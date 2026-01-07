I am happy to be back in Japan, spending time with the family and also catching up with my expat buddies and like-minded, dissident Japanese friends. While the Japan-Sea side of the country is getting dumped on by a Siberian cold front and people dig their cars and houses out of snow-banks, it’s blue skies, reasonable temperatures and pleasant (except for the wind) here in central Honshu on the Pacific coast.

But not all is sunny in Japan. The covid years dealt a serious blow to life here. The population continues to age and children are seen less and less. I sat down with an old, expat friend and as he always does in my yearly visits, he updated me on all of our mutual friends here in H. So many of the stories featured bad news that I was set to write a post called General Malaise and I still may. Then I had this uncomfortable, dark dream last night which put me in a bit of a morning funk. Luckily, I had a cheerful chat with my wife and Kenny and Lyndi while I was making coffee in the kitchen and my spirits lifted. If not for regular spiritual uplifts- and they come from all points- good friends, family, kla-fellow-team members, the Saturday-breakfast guys, Pastor John and the Sunday congregation at church, the cashiers at the supermarket, friendly dogs on the trail, etc., I think I’d just give up this pipe dream of being an “influencer” for lack of a better term and go back to drudge work, surfing, reading books and having aint-it-awful discussions over coffee with my aging, grumpy-but-jovial friends.

Another form of uplift is when I’m alerted to new subscribers and followers. I’m up to 237 of the former and 657 of the latter. That’s almost 900 combined substack readers who have at least a passing interest in this stack. It sure would be a boost to my too-often-low morale to get that number over 1,000, and it might secure me a few more interviews. If you feel at all inclined to share my work with someone else, you could direct them to one of my substack posts. So to help me get that next crucial 100, below I suggest some of my articles to link to.

First a note about contacting me. I now have a P.O. box in the heart of the Bitterroot Valley. If you’d like to send me a postcard, letter or, dare I dream?, financial-support check, my address is PO Box 1046. Victor, Montana 59875. Checks can be made out to Daniel Shumway.

Suggested articles:

Instead of starting a potential new reader at my main page, it might be better to suggest a specific article. On any given day I might put forth an opinion that could disqualify me immediately to a barely-in-the-rabbit hole, 2nd-tier dissident who is still clinging by their fingernails to a semblance of normiehood; they might still be in recovery and on the rebound from their longtime Jordan Peterson adoration. So, for each of the following categories of potential readers, I suggest a specific article to start with.