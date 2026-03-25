I first visited Liberty Fellowship in Kalispell in 2020, when I brought my twin boys over from Japan for a 7-month stint. Roy was wearing a hoodie that said INDIANA UNIVERSITY and Pastor Baldwin took note as we stood before the congregation, introducing ourselves. Chuck is from Indiana. Roy was a bit tongue-tied with his poor English at 14, and being put on the spot before all these people. I explained that they put all kinds of stuff on t-shirts and hoodies in Japan and Roy must have liked the Indiana shirt without knowing anything about Indiana.

That first year in Montana I interviewed Pastor Baldwin twice and Dr. Annie Bukacek twice.

On this last weekend’s trip, I was alone. I probably average one visit a year, which is enough to merit another stand and introduce yourself, but not before the first-time visitors are welcomed. First Chuck looked at me and said, “Dan, I’m gonna get to you!”

The first couple was from Southeast Alberta. Their small town is not too far away, about a five-hour drive, but everyone at the Fellowship was impressed that they’d come all that way, from across the border no less. Pastor Baldwin asked “How did you know about us?”

Canadian Husband- We were just looking at our regular sites for news about the war in Iran, and Liberty Fellowship somehow came up.

PB- And had you heard of us before?

CH- No. We found out about you about a week ago.

PB- Only one week ago and you decided to travel all this way?

CH- Yes. The key words were “Anti Zionist”. When we found out you were an Anti-Zionist preacher, we decided we had to come.

That got smiles and laughs from the LF congregation.

When it was my turn I said, “For me, at that time, the key words that brought me here weren’t Anti Zionist, but Anti Covid Madness.” They appreciated that one too.

I was allowed to introduce my senate campaign and Pastor Chuck led the congregation in an applause for my effort. He said they’d all pray for me.

Before this, after I had been seated by one of the many big men on the security team, the Pastor came to my seat and said, “Dan Shumway! It’s good to see you here again! What brings you up this way this time? Are you still doing the radio and tv work?”

I told him I was still doing kla.tv, as well as BBR, and ponds.

“Ponds? What do you mean?”

He had thought that my entire work world was journalism. When I told him about the voting app and the direct-democracy, delegate-model senate idea, Chuck thought for just a second and said, “Well, what if the electorate tells you to make abortion legal?”

What could I say to the anti-abortion, conservative preacher from Indiana and later big-evangelical-church pastor in North Florida, Bible-belt country? Sorry Pastor, I’m stuck with the electorate’s choice. I guess I have to side with the abortionists!

I didn’t say that, of course. I got out of that predicament by explaining that for such questions as these, I’m not running as a people’s representative in Washington or Oregon. Who knows how the electorate in those place would tell me to vote. “Well, Pastor, I’m not worried about the voters of Montana tasking me with making abortion legal. And whatever vote comes before them I’m sure they’ll do better than our donor-beholden and blackmailed congressmen in DC.” Baldwin didn’t have a retort to that, or maybe he just didn’t have time. By this time he’d already spent a good four or five minutes with me and he had to get ready for the service.

After his fiery sermon, he came up again and wished me well.

This morning I got a letter from Pastor Baldwin’s secretary. I’m almost certain Chuck wouldn’t mind me sharing his thoughts on the Constitution here:

Thank you; Pastor enjoyed seeing you again.

He said to tell you that under our form of government, a constitutional republic, each legislator or elected office holder takes an oath to the Constitution, not to public opinion. If we had a constitutionally literate society, people would only vote for candidates who promise to defend the Constitution. We have zero problems in our country today that would not be resolved if the voters and the ones they elect would be faithful to our Constitution.

Here is my response to Pastor Chuck:

Indeed a constitutional republic requires constitutional literacy, which we don’t have. Of course there’s more. Pastor Chuck leaves out the need for “a moral and religious people”, as Adams put it- but that’s a given, eh?

I always present my platform as an alternative to the status quo, not the best of potential systems. It is not perfect. It is not a final solution. It could be a step in the right direction. But most importantly, I am certain it would be better to let the electorate have their say, especially in Montana, than let AIPAC rule us. Even if we didn’t achieve the goal we’re looking for, in the short run, wouldn’t it be worthwhile to institute a system that could prevent the next war, especially if that war were WW3?

Instead of comparing my system with what a righteous, constitutionalist, conservative Christian wants, I compare my system to the system of the Satanic cabal that rules.

So the question for me isn’t, Would you rather have Dan’s direct-democracy delegate model or a constitutional republic? That’s easy- I would choose the Republic myself! That’s a good goal. But how soon is it attainable? Are we short on time?

We must always ask ourselves, what are the chances that my preferred system could be workable and implemented soon? How popular across the nation is “God, Guns, and the Constitution!”? Would Pastor Baldwin agree that we’re a long way from that?

As Bismark put it, “Politics is the art of the possible” defining politics as the pragmatic pursuit of attainable goals rather than idealistic perfection. I have gotten positive feedback from people on all points on political spectrum. My system has popular appeal.

So the question for me is, Just for the time being, is this delegate model with the voting app, for all its potential flaws, significantly better than what we’ve got? If what we have is leading us to Hell, I think the answer is easy.

Cordially,

Dan

And here is the fiery, short and direct sermon at the service I attended on Sunday. I’m a little surprised he’s still on Youtube.