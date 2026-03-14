I had a good conversation with an older guy named Sheridan at the coffee shop yesterday.

Dan- Sheridan? Like the Civil War commander?

Sheridan-I was named after him, and so was my father and grandfather.

Sheridan is a veteran and he told me some stuff “that you won’t believe” from his navy days in the early 70s. There were regular incursions of Russian recon spies on thick fog days at his Pacific seaside base, stealing top secret stuff; disappearance or death of night MPs guarding the squadron from those spies; SR-71s taking off, with escorts appearing on the radar that pulled lightning-fast 90 degree, right-angle turns and zipped across the screen at impossible speeds and Gs; etc. Plus we talked a bit about politics and what sort of economic systems might be better than what we’ve got. Both of us were fans of Henry Ford, and his decision to pay workers a good wage, creating an immediate market for the cars they were making.

After the better part of an hour, we both had to leave. “Well, it was nice to meet you, Dan.”

D-Likewise!

Sh-You have a good day.

D-You too. Um, if you have a chance, check out my website, montanaforsenate.com!

Sh (after a pause)- That sounds dangerous!

D- heh.

I hate sales and when a nice conversation ends with the Now let me tell you about this deal! it ruins everything because it feels like I was angling to make a pitch the whole time. My dad used to answer the phone at dinner time with “What are you selling?” and that’s how I expected Sheridan would feel after I announced my website. That’s why I only mentioned the website and not the whole Delegate Dan Deal.

-But Dan, you have to sell yourself if you want to be a senator!

This sell-yourself crap- I’ve never been fond of it.

It’s fun to make fun of the razzle-dazzle salesmen, but I’m loathe to actually have to get out and play the role of Billy Jorgenson or Slade Connor. Five years ago, I never thought this spoof would become my reality!

I remembered that video this morning, when I was talking about Steve Daines dropping out of the race. Andy said, “I remember that guy. He had all those hokey adds on Youtube and Me and Roy would always make fun of him.” I think I have to credit Daines for giving me the idea for that video. He was all over the TV, the internet, and in the mailbox.

Why did he drop out? Was it to “focus on my family”? Did he anticipate the Republicans getting a drubbing at the midterm? Compromising information anyone???

I know- it’s different. A totally new concept in representative government which isn’t about me, but a voting system to frequently direct a delegate who is completely beholden to the electorate. It’s not me we’re selling, but a cool idea whose time has come, right?

Which brings me back to the current phase of the Senate campaign. The app is ready. The website needs small changes but looks good. I’m ready to present it to anyone. In fact yesterday I went back to the barbershop to let the barber Clayton know that he could see the webpage and the app by going to montanaforsenate.com. Remember, it’s a work in progress and the current version is for demonstration purposes; we’ll be troubleshooting and improving the app as the campaign continues. Today I got a few questions from Bernd in Frankfurt:

was thinking about your Senate Campaign and the App you want to use to get the vote from MT. I also tested the website voting :D

Just a few questions you probably already have a solution for: [my answers to Bern in regular font]



Q: How do you ensure only real Montanans use the app? I can use it as a German on the website.. A: At present it’s available to anyone, for demonstration purposes and so you can help us find flaws and suggest improvements. After November 3rd, the app (and paper ballot voting, which we will also be offering) will only be for registered voters from Montana. Of course we hope the idea takes off and voters set up a similar system in other states (and countries).

Q: How do you make sure the same people don't vote several time from the same device or from several different devices? I voted several times with different names from the same laptop.... (Don't worry I stopped after two votes...) A: The key here is that you used different names. It will be possible for a husband and wife, for example, to vote using the family computer. But they’ll have to log out/log in as different users. You were able to ‘register’ multiple times because this is just the demonstration version of the app. After Nov. 3rd, only registered voters from Montana will be able to sign up for the app, and only once.

Q: What do you do when Montana wants you to vote for a war in Cuba? A: Off to Cuba! Bombs away!

But joking aside, I am indeed going to vote according to the votes of the majority of the electorate. The ‘when’ in your question makes going to war with Cuba a given, which might happen if the Epstein class is still in charge, but if the war is put before the good people of Montana, my guess is they ain’t buyin’, ‘specially after I give the the skinny on the whole deal in the lead up to the vote. I may have to vote according to the tabulated votes of the electorate, but I’ll speak my mind. Look at the current war in Iran. MAGA-true believers notwithstanding, it’s fairly unpopular. If Montanans make a collective mistake on a vote, which they eventually will given the hundreds of votes, there will be value to that too- a learning exercise perhaps. Hopefully the mistake won’t be on a war! And in any case, to repeat the question that’s always in the background of my campaign pitch, which of these two entities, THE PUBLIC or the THE WAR-MONGERING ELITE, would be more inclined toward peace?

Well, my visit to the local high school was put off until next week. I’m looking forward to it. I have to schedule more visits, to schools, churches, clubs, etc. Gotta find dedicated canvassers for the signature drive!

Speaking of the signature drive, Chris and I have decided that we’re nixing the idea of paying the canvasser/signature getters. Only believers in the plan need apply. Here’s an interesting factoid- a few years back a Montana group tried to ban people from out of state from becoming petition signature gatherers. They were successful but an appeals court overturned that law in 2022. So I guess Idahoans, Oregonians, and Floridians could come out and help me get signatures if they feel the calling. I was thinking we should nix that idea too, but then I had this conversation run through my mind:

Joe Bob-Hey, did you hear that Shumway brought in out-of-staters to get his name on the ballot?

Penny Claire-Oh, yeah. I knew that. It’s no big deal.

JB- Whattya mean?! That should disqualify him!

PC- Why?

JB- You shouldn’t just be able to spend your way into getting onto the ballot!

PC- He didn’t. Those out of staters aren’t making a cent!

JB- What?! What’s in it for ‘em?

PC- A lot of them said they want to try a similar system in their state, so they were going to help get it started in Montana.

JB- Oh….I see.

I was going to go canvassing today, down in Hamilton, but the weather is crummy. Rain, snow, & wind. Tomorrow it’s supposed to be nice and I think I’ll hit up Missoula if the sun comes out. This will be a test run. I’ll have my white board and we’ll see which phrases get some interaction (and signatures).

My 10 WEEKENDS, 10 CITIES TOUR begins next week.

We’re going to lay siege to the Flathead, concentrating forces on Kalispell and Whitefish. If anyone wants to join the convoy, come along! I’m hoping to fit in a visit to Chuck Baldwin’s Liberty Fellowship on Sunday afternoon.

If Flathead is a success, we’ll do Helena the next weekend.

Here’s phase 1 and 2 of the Spring Offensive:

photo credits:

Pluto and Proserpina: Thank you JamesNarayanan - Gian Lorenzo Bernini CC BY-SA 4.0 from Wikipedia.

Map of Montana: Thank you https://gisgeography.com/montana-map/