DW Shumway

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Tess's avatar
Tess
6h

I agree with you and with Paul Craig Roberts, whoever he may be. What is it we're exactly celebrating this weekend?

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Roger Mitchell's avatar
Roger Mitchell
10h

Damn, DW, you made me weep. Not because of your words, but because you are "spot on".

Incidentally, there are still people in Great Britain who haven't figured out yet that the Empire has lost and are still under the delusion that if "they" had just been bombed into submission, then everything would be hunky-dory. This, 60 years, plus or minus, since they had to back down and retreat from the Suez Canal crisis because the US told them to.

Some "True Believers" will never change nor recant. We have to move on and leave them behind.

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