in it when others prayed. I was on the cusp of saying, “Patricia, hang on a second. Why are you going to work for the Sheep Creek Mine?” but like you do before you commit to asking such a question, you ask yourself if you missed something- if there’s a good reason for her pursuing the job, that should be obvious or at least implied. Maybe she’d be a provocateur; a mole; a subversive. Maybe this was a great thing! An opportunity. A chance to get one of ours in there!

Patricia Duncan, brave Bitterroot Whistleblower, blows the lid right off the Sheep Creek Mine Operation! Canadian Shell company throws in the towel and the project appears DOA. Fish, birds and bears celebrate!

With that possibility in mind, I kept my peace, until after service when I approached Tricia in the foyer. I opened with an issue I knew she’d slay like the first-rate truther she sometimes is. I’d been reading a long article on unz.com about the modern banking history of the Catholic Church. Oh, yeah, said her expression. She knew a lot about that juicy stuff. I got a two-minute education on extra dirt that the article didn’t mention.

Then I asked the question. “So you’re really going to work for the Sheep Creek Mine?”

-Yes. If they hire me.

-But wait, hasn’t it been determined, pretty convincingly, that that mine could really damage the ecosystem of the valley?

Obviously Tricia had dealt with this question before. She went into an incomprehensible rant about the public misunderstanding of what’s really going on. She talked about bureaucracy, mismanagement, public ignorance and all kinds of stuff.

-Hang on, are you claiming that this mine is not a threat to the waters of the valley. I mean, there’s plenty of historical evidence of…

-Oh, please, comparing modern, efficient mining procedures with some historical cases from 70 years ago…

-I’m talking recent history. Any history, really, of mining operations. Stuff long ago and stuff from the present day. It’s pretty clear that a mining operation will come in, make their money, destroy the environment and leave. I mean look at all the super-fund sites around the country. Look at the pit mine in Butte, consider…

-Oh, come on. I get this all the time. This is NOT about pollution. It’s about mismanagement and bureaucratic procedure and misunderstandings and…..

(I can’t remember the rest- these are paraphrases, not exact quotes.)

-But Tricia. What if there’s just a potential for damage to the environment? This valley’s prosperity is dependent on its reputation. We’re mainly farming and tourism. If there’s even a chance that the mine could damage the ecology of the valley, or even damage our reputation, is it worth it? Is it worth a few jobs?

With this her defensiveness reached higher levels. “Oh, my god. Do I have to hear another ignorant point of view from someone who ‘doesn’t want it in my back yard!!!’ I mean, that is so selfish!”

-Yeah, that’s right-it is selfish. We all act out of selfishness. Sometimes the selfishness makes total sense. Other times it’s not good for others. In this case, I’m glad people are selfish about wanting a clean environment around their house and community. I selfishly don’t want a polluted river and creeks. I share this selfishness with about 99.9% of the population of the valley!



She went on about public ignorance and corruption and what not. I stopped her with a simple question. “Tricia, if the Sheep Creek Mine weren’t built and didn’t exist, could it damage the ecology of the valley?”

-Look, I WILL NOT HAVE THIS DISCUSSION IN A CHURCH. WHY DO YOU THINK YOU HAVE TO INTERROGATE ME?

-I’m trying to figure out why you’re going for this job. And I guess I’d like to help you reconsider.

With that she stormed toward the door. Again she bellowed, “I’m not having this discussion!”

I thought I’d throw out a parting shot that she’d really appreciate. “Well, at the least, don’t let the money guide your decision!”

SLAM

Upon later reflection, I asked myself about Patricia’s decision to bring this issue to the congregation. Certainly a group prayer couldn’t hurt her chances at the interview, so there’s that. But I think she also needed a little confirmation, to drown out that tiny, nagging voice way down deep. Her friends were questioning her decision to sign on to something so obviously wrong, in their minds. “Maybe these rubes at Ditch Valley Hosanna Fellowship would support me,” sez Tricia, “I need the validation!”

On that you err, Ms. Duncan. We may be a bunch of Praise-the-Lord! rustics, but we keep an eye on what’s going on around town. Someone here could very-well interrogate you on your decision to sign on the Devil’s dotted line. Not just because we don’t want that damned mine in our valley, but because we care for your ETERNAL SOUL!!

The second thing I reflected on was again, my surprise at such an anti-establishment, dissident, fellow traveler choosing this form of work. It seemed very uncharacteristic and illogical. And her reaction to my inquiry was more than a bit over the top. Why so defensive? Why all the anger and vitriol if you are in the right? I chuckled as I remembered an incident with Trudy, a colleague of mine at my first job in Japan. Australian Trudy was a well-read, talkative, rather intelligent fellow teacher at CBESC, Centrum Business English School, in Shizuoka City. Like fellow-blonde Patricia, Trudy could tell you what’s really going on in the world. She knew the score about all the dirty stuff in politics and history. Trudy made it her business to remain aloof and not let the corruption affect her life; she was above the average schlub who let himself be tainted by the darkness. One day I was in the office and there was a commotion involving Trudy and one of the secretaries. Trudy was soon going to leave Japan permanently and return to her hometown in Tasmania. Gentle Kana, who was most often tasked with dealing with teacher problems, was calmly explaining to Trudy the fact that the city library had been contacting the CBESC office, trying to reach Trudy, because she had a book that was overdue and needed to be returned or replaced. “So,” said Kana, “It’s a book called Flora and Fauna on the Island of Shikoku, correct?”

Trudy- Yes. It’s a very expensive reference book, and the library wants me to pay for it.

That made my ears perk up; up till then I was just minding my business, planning my evening classes. I looked over at Otonashi-san the branch manager. The office secretaries and salesman were extremely humble and conflict averse with the crazy English teachers, but Otonashi-san took the cake for avoiding strife with us barbarians. If he wanted you to know something, he’d delegate correctional-duties to an underling. He didn’t even bother looking up at the proceedings between Kana and Trudy, who was getting more and more worked up. But I knew he was paying attention because he’d steal an occasional sideways glance in the direction of Kana’s desk.

Trudy continued to bellow, “I lent that book to Steve Mosier and I trusted him to return it to me. And now he’s back in New York and I have no way to contact him! If I could contact him I could probably find out where the book might be, or if he brought it to the States, but I have no number, no address, no friend of his who knows ANYTHING! I’m COMPLETELY IN THE DARK HERE!!”

Kana’s silence, double-blink and affected pleasant face was golden- she could have been cast in a Kirosawa picture. Otonashi-san continued scribbling something on a notebook, inscrutable as always.

This was ridiculous. I was thinking, hey, you office-staff Jappers, us gaijin are not all this crazy. I had to speak up. Let’s just put things into plain language here, I said to myself.

“Hey Trudy. From what I’m hearing you borrowed a book from the library. It’s your responsibility to return it. The book is lost so the library is asking you to pay for it so they can replace it. What’s so difficult about this? Just pay up.”

I may have well as lit a short fuse on a stick of dynamite. Trudy, my friend until that very moment, exploded. “DAN! YOU STAY OUT OF THIS. THIS IS NONE OF YOUR F**G BUSINESS!”

On that note, I stayed out. I went back to my classroom planning, after stealing another glance at Otonashi, who still had his nose in paperwork. To this day I don’t how the library-book caper was ever solved. Perhaps CBESC stepped up and footed the bill.

Which brings me full circle to the subtitle of this post. Money is the great determiner. Forget all other considerations: For Trudy, the book was expensive. For Tricia, the job will pay well.



