If you read my occasional ‘notes’ as well as my blog posts, you know that Vanessa Beeley mentioned a part of our interview in a note (you can click the screenshot below if you want to read her entire note):

Vanessa didn’t have the video or text of the interview, so she described our conversation as best she could, and she got the gist of it just fine.

On the way to church today, I wondered if this week there would be another prayer about the situation in Iran. I said my prayer last week- asking for cooler heads to prevail. The last two days indicate to me that that’s not in The Plan. I resolved to keep my rebellious, hippie, contrarian, anti-war trap shut this time. Well, actually I said to myself, “Unless a God Bless the Troops prayer is said again. Then I will indeed say another prayer for the innocents unwillingly involved in their own slaughter, some ‘collateral’, and some targeted probably. Hey, it’s Amalek- you don’t just target soldiers, for crying out loud!

At present the death toll ranges from 3 to 5 US fighters, and something like 220 on the Iranian side. Nine are dead in Israel. That’s according to Al Jazeera, though. I’ll check CBS, NPR, BBC, PBS, CNN and FOX to get the trustable figures.

For today, DW’s Sunday morning address from the Bitterroot (14 minutes):

Final note: I finished completing the video above, in the church parking lot, after church had already started. And guess what? That God help the troops prayer was indeed said at prayer time, and I missed it! As far as I know, nobody spoke up for the innocent women, children and others who have gotten, are getting, and will get their limbs and heads blown off in Iran as a result of the Coalition of the Good bombs (and yes, I pray the same for innocents who are victims of Evil Iranian missiles, living in the surrounding countries who began this thing by attacking Iran). Then again, most of these people are semitic, Muslim Amalek, unlike our armed service, Western/Christian Amalek men and women, so…

PS: I mention an “Anti-Iranian screed” in the video. Actually I meant to say Anti-something else screed.