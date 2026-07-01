The pond biz somehow slowed down a bit in late June - that’s why I’ve been able to do interviews and post daily for about a week or so. I was back on the job today, doing the weed removal thing on this cool, off-and-on rain, June-gloom day (always a welcome thing this time of year- hot, tinder-box forest-fire-season July and August are just around the corner.) Driving up the East Highway toward Weedville, I thought there’s not much on my mind after banging out three interviews followed by more toil in the muck, so what am I going to post today? The Napa auto parts guy rescued me from writer’s block.

All the Napa guys here in Weedville are friendly and helpful, to the best of their ability. There are car experts here, as well as semi-experts and even the odd guy who admits he knows very little about cars but still can help you find something and he’ll ask his co-worker if you stump him. I don’t engage in politics at the Napa, or the Weedville Supermarket, or with the baristas at Cafe Amore or Weedville coffee, unless I’m drawn in. Once I was drawn in at the Napa because I somehow caused salesman/specialist Bob to divulge that he not only knew about car maintenance and auto parts, but he also knew what was going down, politically and culturally. I wish I could remember the conversation but I remember thinking something like this: “Well, Bob. If that’s the way you feel about X I’m guessing you and I agree on Y and Z as well. Nice to meet another tin-foiler down here in the rabbit hole!”

Unfortunately, Bob wasn’t on duty today at 6:45 pm on my drive home. Instead I dealt with Terry. First I saw Jeremy, closest too me as I came in.

J- How can we help you, sir?!

D- Well, I need some oil. Plus, I can’t get this oil cap off.

I had brought in the extension oil cap that I’d bought a couple months before, which makes putting oil in easier. You can turn it about a 3/4 rotation but then it just stops. Jeremy showed me that when it stops rotating you don’t keep twisting but just pull.

D- Oh! That’s easy enough. Thanks! I’ll just get my oil now.

I started for the motor oil section, covering the entire north wall. “We’ve got it right here, sir,” said Terry helpfully, and he pointed to the Napa-brand motor oil in front of his register, saving me a walk to the north wall. Terry, maybe in his late 30s, is quite a bit younger than Bob. There was a paper with a message printed on it attached to the shelves that had the oil. It said something like “Due to the events in the Middle East, we are no longer able to offer sales on oil. The advertised prices in the last Napa circulars for May and June have therefore been cancelled and the discounts are no longer available.”

I chuckled to myself and thought, (cue Slim Pickens voice) “‘events in the middle east?’ Shewt, why not just say ‘Due to The Iran War we started the chickens have come home to roost’.”

The price of a quart of motor oil was a good two bucks or more than the regular price. I thought of Evan Cranston, whom I met at Cafe Amore, who said, “Isn’t a temporary rise in prices a low price to pay in order to eliminate the Iranian threat?” Remember? He’s the one who also praised Israel for “doing the heavy lifting” in the Middle East.

“Well,” I said lightheartedly to Terry, “I guess you can’t have another middle-east war without a little inflation.”

To which Terry replied, “We otta just glass-parking lot those ragheads.”

D- You mean just use nukes on ‘em?

T- Yeah. Finish this whole thing off. We’ve got to stop pussy-footing around.

D- So just vaporize Tehran, a city of, I don’t know, ten million?

T-Yeah.

Terry could see I’d lost my whimsical demeanor I’d had at the start, and was a bit taken aback by his suggestion that we just kill them all.

T- I mean, I don’t think we should be there in the first place…

D-On that we agree.

T- but if we’re going in, we should do it right and finish the job.

D- You mean kill everyone in Iran?

T- Yeah. We should have finished them off in Vietnam too. We could have ended that war in victory, but we just gave up.

D- OK, but for what? ‘Finish off Vietnam’ for what? I’m still not sure what we were doing over there.

Terry didn’t have the answer to that, but he had other original geopolitical wisdom to share: “The politicians start these wars, but they certainly don’t send their own kids.”

D- Well, I agree with that too, but I think it’s a bit callous to say we should destroy Iran with nuclear weapons and kill them all.

T- I don’t think we should nuke them; I was kidding about that. I just think we should carpet bomb them. See, I’m reasonable; I was joking about nuclear weapons. We should just carpet bomb them.

D-Carpet bomb Tehran, and other cities?

T- Yeah. Finish the job. We never finish the job.

The question is, will God have mercy on this nation? Should he have any mercy on the Whore of Babylon?

other questions:

Why does Terry think this way? Why are Iranians a bunch of ragheads who need to be fried to death in nuclear or firebomb annihilation?

Will I have to share in Terry’s suffering when God pours out his wrath on this wayward nation?

Has T. ever visited another country? Surely he’s been to Mexico. Even in Cancun or Mazatlan he could witness the locals and come to the startling conclusion that the browns have feelings as well; that they have brothers, sisters, cousins and uncles, and friends they love and mothers who adore their children and cats that they scratch under the ears. Can’t he imagine such people in faraway lands? Why would he want them to lose limbs, go blind, burn and die? What the $%&# is wrong with you, man?

Where’s Napa Bob to back me up when I need him?

I hope Terry is a minority here in America, but I’m not sure. There will be parades and lots of GO-USA crap come this weekend. I’ll bet the “America, F-yeah-Bomb-the-Ragheads” camp will outnumber the flower-people, Prince-of-Peace Jesus freak long hairs and clean-cut pacifist Amish types ten to one.

The other two guys at the Napa just stood silently as Terry went off on Iran and said we need to destroy them. Were they silent because they disagree or because they didn’t want to talk politics, as we’re not supposed to?

There’s this Muammar Qhadaffi quote that goes something like this: The American people are good. I like the American people. But they are so conditioned by their Zionist controllers that they are heading toward ruin.

I see this quote in a guy like Terry. He’s friendly. He’s helpful at the Napa. His boys are probably playing little league. He probably is on the volunteer firefighting brigade. But the television, and the movies, and the papers and textbooks and preachers and pundits and everything surrounding him has made him a vicious, rabid dog when it comes to foreign nations that get in the way of Israel’s plans.

Muammar, I have a question for you: Well, you’re dead now, thanks to the American bombers, fighters and attack aircraft that strafed and bombed your nation while the opposition, US-funded and directed NTC got to your compound to take you prisoner, rape you with a bayonet and kill you. From your current position in eternity-land, you’ve witnessed Hillary Clinton gloat over your death. You’ve seen the end of your project to establish a secure, gold-backed Dinar for use as money-exchange in the Middle East and Africa, because it would upset the domination of the American petro-dollar. Your support for new families program has been destroyed. Slavery has returned to North Africa. Hardly 1 out of a hundred Americans pays attention to or laments these facts. You’ve seen what America and its rabid-dog master have done to your Middle-Eastern Muslim (and Christian) brethren in Syria and Lebanon, and Palestine and Iraq and Iran, etc. And here is Terry at the Napa store lamenting all of it. But his lament is that we haven’t done enough destruction. He wants you all gone; all murdered.

Do you still think Americans are good?

And by the way, Muammar, الأفعال أبلغ من الأقوال- we have the same phrase: actions speak louder than word. I pay my taxes just like Terry. Those bombs that blew up your neighborhood and that bayonet that ripped through your rectum were on my dime.

God help us.

Addendum: fourth of July is coming up! In case I forget to include all my readers in on the celebration and fun, here are a couple festive screenshots in advance of our special day

Paul Craig Roberts

Happy 4th!