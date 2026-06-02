As you already do, right?

The book I mentioned, that Carl, after a two-page effort, slammed closed in a huff is this:

I give it five stars.

-Wait a minute, DW. Have you even read it?

-Nope.

-Oh, I get it. It’s an anti-Israel screed and so you automatically give it a 100% rating. That’s real objective, Shumway!

-Take it easy. The book gets five stars because it’s unavailable on Amazon, so I’m assuming it’s been banned by Amazon. I’m opposing censorship with the rating. You oppose censorship too, don’t you.

-Well yes, but still- how do we know if the book is any good? Your knee-jerk, anti-censorship five-star rating doesn’t help much.

-Point taken. Tell you what, let’s call it a preliminary rating. Anything that Amazon doesn’t want you to see, for political/ideological reasons, and they decide to ban it or manipulate ratings, make it hard to find, etc. gets five stars until I read it. Then I’ll give it a quality rating (while continuing to promote it because of its function as a 1st amendment preserver).

And I’ll be fair with my preliminary rating system. If Communism Via Blue-Haired Seattle Banshees is banned by Amazon, I’ll give it five stars! I would even give Nicholas Cage’s 2024 dreadful effort The Surfer a five-star rating. I feel comfortable in making this pledge because Amazon is not about to ban the blue banshees or a Nicholas Cage movie, especially one where typical Hollywood tropes like White Guys Bad People of Color Good are featured.

Let us consider where this silencing and banning comes from. And let us remember these words, which I read recently off a blog on my substack feed, but can’t remember the author:

…but isn’t that how we got ourselves into the mess we are in in the first place? By refusing to look, listen, and read? When we refuse to look at content that is contrary to our beliefs, we stop learning, we stop growing, and truth dies in the dark.

Of course, there’s plenty of good stuff on Amazon, despite their Index Librorum Prohibitorum, just like YouTube has good political stuff despite them banning all the really good and bold political stuff.

The book I’m reading aloud, The Controversy of Zion, is actually available on Amazon! It has a 4.8 rating. Here it is.

Speaking of which, here is Chapter 3:

The Controversy of Zion by Douglas Reed. Chapter 3- The Levites and the Law (40 minutes):

0:00 -40:50

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